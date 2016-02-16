Crystallography
1st Edition
An Introduction for Earth Science (and other Solid State) Students
Starting from the basic features of crystal morphology and symmetry without assuming that the reader knows anything about crystals this textbook shows how they provide an insight into the way in which crystals are based on a repeating pattern of atoms. After summarizing and comparing the main features of the seven crystal systems and thirty-two crystal classes, the book goes on to treat X-ray crystallography in sufficient detail to provide an understanding of its uses in identification and in textural and structural studies, and to relate it to selected area electron diffraction methods in the electron microscope. Thus the student is brought to a level where he can understand the significance of crystallographic work, and has a thorough background if he wishes to move on to more specialist works. Problems and answers are included
Particularly first and second year undergraduate geology courses but also for introductory chemistry and physics courses and scientists in other fields requiring an easy introduction to crystallography
(partial) Preface, L.G. Berry
Introduction
Part I: External form and cell structure of crystals
Repeating patterns and lattices
Crystal symmetry
Notation for crystallographic faces, forms and zones
Use of the stereographic projection
Morphology of the seven crystal systems
The thirty-two crystal classes
Part II: The basis of X-ray crystallography: X-ray powder diffraction
Intensities of X-ray reflections
The 14 Bravais lattices
Interpretation of powder photographs
X-ray diffraction by single crystals
Symmetry in repeating patterns
The determination of crystal structures
Electron diffraction in the electron microscope
Irregularities in crystals
Morphology revisited
Glossary of terms used in crystallography
Answers to problems
Index
- English
- © Pergamon 1981
- 16th February 2016
- Pergamon
- 9781483285566
E. J. W. Whittaker
University of Oxford, UK
@qu:With each chapter there are well chosen exercises (with answers). I found very few typographical errors. The book is both readable and a work of reference. I recommend it to anyone teaching crystallography and even trying to make pupils familiar with thinking in three dimensions.
Education in Chemistry @source: