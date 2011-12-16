This title is now available under ISBN 9780702052149.

CTG Made Easy 4th edition continues the successful format of previous editions, offering a practical guide to all health professionals involved in monitoring the fetal heart rate during labour, and specifically in the interpretation of CTG traces. The workbook approach remains, with many new and updated case histories and CTGs, all using current terminology and a recommended proforma for interpretation.

The book will aid health professionals to acquire competence and confidence in all aspects of fetal heart rate monitoring during labour, improving the care offered to women and babies.