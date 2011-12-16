CTG Made Easy - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780702043499, 9780702046773

CTG Made Easy

4th Edition

with Pageburst online access

Authors: Susan Gauge
eBook ISBN: 9780702046773
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 16th December 2011
Page Count: 208
Description

This title is now available under ISBN 9780702052149.

CTG Made Easy 4th edition continues the successful format of previous editions, offering a practical guide to all health professionals involved in monitoring the fetal heart rate during labour, and specifically in the interpretation of CTG traces. The workbook approach remains, with many new and updated case histories and CTGs, all using current terminology and a recommended proforma for interpretation.

The book will aid health professionals to acquire competence and confidence in all aspects of fetal heart rate monitoring during labour, improving the care offered to women and babies.

Key Features

    • In-depth debate on choice of intermittent or continuous electronic fetal heart rate monitoring enables correct identification of the appropriate method
    • Updated references and recommendations from latest national guidelines ensure readers have access to current research-based evidence and expert opinion
    • Clear explanation of the physiology of baseline and periodic abnormalities provides vital information for interpretation and assessment of fetal compromise
    • CTG features are described following up-to-date recommendations from NICE
    • Charts describe the classification of CTGs and illustrations describe variable decelerations to aid understanding
    • Discussion of current adjuncts to electronic fetal heart rate monitoring give the reader insight into current developments and possible future practice
    • RCOG and NICE proforma and classifications aid consistency in interpretation and use of terminology
      • Recent cases of litigation are used to demonstrate the difficulties encountered with monitoring techniques and interpretation of the data, giving the reader an insight into cases that proceed to litigation

      Table of Contents

      Part 1 Assessing fetal well being in labour

      Introduction

      Intermittent auscultation

      Continuous electronic fetal heart rate monitoring

      Adjuncts to CEFM for fetal surveillance

      Conclusion

      References

      Part 2 Interpretation of the CTG

      Control of the fetal heart rate

      Interpretation of the CTG

      Features of the cardiotocograph (CTG)

      Basic patterns

      Periodic changes

      Interpretation of the data

      Management of a suspicious CTG

      Management of a pathological CTG

      References

      Part 3 Litigation and the CTG

      Andrew Symon

      Introduction

      Background to CTG litigation

      The CTG in litigation

      Conclusion

      References

      Part 4 Case Studies

      Contents

      Section 1 Normal

      Section 2 Bradycardia

      Section 3 Tachycardia

      Section 4 Reduced variability

      Section 5 Early decelerations

      Section 6 Late decelerations

      Section 7: Variable decelerations

      Section 8: Prolonged decelerations

      Section 9: Complex

      Section 10: Miscellaneous

      Part 5 Good practice guide

      Introduction

      Developing guidelines

      Audit

      Communication

      Training and development

      Supervisors of midwives

      Practical guides

      Risk assessment chart

      Web addresses

      References

      Index

      About the Author

      Susan Gauge

      Affiliations and Expertise

      Clinical Education Facilitator, Birmingham Women's Healthcare NHS Trust, Birmingham, UK

