Cu, Zn, Pb, and Ag Deposits, Volume 6
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Comparative Review of the Genesis of the Copper-Lead Sandstone-Type Deposits
Introduction
Description of the Pb-Zn Sandstone-Type Deposit of Largentière (France)
The Hercynian Basement
The Pediment Area and the Evaporitic Basin
Outline of the Genetic Model
Relations Between Largentière and Other Sandstone-Type Deposits
Other Trends of Genetic Models of Sandstone Types
Genetic Models and Epochs of Concentration
Genetic Models and the Origin of Metals
General Conlusions
References
Chapter 2. "Volcanic" Massive Sulphide Deposits and their Host Rocks - A Review and an Explanation
Introduction
Volcanic Host Rocks
Felsic vs. Mafic
Magma-Type and Ore Occurrence
Local Host-Rock-Ore Relationships
Related Plu Tonic Rocks
Tectonics
Interim Summary of Field and Laboratory Data
Problems of Genesis
The Geothermal Model
Conditions for Convection
Size of the Convection Cell
Life of the Convection Cell
Heat Supply
Metal and Sulphur Supply
Discussion
General
Sulphur and Lead Isotopes
Evolutionary Trends
Summary and Conclusions
Note Added in Proof
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 3. Tectonic Setting of Some Strata-Bound Massive Sulphide Deposits in New South Wales, Australia
Introduction
Tectonic Setting of Cyprus-Type and Kuroko-Type Strata-Bound Massive Sulphide Deposits
Oceanic Metallogenic Unit
Volcanic-Rift Metallogenic Unit
Development of Some Tectonic Units in Which Strata-Bound Massive Sulphide Deposits Occur in the Palaeozoic Sequences of New South Wales
Kanmantoo Pre-Cratonic Metallogenic Province
Lachlan Pre-Cratonic Metallogenic Province
Description of Some Examples of Strata-Bound Sulphide Deposits in New South Wales
Cyprus-Type Deposits
Kuroko-Type Deposits
Conclusions
References
Chapter 4. Caledonian Massive Sulphide Deposits in Scandinavia: A Comparative Review
Introduction
Scandinavian "Volcanogenic" Deposits
Economic Importance
Mineralogy
Major Minerals
Minor Minerals
Size and Grade of Ore Bodies
Elemental Composition
Comparisons with Other Ores
Survey of History of Genetical Concepts
Metamorphism of the Ores
Lithostratigraphical Relations of the Ores
The Lower Palaeozoic Sequence
Nature of the Volcanic Activity
Relation to a Plate Tectonic Model
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 5. Precambrian, Strata-Bound, Massive Cu-Zn-Pb Sulfide Ores of North America
Introduction
Definition of the Ore Type
Location of Deposits in North America
Geology of Representative Deposits
Ores in Predominantly Volcanic Rocks
Ores in Volcano-Sedimentary ("Mixed") Rocks
Ores in Predominantly Sedimentary Rocks
General Geological Features
Nature and Depositional Environment of Host Rocks
Sulfide Deposits
Metamorphic Effects
Effects on Host Rocks
Effect on Sulfide Deposits
Effects on the Footwall Alteration Zone
Genesis
Comparison with the Japanese Kuroko Deposits
Acknowledgements
References
Chapter 6. Geology of the Zambian Copperbelt
Introduction
Regional Setting
Sedimentary Basins
Basement Complex
Katanga Supergroup
Nomenclature
Acknowledgements
Structures of the Zambian Copperbelt
The Lufilian Arc
The Kafue Anticline
Early Recumbent Folds
En-Echelon Synclines
Cross-Folding
Domes
Dragfolds
Faults
Metamorphism
Basement Complex
Katanga System
Basic Intrusives
Metamorphic Veins
Types of Orebodies
Mineralization
Distribution of Ore
Orebody Descriptions
Konkola and Musoshi
Basement Complex
Katanga System or Supergroup
Basal Conglomerate
Footwall Quartzite Formation
Porous Conglomerate-Sandstone Formation
Footwall Conglomerate
Banded Shale and Sandstone Formation
Barren "Gap"
Eastern Margin
Konkola Orebody
Mineral Zoning
Footwall Mineralization
Hanging-Wall Formations
Upper Roan
Mwashia
Lower Kundelungu
Folding, Faulting, and Metamorphism
Chambishi
Basement Complex
