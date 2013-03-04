Culinary Nutrition: The Science and Practice of Healthy Cooking is the first textbook specifically written to bridge the relationship between food science, nutrition and culinology as well as consumer choices for diet, health and enjoyment. The book uses a comprehensive format with real-life applications, recipes and color photographs of finished dishes to emphasize the necessity of sustainably deliverable, health-beneficial and taste-desirable products.

With pedagogical elements to enhance and reinforce learning opportunities, this book explores what foods involve the optimum nutritional value for dietary needs, including specific dietary requirements and how foods are produced. It also considers alternative production methods, along with the impact of preparation on both the nutritional value of a food and its consumer acceptability. Other discussions focus on the basics of proteins, carbohydrates, and lipids, issues of diet and disease such as weight management, and food production and preparation. Laboratory-type, in-class activities are presented using limited materials and applications of complex concepts in real-life situations.

This book will be a valuable resource for undergraduate students in culinary nutrition, nutrition science, food science and nutrition, and culinary arts courses. It will also appeal to professional chefs and food scientists as well as research chefs in product development.