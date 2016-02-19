Crystal Symmetries, Volume 17
1st Edition
Shubnikov Centennial Papers
Table of Contents
(partial) A V Shubnikov and his ideas in modern crystallography, B K Vainshtein. On the works of Pierre Curie on symmetry, A V Shubnikov. Symmetry of similarity, A V Shubnikov. Antisymmetry of textures, A V Shubnikov. Space and time symmetry, I S Zheludev. The role of crystallographic symmetry in the direct methods of X-ray crystallography, H Hauptman. Origin specification by use of phases, J Karle. Generalized symmetry in crystal physics, V A Koptsik. Mathematical problems in modern crystallography, P Engel. Fruitful partnership. Cooperation with the Shubnikov Institute of the Soviet Academy of Sciences, I Tarjan. Crystal symmetry and atomic interactions, L A Aslanov. Symmetry methods and space group representations in the theory of phase transitions, V P Sakhnenko & G M Chechin. Symmetry in an equilibrium position, E Hartmann. Order-disorder structures, K Fichtner. Theory of crystal symmetry upon the derivation of the 230 space groups, G B Bokii. Definition of Niggli's lattice characters, P M de Wolff. Towards a system in space group representations, V Kopsky. Minimal presentation of crystallographic groups by fundamental polyhedra, E Molnar. Relation between multidimensional representations of the Fedorov groups and the groups of color symmetry, G M Chechin & V A Koptsik. n-Dimensional space groups and regular point systems, E V Chuprunov & T S Kuntsevich. Color symmetry, M Senechal. Generalized antisymmetry, A M Zamorzaev. Fundamental law of crystal chemistry by Shubnikov, its applications and restrictions, N L Smirnova & V S Urusov. Polytypism of crystal structures, B B Zvyagin.
Description
Crystal Symmetries is a timely account of the progress in the most diverse fields of crystallography. It presents a broad overview of the theory of symmetry and contains state of the art reports of its modern directions and applications to crystal physics and crystal properties. Geometry takes a special place in this treatise. Structural aspects of phase transitions, correlation of structure and properties, polytypism, modulated structures, and other topics are discussed. Applications of important techniques, such as X-ray crystallography, biophysical studies, EPR spectroscopy, crystal optics, and nuclear solid state physics, are represented. Contains 30 research and review papers.
Readership
For crystallographers, mathematicians, physicists, chemists and mineralogists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 321
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1989
- Published:
- 1st April 1989
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483299105
About the Editors
B. K. Vainshtein Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
USSR Academy of Sciences, Moscow, USSR
I. Hargittai Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Budapest Structural University and Hungarian Academy of Sciences, Budapest, Hungary