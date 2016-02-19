Crystal Chemistry and Semiconduction in Transition Metal Binary Compounds
1st Edition
Description
Crystal Chemistry and Semiconduction in Transition Metal Binary Compounds provides information pertinent to semiconductor materials. This book discusses the different semiconduction mechanisms in special compounds, including rare earth compounds or transition metals, vitreous or liquid substances, and organic semiconductors. Organized into three parts encompassing 11 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the basic principles of chemistry, such as the periodic table and the structure of the atom. This text then discusses the substances in which atomic magnetic moment exists, and whose transport properties are not typically metallic. Other chapters examine the experimental work on the electrical conductibility of compounds of transition metals, actinides, or rare earths. This book discusses as well the theoretical concepts necessary for the construction of approximate models to estimate the properties of compounds. The final chapter deals with the modulation of visible or infrared light, which is the only application of magneto- and electro-optical effects. This book is a valuable resource for research scientists, engineers, and teachers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Symbols, Abbreviations, and physical Constants
Part One Review and Discussion of Some Useful Theoretical Bases
Chapter 1 From the Atom to the Molecule
1.1. Atomic Orbital Functions
1.2. H2 and H2+ Molecules
1.3. Heteronuclear Molecules
1.4. Extension of the VB Method
References
Chapter 2 From the Molecule to the Crystal
2.1. Covalent Aspect of Bonds
2.2. VB Approach (Crystallochemical Model)
2.3. MO Approach (Band Model)
2.4. Electrical Conductibility
References
Chapter 3 The Magnetic Crystal
3.1. Crystal Field Theory
3.2. Magnetic Interactions
3.3. Metal-to-Metal Transfers
3.4. Magneton-Electron Interactions
References
Part Two Bibliographical Digest (1947-1967)
Chapter 4 IIIB, IVB, and VB Metalloid Compounds
4.1. Main Structures
4.2. Interstitial Compounds
4.3. Silicides, Germanides, Stannides
4.4. Phosphides, Arsenides, Antimonides
References
Chapter 5 Oxides of the Metals Ti, V, Cr, Mn, and Homologues
5.1. TO, T3O4 , and T2O3 Oxides
5.2. Rutile TiO2
5.3. Other Dioxides
5.4. T2O5 and TO3 Oxides
References
Chapter 6 Oxides of the Metals Fe, Co, Ni, Cu, and Homologues
6.1. Mossbauer Effect
6.2. TO Oxides
6.3. T3O4 Oxides
6.4. T2O3 Oxides
References
Chapter 7 Transition Metal Chalcogenides
7.1. Main Structures
7.2. Sulfides
7.3. Selenides
7.4. Tellurides
References
Chapter 8 Compounds of Rare Earths and Similar Elements
8.1. Main Structures
8.2. IIIB, IVB, and VB Compounds
8.3. Oxides
8.4. Chalcogenides
References
Part Three Some Present Problems and Possible Applications
Chapter 9 Various Magnetoelectric Effects
9.1 . Magnetic Scattering
9.2. Magnetoresistance
9.3. Astrov Effect
9.4. Possible Applications
References
Chapter 10 Hall Magnetoelectric Effects
10.1. Ordinary Hall Effect
10.2. Extraordinary Hall Effect
10.3. Experimental Research
10.4. Possible Applications
References
Chapter 11 Electro- and Magnetooptical Effects
11.1. Forced Birefringencies
11.2. Faraday Effect
11.3. Experimental Research
11.4. Possible Applications
References
Appendix
Index of Formulas
Index of Structures
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323152082