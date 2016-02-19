Crystallization and Precipitation is a collection of papers that discusses the advancement in crystallization and precipitation technology. The titles assess the relative state of evolution of the science, engineering and practice in crystallization and precipitation. The coverage of the text includes chemical reactor approach to crystallizer analysis; uranium refining by uranyl nitrate hexahydrate crystallization; and valorization of liquid effluents by crystallization of sodium sulfate. The selection also covers precipitation of ferric arsenate from acid solutions; precipitation of silver on natural and synthetic sulphides theory and prospects of industrial use; and precipitation and its alternatives in the hydrometallurgy of gold. The book will be of great use to researchers and professionals who utilizes the mineral processes of crystallization and precipitation.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Crystallization Science and Technology

Session: Modeling, Control and Instrumentation

Chemical Reactor Approach to Crystallizer Analysis

Feedback Control of a Laboratory Scale KCl Crystallizer

Low Temperature Crystallization of Potassium Chloride Using the Natural Climate of Saskatchewan: Computer Modeling of a Pond Crystallizer

Freeze out Precipitation of Salts in Saline Lakes - Examples from Western Canada

Multivariate Control Strategies for Design of Continuous Crystallization Process

Session: Kinetics and Thermodynamics

Convective Effects on Secondary Nucleation and Growth

Solution Structure Studies of Dihydrogen Phosphates by Laser Raman Spectroscopy

Crystallization Kinetics of Potassium Sulphate in a One Cubic Meter Batch Cooling Crystallizer

Solute Clusters Formation in Supersaturated Solutions

Distribution of Impurities in Potassium Chloride Crystals from Multiple Stage Crystallizer

Salting Out of Potassium Sulphate in the Na-K-Cl-SO4-H2O System by the Addition of Solid Potassium Chloride

Session: Industrial Operations, Trouble Shooting and Case Study

Hydrogen Chloride and Hydrogen Bromide Sparging Crystallization of Chloride and Bromide Metal Salts

Recovery of Potassium Chloride-Containing Mixed Salt from Salt Slag of the Secondary Aluminum Industry

Sodium Sulphate Crystallization

Valorization of Liquid Effluents by Crystallization of Sodium Sulphate

Crystallization in Surface-Cooled Crystallizers

Eight Effect KC1 Crystallizer

Operation of a Byproduct Ammonium Sulphate Plant at Sherritt Gordon Mines Limited

Precipitation Science and Technology

Session: Product Precipitation

Hydrogen Peroxide Precipitation of Uranium in the Rabbit Lake Mill

Research, Development and Industrial Experience at SIMO with Precipitation of Ammonium Diuranate

Case Studies of the Chemical Precipitation Processes at the Cluff Mining Uranium Mill

Continuous Precipitation of Uranium Peroxide at the Lodeve Plant

Review of Metal Precipitation by Hydrogen Reduction

Optimization of Hydrogen Peroxide Usage in Uranium Hydrometallurgy

Session: Precipitate Stabilities

Solubilities and Stabilities of Ferric Arsenates

Cation Precipitation from Complex Acidic Sulphate Solutions Using Lime

Study of the State of Nickel and Arsenic in Uranium Mill Tailings

Prediction of Solubility in Chemical Compound Precipitation Systems

Precipitation of Ferric Arsenate from Acid Solutions

Session: Industrial Applications

Lime Scaling a Wastewater Treatment Facilities in the Noranda Group

An Overview of Iron Precipitation in Hydrometallurgy

Precipitation of Silver on Natural and Synthetic Sulphides - Theory and Prospects of Industrial Use

Cementation of Gold onto Atomized Aluminum from Acid Thiourea Solutions

Precipitation and Its Alternatives in the Hydrometallurgy of Gold

Uranium Refining by Uranyl Nitrate Hexahydrate Crystallization

