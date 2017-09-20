Crystallization in Multiphase Polymer Systems
1st Edition
Description
Crystallization in Multiphase Polymer Systems is the first book that explains in depth the crystallization behavior of multiphase polymer systems. Polymeric structures are more complex in nature than other material structures due to their significant structural disorder. Most of the polymers used today are semicrystalline, and the subject of crystallization is still one of the major issues relating to the performance of semicrystalline polymers in the modern polymer industry.
The study of the crystallization processes, crystalline morphologies and other phase transitions is of great significance for the understanding the structure-property relationships of these systems. Crystallization in block copolymers, miscible blends, immiscible blends, and polymer composites and nanocomposites is thoroughly discussed and represents the core coverage of this book. The book critically analyzes the kinetics of nucleation and growth process of the crystalline phases in multi-component polymer systems in different length scales, from macro to nanoscale.
Various experimental techniques used for the characterization of polymer crystallization process are discussed. Written by experts in the field of polymer crystallization, this book is a unique source and enables professionals and students to understand crystallization behavior in multiphase polymer systems such as block copolymers, polymer blends, composites and nanocomposites.
Key Features
- Covers crystallization of multiphase polymer systems, including copolymers, blends and nanocomposites
- Features comprehensive, detailed information about the basic research, practical applications and new developments for these polymeric materials
- Analyzes the kinetics of nucleation and growth process of the crystalline phases in multi-component polymer systems in different length scales, from macro to nanoscale
Readership
Academics, industrial researchers, undergraduate students, postgraduate students and research students working in the area of polymer structure and morphology, polymer blends, composites and nanocomposites
Table of Contents
1. Introduction on Crystallization in Multiphase Polymer Systems
2. Theoretical aspects of polymer crystallization in multiphase systems
3. Developments of experimental techniques in understanding the polymer crystallization
4. Effects of Mass Transport on Crystallization from Miscible Polymer Blends
5. Crystallization behavior of crystalline-amorphous and crystalline-crystalline block copolymers containing poly(ʟ-lactide)
6. Crystallization and Morphology of Block Copolymers and Terpolymers with more than one Crystallizable Block
7. Crystallization behaviour of semicrystalline immiscible polymer blends
8. Crystallization behaviour of semicrystalline miscible blends
9. Fractionated crystallisation of polymer blends
10. Crystallization behaviour of polymer nanocomposites
11. Crystallisation of polymer blend nanocomposites
12. Trans-crystallization in polymer composites and nanocomposites
13. Crystallization of polymers in confined geometries
14. Crystallization behavior of semicrystalline polymers in the presence of nucleating agent
15. Strain induced crystallization
16. Effect of Ionic Liquids on the Crystallization Kinetics of various Polymers and Polymer electrolytes
17. Stereocomplex Crystallization of Polymers with Complementary Configuration
Details
- No. of pages:
- 610
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 20th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128094310
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128094532
About the Editor
Sabu Thomas
Professor Thomas is currently Pro-Vice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University and the Founder Director and Professor of the International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology. He is also a full professor of Polymer Science and Engineering at the School of Chemical Sciences of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. Prof. Thomas is an outstanding leader with sustained international acclaims for his work in Nanoscience, Polymer Science and Engineering, Polymer Nanocomposites, Elastomers, Polymer Blends, Interpenetrating Polymer Networks, Polymer Membranes, Green Composites and Nanocomposites, Nanomedicine and Green Nanotechnology. Dr. Thomas’s ground-breaking inventions in polymer nanocomposites, polymer blends, green bionanotechnological and nano-biomedical sciences, have made transformative differences in the development of new materials for automotive, space, housing and biomedical fields. In collaboration with India’s premier tyre company, Apollo Tyres, Professor Thomas’s group invented new high performance barrier rubber nanocomposite membranes for inner tubes and inner liners for tyres. Professor Thomas has received a number of national and international awards which include: Fellowship of the Royal Society of Chemistry, London FRSC, Distinguished Professorship from Josef Stefan Institute, Slovenia, MRSI