Crystallography Made Crystal Clear
1st Edition
A Guide for Users of Macromolecular Models
Table of Contents
Model and Molecule. An Overview of Protein Crystallography. Protein Crystals. Collecting Diffraction Data. From Diffraction Data to Electron Density. Obtaining Phases. Obtaining and Judging the Molecular Model. A User's Guide to Crystallographic Models. Tools for Studying Proteins. Subject Index.
Description
Crystallography Made Crystal Clear is designed to meet the need for an X-ray analysis that is between brief textbook sections and complete treatments. The book provides non-crystallographers with an intellectually satisfying explanation of the principles of how protein models are gleaned from X-ray analysis. The understanding of these concepts will foster wise use of the models, including the recognition of the strengths and weaknesses of pictures or computer graphics. Since proteins comprise the majority of the mass of macromolecules in cells and carry out biologically important tasks, the book will be of interest to biologists.
Key Features
Provides accessible descriptions of principles of x-ray crystallography, built on simple foundations for anyone with a basic science background Leads the reader through clear, thorough, unintimidating explanations of the mathematics behind crystallography Explains how to read crystallography papers in research journals If you use computer-generated models of proteins or nucleic acids for: Studying molecular interactions Designing ligands, inhibitors, or drugs Engineering new protein functions Interpreting chemical, kinetic, thermodynamic, or spectroscopic data Studying protein folding Teaching macromolecule structure,and if you want to read new structure papers intelligently; become a wiser user of macromolecular models; and want to introduce undergraduates to the important subject of x-ray crystallography, then this book is for you.
Readership
Biochemists, chemists, and biologists involved in research in protein structure and function, including researchers in molecular biology, cell biology, endocrinology, neurology, enzymology, protein chemistry, genetics, pharmacology, evolutionary biology, immunology, microbiology, plant molecular biology, and other biological disciplines. Researchers in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries who design and synthesize drugs and other molecules will find this book useful, as will graduate students in biochemistry and biophysics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 202
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 29th March 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323137782
Reviews
@qu:This book will be useful in many contexts--in elementary courses in crystallography, in biochemistry courses as an auxiliary text, in crystallographic laboratories as a handbook for novices, and in molecular biology laboratoriesas an introduction to the Protein Data Base and molecular graphics. Given the brevity of the text, it is remarkably complete. It can be perused in an afternoon which will be well spent. @source:--BIOPHYSICAL JOURNAL @qu:This excellent book is primarilyaimed as researchers involved in molecular modeling who wish to improve their understanding of how crystal structures of proteins are obtained and how to assess their accuracy. Crystallography is not an easy subject to teach or to learn, and Rhodes provides a comprehensive, yet less intimidating, treatment of the theoretical background, which should be understandable to a novice. The author assumes little mathematical knowledge and explains the physical significance of all equations. A most helpful feature is the use of a published structure report as an example of understanding and interpreting a macromolecular crystal structure determination, frequently the most difficult part for noncrystallographers. Highly recommended as a supplement to standardbiochemistry works and as an introduction to the field for students learning crystallography. @source:--CHOICE @qu:...I would recommend this book to anyone who is interested in macromolecules and how their structures are solved. The material is well presented and easy to read and would provide a good starting point for an undergraduate considering going into the field. It also provides sufficient information to be used as a text in a course on biophysical techniques. @source:--BIOCHEMICAL EDUCATION [A] successful introduction for those who try to udnerstand and explore biological macromolecular structures....The text is loaded with many excellent didactic concepts and approaches. @source:--Michal Sabat, University of Virginia, in ACTA CRYST. @qu:This terse and well-written book lives up to its title in great measure, and, in my opinion is now the best reference for noncrystallographers who want to know more about x-ray diffraction and the data that result from it. The author uses a clear and logical style to describe nearly every aspect of the x-ray diffraction experiment, and enough mathematics is given to afford readers a relatively sophisticated understanding of the subject...this is a book that any scientist with an interest in structural biology should own. @source:--Shaun D. Black, University of Texas Health Center, in AMERICAN JOURNAL OF PHYSIOLOGY @qu:Anyone interested in how protein structures are determined should find reading it an enjoyable and satisfying experience. Crystallography Made Crystal Clear is clearly written, accurate, and easy to read. The author chose one of the most interesting topics in x-ray crystallography to examine, namely, the structure determination of proteins. Consequently the book can be recommended not only to the biochemists and biologists for whom it was written, but to all those who are curious. @source:--APPLIED OPTICS
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Gale Rhodes Author
Gale Rhodes earned a B.S. in applied mathematics at North Carolina State University, and then a Ph.D. in Chemistry at the University of North Carolina. He is currently a professor of chemistry at the University of Southern Maine, Portland. His main duty, and first love, is teaching undergraduate biochemistry. He has received awards for outstanding teaching at three different colleges. His best known publication is the first edition of Crystallography Made Crystal Clear, which received very complimentary reviews in several journals. He has also published three book chapters, three book reviews, and about 30 articles on diverse subjects, including research articles in biochemistry, and articles on chemistry, science, and interdisciplinary education.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Southern Maine, Department of Chemistry, Portland, U.S.A.