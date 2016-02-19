Crystallography Made Crystal Clear

@qu:This book will be useful in many contexts--in elementary courses in crystallography, in biochemistry courses as an auxiliary text, in crystallographic laboratories as a handbook for novices, and in molecular biology laboratoriesas an introduction to the Protein Data Base and molecular graphics. Given the brevity of the text, it is remarkably complete. It can be perused in an afternoon which will be well spent. @source:--BIOPHYSICAL JOURNAL @qu:This excellent book is primarilyaimed as researchers involved in molecular modeling who wish to improve their understanding of how crystal structures of proteins are obtained and how to assess their accuracy. Crystallography is not an easy subject to teach or to learn, and Rhodes provides a comprehensive, yet less intimidating, treatment of the theoretical background, which should be understandable to a novice. The author assumes little mathematical knowledge and explains the physical significance of all equations. A most helpful feature is the use of a published structure report as an example of understanding and interpreting a macromolecular crystal structure determination, frequently the most difficult part for noncrystallographers. Highly recommended as a supplement to standardbiochemistry works and as an introduction to the field for students learning crystallography. @source:--CHOICE @qu:...I would recommend this book to anyone who is interested in macromolecules and how their structures are solved. The material is well presented and easy to read and would provide a good starting point for an undergraduate considering going into the field. It also provides sufficient information to be used as a text in a course on biophysical techniques. @source:--BIOCHEMICAL EDUCATION [A] successful introduction for those who try to udnerstand and explore biological macromolecular structures....The text is loaded with many excellent didactic concepts and approaches. @source:--Michal Sabat, University of Virginia, in ACTA CRYST. @qu:This terse and well-written book lives up to its title in great measure, and, in my opinion is now the best reference for noncrystallographers who want to know more about x-ray diffraction and the data that result from it. The author uses a clear and logical style to describe nearly every aspect of the x-ray diffraction experiment, and enough mathematics is given to afford readers a relatively sophisticated understanding of the subject...this is a book that any scientist with an interest in structural biology should own. @source:--Shaun D. Black, University of Texas Health Center, in AMERICAN JOURNAL OF PHYSIOLOGY @qu:Anyone interested in how protein structures are determined should find reading it an enjoyable and satisfying experience. Crystallography Made Crystal Clear is clearly written, accurate, and easy to read. The author chose one of the most interesting topics in x-ray crystallography to examine, namely, the structure determination of proteins. Consequently the book can be recommended not only to the biochemists and biologists for whom it was written, but to all those who are curious. @source:--APPLIED OPTICS