CTG Made Easy
4th Edition
with Pageburst online access
Description
This title is now available under ISBN 9780702052149.
CTG Made Easy 4th edition continues the successful format of previous editions, offering a practical guide to all health professionals involved in monitoring the fetal heart rate during labour, and specifically in the interpretation of CTG traces. The workbook approach remains, with many new and updated case histories and CTGs, all using current terminology and a recommended proforma for interpretation.
The book will aid health professionals to acquire competence and confidence in all aspects of fetal heart rate monitoring during labour, improving the care offered to women and babies.
Key Features
- In-depth debate on choice of intermittent or continuous electronic fetal heart rate monitoring enables correct identification of the appropriate method
- Updated references and recommendations from latest national guidelines ensure readers have access to current research-based evidence and expert opinion
- Clear explanation of the physiology of baseline and periodic abnormalities provides vital information for interpretation and assessment of fetal compromise
- CTG features are described following up-to-date recommendations from NICE
- Charts describe the classification of CTGs and illustrations describe variable decelerations to aid understanding
- Discussion of current adjuncts to electronic fetal heart rate monitoring give the reader insight into current developments and possible future practice
- RCOG and NICE proforma and classifications aid consistency in interpretation and use of terminology
- Recent cases of litigation are used to demonstrate the difficulties encountered with monitoring techniques and interpretation of the data, giving the reader an insight into cases that proceed to litigation
Table of Contents
Part 1 Assessing fetal well being in labour
Introduction
Intermittent auscultation
Continuous electronic fetal heart rate monitoring
Adjuncts to CEFM for fetal surveillance
Conclusion
References
Part 2 Interpretation of the CTG
Control of the fetal heart rate
Interpretation of the CTG
Features of the cardiotocograph (CTG)
Basic patterns
Periodic changes
Interpretation of the data
Management of a suspicious CTG
Management of a pathological CTG
References
Part 3 Litigation and the CTG
Andrew Symon
Introduction
Background to CTG litigation
The CTG in litigation
Conclusion
References
Part 4 Case Studies
Contents
Section 1 Normal
Section 2 Bradycardia
Section 3 Tachycardia
Section 4 Reduced variability
Section 5 Early decelerations
Section 6 Late decelerations
Section 7: Variable decelerations
Section 8: Prolonged decelerations
Section 9: Complex
Section 10: Miscellaneous
Part 5 Good practice guide
Introduction
Developing guidelines
Audit
Communication
Training and development
Supervisors of midwives
Practical guides
Risk assessment chart
Web addresses
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 16th December 2011
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702046773
About the Author
Susan Gauge
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Education Facilitator, Birmingham Women's Healthcare NHS Trust, Birmingham, UK