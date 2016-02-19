Crystallization and Precipitation
1st Edition
Proceedings of the International Symposium, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, 5-7 October 1987
Description
Crystallization and Precipitation is a collection of papers that discusses the advancement in crystallization and precipitation technology. The titles assess the relative state of evolution of the science, engineering and practice in crystallization and precipitation. The coverage of the text includes chemical reactor approach to crystallizer analysis; uranium refining by uranyl nitrate hexahydrate crystallization; and valorization of liquid effluents by crystallization of sodium sulfate. The selection also covers precipitation of ferric arsenate from acid solutions; precipitation of silver on natural and synthetic sulphides theory and prospects of industrial use; and precipitation and its alternatives in the hydrometallurgy of gold. The book will be of great use to researchers and professionals who utilizes the mineral processes of crystallization and precipitation.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Crystallization Science and Technology
Session: Modeling, Control and Instrumentation
Chemical Reactor Approach to Crystallizer Analysis
Feedback Control of a Laboratory Scale KCl Crystallizer
Low Temperature Crystallization of Potassium Chloride Using the Natural Climate of Saskatchewan: Computer Modeling of a Pond Crystallizer
Freeze out Precipitation of Salts in Saline Lakes - Examples from Western Canada
Multivariate Control Strategies for Design of Continuous Crystallization Process
Session: Kinetics and Thermodynamics
Convective Effects on Secondary Nucleation and Growth
Solution Structure Studies of Dihydrogen Phosphates by Laser Raman Spectroscopy
Crystallization Kinetics of Potassium Sulphate in a One Cubic Meter Batch Cooling Crystallizer
Solute Clusters Formation in Supersaturated Solutions
Distribution of Impurities in Potassium Chloride Crystals from Multiple Stage Crystallizer
Salting Out of Potassium Sulphate in the Na-K-Cl-SO4-H2O System by the Addition of Solid Potassium Chloride
Session: Industrial Operations, Trouble Shooting and Case Study
Hydrogen Chloride and Hydrogen Bromide Sparging Crystallization of Chloride and Bromide Metal Salts
Recovery of Potassium Chloride-Containing Mixed Salt from Salt Slag of the Secondary Aluminum Industry
Sodium Sulphate Crystallization
Valorization of Liquid Effluents by Crystallization of Sodium Sulphate
Crystallization in Surface-Cooled Crystallizers
Eight Effect KC1 Crystallizer
Operation of a Byproduct Ammonium Sulphate Plant at Sherritt Gordon Mines Limited
Precipitation Science and Technology
Session: Product Precipitation
Hydrogen Peroxide Precipitation of Uranium in the Rabbit Lake Mill
Research, Development and Industrial Experience at SIMO with Precipitation of Ammonium Diuranate
Case Studies of the Chemical Precipitation Processes at the Cluff Mining Uranium Mill
Continuous Precipitation of Uranium Peroxide at the Lodeve Plant
Review of Metal Precipitation by Hydrogen Reduction
Optimization of Hydrogen Peroxide Usage in Uranium Hydrometallurgy
Session: Precipitate Stabilities
Solubilities and Stabilities of Ferric Arsenates
Cation Precipitation from Complex Acidic Sulphate Solutions Using Lime
Study of the State of Nickel and Arsenic in Uranium Mill Tailings
Prediction of Solubility in Chemical Compound Precipitation Systems
Precipitation of Ferric Arsenate from Acid Solutions
Session: Industrial Applications
Lime Scaling a Wastewater Treatment Facilities in the Noranda Group
An Overview of Iron Precipitation in Hydrometallurgy
Precipitation of Silver on Natural and Synthetic Sulphides - Theory and Prospects of Industrial Use
Cementation of Gold onto Atomized Aluminum from Acid Thiourea Solutions
Precipitation and Its Alternatives in the Hydrometallurgy of Gold
Uranium Refining by Uranyl Nitrate Hexahydrate Crystallization
Keyword Index
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 332
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1987
- Published:
- 1st January 1987
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483191102