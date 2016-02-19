Crystal Chemistry and Semiconduction in Transition Metal Binary Compounds - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126756500, 9780323152082

Crystal Chemistry and Semiconduction in Transition Metal Binary Compounds

1st Edition

Authors: J Suchet
eBook ISBN: 9780323152082
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Crystal Chemistry and Semiconduction in Transition Metal Binary Compounds provides information pertinent to semiconductor materials. This book discusses the different semiconduction mechanisms in special compounds, including rare earth compounds or transition metals, vitreous or liquid substances, and organic semiconductors. Organized into three parts encompassing 11 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the basic principles of chemistry, such as the periodic table and the structure of the atom. This text then discusses the substances in which atomic magnetic moment exists, and whose transport properties are not typically metallic. Other chapters examine the experimental work on the electrical conductibility of compounds of transition metals, actinides, or rare earths. This book discusses as well the theoretical concepts necessary for the construction of approximate models to estimate the properties of compounds. The final chapter deals with the modulation of visible or infrared light, which is the only application of magneto- and electro-optical effects. This book is a valuable resource for research scientists, engineers, and teachers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Symbols, Abbreviations, and physical Constants

Part One Review and Discussion of Some Useful Theoretical Bases

Chapter 1 From the Atom to the Molecule

1.1. Atomic Orbital Functions

1.2. H2 and H2+ Molecules

1.3. Heteronuclear Molecules

1.4. Extension of the VB Method

References

Chapter 2 From the Molecule to the Crystal

2.1. Covalent Aspect of Bonds

2.2. VB Approach (Crystallochemical Model)

2.3. MO Approach (Band Model)

2.4. Electrical Conductibility

References

Chapter 3 The Magnetic Crystal

3.1. Crystal Field Theory

3.2. Magnetic Interactions

3.3. Metal-to-Metal Transfers

3.4. Magneton-Electron Interactions

References

Part Two Bibliographical Digest (1947-1967)

Chapter 4 IIIB, IVB, and VB Metalloid Compounds

4.1. Main Structures

4.2. Interstitial Compounds

4.3. Silicides, Germanides, Stannides

4.4. Phosphides, Arsenides, Antimonides

References

Chapter 5 Oxides of the Metals Ti, V, Cr, Mn, and Homologues

5.1. TO, T3O4 , and T2O3 Oxides

5.2. Rutile TiO2

5.3. Other Dioxides

5.4. T2O5 and TO3 Oxides

References

Chapter 6 Oxides of the Metals Fe, Co, Ni, Cu, and Homologues

6.1. Mossbauer Effect

6.2. TO Oxides

6.3. T3O4 Oxides

6.4. T2O3 Oxides

References

Chapter 7 Transition Metal Chalcogenides

7.1. Main Structures

7.2. Sulfides

7.3. Selenides

7.4. Tellurides

References

Chapter 8 Compounds of Rare Earths and Similar Elements

8.1. Main Structures

8.2. IIIB, IVB, and VB Compounds

8.3. Oxides

8.4. Chalcogenides

References

Part Three Some Present Problems and Possible Applications

Chapter 9 Various Magnetoelectric Effects

9.1 . Magnetic Scattering

9.2. Magnetoresistance

9.3. Astrov Effect

9.4. Possible Applications

References

Chapter 10 Hall Magnetoelectric Effects

10.1. Ordinary Hall Effect

10.2. Extraordinary Hall Effect

10.3. Experimental Research

10.4. Possible Applications

References

Chapter 11 Electro- and Magnetooptical Effects

11.1. Forced Birefringencies

11.2. Faraday Effect

11.3. Experimental Research

11.4. Possible Applications

References

Appendix

Index of Formulas

Index of Structures

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323152082

About the Author

J Suchet

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.