medal, Nano Tech Medal, CRSI medal, Distinguished Faculty Award, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Award for Scientific Excellence – 2016, Mahatma Gandhi University- Award for Outstanding Contribution –Nov. 2016, Lifetime Achievement Award of the Malaysian Polymer Group, Indian Nano Biologists award 2017and Sukumar Maithy Award for the best polymer researcher in the country. He is in the list of most productive researchers in India and holds a position of No.5. Recently, because of the outstanding contributions to the field of Nanoscience and Polymer Science and Engineering, Prof. Thomas has been conferred Honoris Causa (DSc) Doctorate by the University of South Brittany, Lorient, France and University of Lorraine, Nancy, France. Very recently, Prof. Thomas has been awarded Senior Fulbright Fellowship to visit 20 Universities in the US and most productive faculty award in the domain Materials Sciences. Professor Thomas has published over 800 peer reviewed research papers, reviews and book chapters. He has co-edited 80 books published by different publishers. He is the inventor of 6 patents and has delivered over 300 Plenary/Inaugural and Invited lectures in national/international meetings over 30 countries. He has established a state of the art laboratory at Mahatma Gandhi University in the area of Polymer Science and Engineering and Nanoscience and Nanotechnology through external funding from DST, CSIR, TWAS, UGC, DBT, DRDO, AICTE, ISRO, DIT, TWAS, KSCSTE, BRNS, UGC-DAE, Du Pont, USA, General Cables, USA, Surface Treat Czech Republic, MRF Tyres and Apollo Tyres.
Affiliations and Expertise
Pro-Vice Chancellor, Mahatma Gandhi University and Founding Director and Professor, International and Interuniversity Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, India
Mohammed Arif P.
Mohammed Arif P is currently working as Senior Research Fellow at the International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, India. His research focuses on Polymer Blends, Polymer Nanocomposites, Conductive Polymers and EMI shielding. Apart from a patent on Polymer Nanocomposites to his credit, he has more than four publications in peer reviewed journals. He has also authored three book chapters.
Affiliations and Expertise
International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, India
E. Bhoje Gowd
Dr. E. Bhoje Gowd is a Polymer Physicist. His research interests include: crystallization and crystallization kinetics of semicrystalline polymers and multiphase polymeric systems (in particular biodegradable polymers, block copolymers, and nano-composites), polymer self-assembly, nanostructured materials, polymorphic phase transitions in semicrystalline polymers, polymer/inorganic hybrid nanocomposites, polymer-solvent complexes. He received his B.Sc. and M.Sc. (Tech) in Polymer Science and Technology from Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh and his Ph.D. from University of Pune, Pune (work carried out at National Chemical Laboratory under the guidance of Dr. C. Ramesh). He worked as a post-doctoral fellow in Prof. Kohji Tashiro’s group at Toyota Technological Institute, Nagoya, Japan and as an Alexander von Humboldt Fellow in Prof. Manfred Stamm’s group at Leibniz Institute of Polymer Research, Dresden, Germany. After a short stay at Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore as a Centenary post-doctoral fellow in Prof. S. Ramakrishnan’s group, he joined CSIR-NIIST, Thiruvananthapuram as a DST Ramanujan Fellow. In 2011, he accepted the senior scientist position at CSIR-NIIST. In 2014, he has been awarded IUSSTF research fellowship by Indo-US Science and Technology Forum. He is also the recipient of Materials Research Society of India (MRSI) Medal in 2016. He has authored more than 50 publications in peer reviewed journals and 3 book chapters. Dr. Gowd has given several invited lectures in more than 8 countries around the world.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist, National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Kerala, India
Nandakumar Kalarikkal
Dr. Nandakumar Kalarikkal is an Associate Professor at School of Pure and Applied Physics and Joint Director of International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology of Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, Kerala, India. His research activities involve applications of nanostructured materials, laser plasma, phase transitions, etc. He is the recipient of research fellowships and associateships from prestigious government organizations such as the Department of Science and Technology and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research of Government of India. He has active collaboration with national and international scientific institutions in India, South Africa, Slovenia, Canada, France, Germany, Malaysia, Australia and US. He has more than 130 publications in peer reviewed journals. He has also co-edited 9 books of scientific interest and co-authored many book chapters
Affiliations and Expertise
International and Inter University Centre for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, India