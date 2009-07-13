CT Colonography: Principles and Practice of Virtual Colonoscopy
1st Edition
Description
In CT Colonography, Perry Pickhardt and David Kim present techniques for quicker evaluation and diagnosis of colon cancer through the pioneering, specialty-changing imaging technique of virtual colonoscopy (VC). This combination of sophisticated X-rays and CT scans of the abdomen offers patients an alternative to colonoscopy that is cost effective and reduces the need for unnecessary polyp removal. Abundantly illustrated in full color, this pioneering book describes CT colonography from pathogenesis, staging and treatment through indications, technique, and interpretation for the most common pathologies. You’ll have the full spectrum of VC technique and be able to see procedures performed through video clips on the included DVD.
Key Features
- Covers principles, techniques, and interpretations for the most common pathologies in a logical, practical organization.
- Presents tips from the authors on setting up a VC practice to provide a personal, instructive guide.
- Provides over 1000 full-color, high-resolution anatomic images throughout for the clearest, most accurate picture of colorectal cancer, its natural history, and its diagnosis by VC.
- Focuses on images, with the text serving as context for the proper use and understanding of VC.
- Features a DVD with video clips of VC procedures that clarify the text and supplement the images that are included for download.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 13th July 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437719734
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416061687
About the Author
Perry Pickhardt
University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health Madison, WI USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Of Radiology, Abdominal Imaging Section, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health Madison, WI USA
David Kim
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Radiology, Abdominal Imaging Section, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health Madison, WI USA