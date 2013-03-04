Culinary Nutrition
1st Edition
The Science and Practice of Healthy Cooking
Description
Culinary Nutrition: The Science and Practice of Healthy Cooking is the first textbook specifically written to bridge the relationship between food science, nutrition and culinology as well as consumer choices for diet, health and enjoyment. The book uses a comprehensive format with real-life applications, recipes and color photographs of finished dishes to emphasize the necessity of sustainably deliverable, health-beneficial and taste-desirable products.
With pedagogical elements to enhance and reinforce learning opportunities, this book explores what foods involve the optimum nutritional value for dietary needs, including specific dietary requirements and how foods are produced. It also considers alternative production methods, along with the impact of preparation on both the nutritional value of a food and its consumer acceptability. Other discussions focus on the basics of proteins, carbohydrates, and lipids, issues of diet and disease such as weight management, and food production and preparation. Laboratory-type, in-class activities are presented using limited materials and applications of complex concepts in real-life situations.
This book will be a valuable resource for undergraduate students in culinary nutrition, nutrition science, food science and nutrition, and culinary arts courses. It will also appeal to professional chefs and food scientists as well as research chefs in product development.
Key Features
- Gourmand World Cookbook Awards 2014: USA, Best Author or Chef for Professionals, Gourmand International
- Global Food Industry Awards 2014: Special Mention in Communicating Science-Related Knowledge to Consumers Aimed at Improving their Lifestyle, International Union of Food Science and Technology (IUFoST)
- Explores the connections among the technical sciences of nutrition, food science and the culinary arts as well as consumer choices for diet, health and enjoyment
- Presents laboratory-type, in-class activities using limited materials and real-life applications of complex concepts
- Includes photographs and recipes to enhance learning experience
Readership
Undergraduate students in Culinary Nutrition, Nutrition Science, Food Science and Nutrition, and Culinary Arts courses. Professional food scientists and research chefs in product development, and professional chefs
Table of Contents
About the Author
Overview. The Nutrition, Food Science and Culinary Connection: Integrating Nutrition, Food Science and the Culinary Arts
Introduction
How to use this Book
Contents of this Book
Chapter Menus
Chapter Menu Features
Chapter 1. Nutrition Basics: What Is Inside Food, How It Functions and Healthy Guidelines: The Nutrients in Foods and Beverages in Healthy Cooking and Baking
Objectives
Introduction: Digesting the Science of Nutrition
Main Courses
Serve it Forth
What’s Cooking?
Over Easy
Check Please
Hungry for More?
Take Away
References
Chapter 2. Food Science Basics: Healthy Cooking and Baking Demystified: The Science behind Healthy Foods, Cooking and Baking
Objectives
Introduction: the Science Behind Food and Cooking
Main Courses
Serve it Forth
What’s cooking?
Hungry for More?
Take Away
References
Chapter 3. Culinary Arts Basics: Healthy Cooking Fundamentals: The Culinary Competencies of Healthy Food Selection, Preparation and Food Service
Objectives
Introduction: Healthy Choices in Foods and Food Service
Main Courses
Serve it Forth
What’s Cooking?
Over Easy
Check Please
Hungry for More?
Take Away
References
Chapter 4. Carbohydrate Basics: Sugars, Starches and Fibers in Foods and Health: Healthy Carbohydrate Choices, Roles and Applications in Nutrition, Food Science and the Culinary Arts
Objectives
Introduction: Carbohydrates
Main Courses
Serve it Forth
What’s Cooking?
Over Easy
Check Please
Essay Question
Hungry for More?
Take Away
References
Chapter 5. Protein Basics: Animal and Vegetable Proteins in Food and Health: Healthy Protein Choices, Roles and Applications in Nutrition, Food Science and the Culinary Arts
Objectives
Introduction: Animal and Vegetable Proteins in Food and Health
Main Courses
Serve it Forth
What’s Cooking?
