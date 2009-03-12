Cryptographic Boolean Functions and Applications
1st Edition
Description
Boolean functions are the building blocks of symmetric cryptographic systems. Symmetrical cryptographic algorithms are fundamental tools in the design of all types of digital security systems (i.e. communications, financial and e-commerce).
Cryptographic Boolean Functions and Applications is a concise reference that shows how Boolean functions are used in cryptography. Currently, practitioners who need to apply Boolean functions in the design of cryptographic algorithms and protocols need to patch together needed information from a variety of resources (books, journal articles and other sources). This book compiles the key essential information in one easy to use, step-by-step reference.
Beginning with the basics of the necessary theory the book goes on to examine more technical topics, some of which are at the frontier of current research.
Key Features
-Serves as a complete resource for the successful design or implementation of cryptographic algorithms or protocols using Boolean functions -Provides engineers and scientists with a needed reference for the use of Boolean functions in cryptography -Addresses the issues of cryptographic Boolean functions theory and applications in one concentrated resource. -Organized logically to help the reader easily understand the topic
Readership
Scientists, engineers, researchers and students who need to understand the underlying foundation and applications of cryptography, or who are involved in designing or implementing cryptographic algorithms or protocols, engineers and scientists who want to have a reference for the use of Boolean functions in cryptography.
Table of Contents
Preface; A Bit of History; Fourier Analysis of Boolean Functions; Basic Definitions on Boolean Functions; Avalanche and Propagation Criteria; Correlation Immunity and Resiliency; Bent Boolean Functions; Stream Cipher Design; Block Ciphers; Boolean Cayley Graphs; Bibliography; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 12th March 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080952222
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123748904
About the Author
Thomas Cusick
Thomas Cusick has 25 years of experience in cryptography, 60 published papers in that subject and 8 Ph. D. students whose thesis work was in that area. He is currently located at the State University of New York in Buffalo, New York.
Affiliations and Expertise
State University of New York, Buffalo, USA
Pantelimon Stanica
Pantelimon Stanica has more than 15 years of experience in the area of cryptography and Boolean functions, more than 35 papers in this subject and 3 Ph.D. students working in the area. He is currently located at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.
Affiliations and Expertise
Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, CA USA