Katanga System or Supergroup
Folding and Metamorphism
Nchanga
Luano Deposit
Basement Complex
Katanga System or Supergroup
Post-Katanga Intrusives
Structures
Metamorphism
Supergene Processes
Paleotopography
Nkana
Basement Complex
Katanga System or Supergroup
Post-Katanga Intrusives
Folding and Metamorphism
Metamorphism
Roan Antelope and Baluba
Basement Complex
Katanga System
Baluba
Folding and Metamorphism
Chibuluma and Chibuluma West
Basement Complex
Katanga System or Supergroup
Post-Katanga Intrusives
Folding and Metamorphism
Supergene Processes
Mufulira Mine, Zambia
Basement Complex
Katanga Supergroup
Paleogeography and Depositional Environmen
Summary
Genesis of the Ore Shale Deposits
Grain of the Basemen
Footwall Terrestrial Beds
Marine Transgression
Footwall Conglomerate
Bioherms, Plankton, and Sulfides
Transgression and Regression
Carbonaceous Muds
Ore in Basement
Karila Bomwe-Musoshi Area
Hanging-Wall Sediments
Continuity of the Ore Shale
Genesis of the Arenaceous Ore Deposits
Time and Space Relations to Ore-Shale Deposits
The Syngenetic Explanation
Evidence of Smaller Sedimentary Features
Folding
Mineral Zones
Transgression and Regression
Detrital Reworking
Source of the Metals
Syngenesis versus Epigenesis
Homogeneity of the Mineralization
Metal Zoning
Barren Bioherms
Cross-Bedding
Sharp Assay Cut-Offs
Diffuse Contacts
Mineralized and Barren Clasts
Sulfidite Layers
Washouts
Concretions
Ripple Marks
References
Chapter 7. Kupferschiefer in the German Democratic Republic (GDR) with Special Reference to the Kupferschiefer Deposit in the Southeastern Harz Foreland
Introduction
Geological-Tectonic Survey of the Kupferschiefer Deposits of the Southeastern Harz Foreland
Lithology and Palaeogeography
Base of the Kupferschiefer
Characteristics of the Kupferschiefer
The Upper Permian Limestone (Zechsteinkalk)
The "Rote Fäule"
Metal Types of the Kupferschiefer and their Distribution in Relation to the Palaeogeographical Situation
Ore-Mineral Parageneses of the Kupferschiefer and their Regional Distribution
Hematite Type (Paragenesis 1)
Covellite-Idaite Type (Paragenesis 2)
Chalcosine Type (Paragenesis 3)
Bornite-Chalcosine Type (Paragenesis 4)
Bornite Type (Paragenesis 5)
Bornite-Chalcopyrite Type (Paragenesis 6)
Chalcopyrite-Pyrite Type (Paragenesis 7)
Galena-Sphalerite-Chalcopyrite Type (Paragenesis 8)
Galena-Sphalerite Type (paragenesis 9)
Pyrite Type (paragenesis 10)
Regularities in the Occurrence of Non-Ferrous Metals, Trace Metals, and Ore Minerals
Investigation of Major and Trace Metals
Physicochemical Regularities
Effectiveness of Some Adsorbents in the Metal Concentration at Stronger Eh-potentials
Effectiveness of Some Adsorbents in the Metal Concentration Independent of Eh-potentials
History and Present Position Concerning the Genesis of the Kupferschiefer
Conclusions
References
Chapter 8. Sabkha and Tidal-Flat Facies Control of Stratiform Copper Deposits in North Texas
Introduction
Regional setting
Stratigraphy
Depositional Systems
Copper Breaks and Old Glory Fluvial-Deltaic Systems
Copper Breaks Deltaic System
Old Glory Fluvial-Deltaic System
Buzzard Peak and Cedar Mountain Tidal-Flat Systems
Buzzard Peak Sand-Rich Tidal-Flat System
Cedar Mountain Mud-Rich Tidal-Flat System
Blaine Sabkha and Tidal-Flat System
Depositional History
Copper Mineralization
Mineral Assemblage
Distribution of Copper Mineralization
Paragenesis
Origin of Copper Mineralization
Sabkha-Diagenetic Model
Epigenetic Models
Evaluation of Mineralization Models
Summary and Conclusions
Acknowledgements
Appendix
Methods
References
Chapter 9. Carbonate-Hosted Lead-Zinc Deposits
Introduction
Mississippi Valley Type
Alpine Type
Discussion
References
Chapter 10. Tri-State Ore Deposits: The Character of their Host Rocks and their Genesis
Introduction
Stratigraphy
Structure
General Features of the Ore Deposits