Over Easy
Check Please
Hungry for More?
Take Away
References
Chapter 6. Lipids Basics: Fats and Oils in Foods and Health: Healthy Lipid Choices, Roles and Applications in Nutrition, Food Science and the Culinary Arts
Objectives
Introduction: Fats, Oils, Phospholipids and Sterols
Main Course
Serve It Forth
What’s Cooking?
Over Easy
Check Please
Hungry for More?
Take Away
References
Chapter 7. Vitamin and Mineral Basics: The ABCs of Healthy Foods and Beverages, Including Phytonutrients and Functional Foods: Healthy Vitamin and Mineral Choices, Roles and Applications in Nutrition, Food Science and the Culinary Arts
Objectives
Introduction: The Importance of Vitamins and Minerals Throughout History
Main Courses
Serve it Forth
What’s Cooking?
Over Easy
Check Please
Hungry for More?
Take Away
References
Chapter 8. Fluid Basics: Healthfully Meeting Fluid Needs: Healthy Fluid Choices, Roles and Applications
Objectives
Introduction: Healthfully Meeting Fluid Needs
Main Courses
Serve it Forth
What’s Cooking?
Over Easy
Check Please
Hungry for More?
Take Away
References
Chapter 9. Diet and Disease: Healthy Choices for Disease Prevention and Diet Management: Practical Applications for Nutrition, Food Science and Culinary Professionals
Objectives
Introduction: Disease Prevention and Diet Management
Main Courses
Serve it Forth
What’s Cooking?
Over Easy
Check Please
Hungry for more?
Take Away
References
Chapter 10. Weight Management: Finding the Healthy Balance: Practical Applications for Nutrition, Food Science and Culinary Professionals
Introduction: Finding the Healthy Balance
Main Courses
Serve it Forth
What’s Cooking?
Over Easy
Check Please
Hungry for More?
Take Away
References
Chapter 11. Life Cycle Nutrition: Healthful Eating Throughout the Ages: Practical Applications for Nutrition, Food Science and Culinary Professionals
Objectives
Introduction: Normal and Specialized Life Cycle Nutrition
Main Courses
Serve it Forth
What’s Cooking?
Over Easy
Check Please
Hungry for more?
Take Away
References
Chapter 12. Global Food and Nutrition: World Food, Health and the Environment: Practical Applications for Nutrition, Food Science and Culinary Professionals
Introduction: Benefits and Concerns of Global Food and Nutrition
Main Courses
Serve it Forth
What’s Cooking?
Over Easy
Check Please
Hungry for More?
Take Away
References
Word Pantry
Index
Photo file
Details
- No. of pages:
- 660
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 4th March 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123918833
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123918826
About the Author
Jacqueline B. Marcus
Jacqueline B. Marcus, MS, RDN, LDN, CNS, FADA, FAND is the president and owner of Jacqueline B. Marcus & Associates, a multiservice food and nutrition consulting firm in Highland Park, Illinois, United States. She holds a bachelor of science degree in family, consumer and nutrition sciences and a master of science degree in food and nutrition from Northern Illinois University and is the recipient of the Medallion Award from the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.
Affiliations and Expertise
President/Owner of Jacqueline B. Marcus and Associates, Highland Park, IL, USA
Awards
4th IUFoST Global Food Industry Awards (2014): Honourable Mention in Communicating Science-Related Knowledge to Consumers Aimed at Improving their Lifestyle, International Union of Food Science and Technology (IUFoST)
Gourmand World Cookbook Awards 2014: USA, Best Author or Chef for Professionals, Gourmand International
Reviews
"Here she presents a textbook for culinary students connecting the science of nutrition with the processes of creating menus, cooking meals, or designing commercial food products. Among the topics are healthy cooking and baking demystified, carbohydrate basics, fats and oils in foods and health, healthfully meeting fluid needs, weight management, and life cycle nutrition."--Reference and Research Book News, August 2013