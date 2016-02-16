Starting from the basic features of crystal morphology and symmetry without assuming that the reader knows anything about crystals this textbook shows how they provide an insight into the way in which crystals are based on a repeating pattern of atoms. After summarizing and comparing the main features of the seven crystal systems and thirty-two crystal classes, the book goes on to treat X-ray crystallography in sufficient detail to provide an understanding of its uses in identification and in textural and structural studies, and to relate it to selected area electron diffraction methods in the electron microscope. Thus the student is brought to a level where he can understand the significance of crystallographic work, and has a thorough background if he wishes to move on to more specialist works. Problems and answers are included