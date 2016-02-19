Crystal Chemistry and Semiconduction in Transition Metal Binary Compounds provides information pertinent to semiconductor materials. This book discusses the different semiconduction mechanisms in special compounds, including rare earth compounds or transition metals, vitreous or liquid substances, and organic semiconductors. Organized into three parts encompassing 11 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the basic principles of chemistry, such as the periodic table and the structure of the atom. This text then discusses the substances in which atomic magnetic moment exists, and whose transport properties are not typically metallic. Other chapters examine the experimental work on the electrical conductibility of compounds of transition metals, actinides, or rare earths. This book discusses as well the theoretical concepts necessary for the construction of approximate models to estimate the properties of compounds. The final chapter deals with the modulation of visible or infrared light, which is the only application of magneto- and electro-optical effects. This book is a valuable resource for research scientists, engineers, and teachers.