Runs
Circles
Blankets or Sheets
Mineralogy and Paragenesis
Host Rock Character
Limestones
Bioherms
Chert
Karst Features
Dolomite
Jasperoid
Genesis
References
Chapter 11. Appalachian Zinc-Lead Deposits
Introduction
Shallow-Water Marine Carbonate Host Rocks
Paleokarst and Paleoaquifer Environments
Mineralization
Austin Ville (Virginia)
Friedensville (Pennsylvania)
Stratigraphy
East Tennessee
Embreeville
Powell River District
Evanston District
Mascot-Jefferson City and Copper Ridge Districts
The Ore Environment
Coarse Rock Matrix Breccias
Fine Rock Matrix Breccias
Inflation Breccias
Ore Breccias
Central Tennessee
Genesis
References
Chapter 12. The Mcarthur Zinc-Lead-Silver Deposit: Features, Metallogenesis and Comparisons with Some Other Stratiform Ores
Introduction
Scope
Regional Geology, Northern Australia
Stratigraphy and Depositional Environments, Mcarthur Area
Myrtle Shale
Mara Dolomite
Mitchell Yard Dolomite
Teena Dolomite
W-Fold Shale
H.Y.C. Pyritic Shale
Cooley Dolomite
Reward Dolomite
Structure
General Features of the Mcarthur Deposit
Size
Orebodies and Inter-Ore Beds
Orebodies, 547 - Inter-Ore Beds
Mineral Relationships in the Orebodies
Pyrite
Sphalerite
Galena
Minor Sulphide Minerals
Geochemistry of the Orebodies
Zinc and Lead
Iron
Silver
Copper
Arsenic
Cadmium
Mercury
Antimony
Thallium
Other Elements
Minor Mineralization in the Mcarthur Area
H.Y.C. Pyritic Shale
Cooley Dolomite
Other Dolomite Units, Batten Trough
Shelf Sequences to East and West of Batten Troug
Mineral Dispersions Around Mcarthur Deposit
Sulphides
Non-Sulphides
Geochemical Dispersion Haloes Around Mcarthur Deposit
Elements With Dispersion Haloes
Other Elements
Isotope Data
Sulphur Isotopes
Lead Isotopes
Carbon and Oxygen Isotope Data
Genesis of Mcarthur Deposit
Arguments Against A Replacement Origin
Consideration of Volcano-Exhalative Metal Sources
Consideration of Metal Sources Unrelated to Volcanism
Sources of Non-Biogenic Sulphur
Significance of Structures and Organic Matter in Transport and Entrapment of Metals
Temperature Limits
Consideration of Low-Copper Content
Genesis of Minor Deposits
Comparisons with Other Stratiform Ores of Volcano-Sedimentary Associations
"McArthur-type" Pb-Zn-Ag Deposits of Australia
Possible "McArthur-type" Deposits of Other Countries
Other Ore Types
Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Description
Handbook of Strata-Bound and Stratiform Ore Deposits, Volume 6: Cu, Zn, Pb, and Ag Deposits focuses on the characteristics, properties, origins, and structures of Cu, Zn, Pb, and Ag deposits.
The selection first underscores a comparative review of the genesis of the copper-lead sandstone-type deposits; "volcanic" massive sulfide deposits and their host rocks; and tectonic setting of some strata-bound massive sulfide deposits in New South Wales, Australia. Discussions focus on tectonic setting of Cyprus-type and Kuroko-type strata-bound massive sulfide deposits; development of some tectonic units in which strata-bound massive sulfide deposits occur in the Paleozoic sequences of New South Wales; volcanic host rocks; and interim summary of field and laboratory data.
The text then ponders on Caledonian massive sulfide deposits in Scandinavia, Precambrian, strata-bound, massive Cu-Zn-Pb sulfide ores of North America, and geology of the Zambian Copperbelt. Concerns cover types of orebodies, structures of the Zambian Copperbelt, geology of representative deposits, general geological features, and lithostratigraphical relations of the ores. The manuscript takes a look at the McArthur zinc-lead-silver deposits, Appalachian zinc-lead deposits, and tri-state ore deposits.
The selection is a dependable source of data for researchers wanting to study Cu, Zn, Pb, and Ag deposits.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444599001