Cryptographic Boolean Functions and Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123748904, 9780080952222

Cryptographic Boolean Functions and Applications

1st Edition

Authors: Thomas Cusick Pantelimon Stanica
eBook ISBN: 9780080952222
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123748904
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th March 2009
Page Count: 248
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
47.99
40.79
70.91
60.27
69.95
59.46
52.95
45.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
63.95
54.36
48.95
41.61
38.99
33.14
61.95
52.66
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Boolean functions are the building blocks of symmetric cryptographic systems. Symmetrical cryptographic algorithms are fundamental tools in the design of all types of digital security systems (i.e. communications, financial and e-commerce).

Cryptographic Boolean Functions and Applications is a concise reference that shows how Boolean functions are used in cryptography. Currently, practitioners who need to apply Boolean functions in the design of cryptographic algorithms and protocols need to patch together needed information from a variety of resources (books, journal articles and other sources). This book compiles the key essential information in one easy to use, step-by-step reference.

Beginning with the basics of the necessary theory the book goes on to examine more technical topics, some of which are at the frontier of current research.

Key Features

-Serves as a complete resource for the successful design or implementation of cryptographic algorithms or protocols using Boolean functions -Provides engineers and scientists with a needed reference for the use of Boolean functions in cryptography -Addresses the issues of cryptographic Boolean functions theory and applications in one concentrated resource. -Organized logically to help the reader easily understand the topic

Readership

Scientists, engineers, researchers and students who need to understand the underlying foundation and applications of cryptography, or who are involved in designing or implementing cryptographic algorithms or protocols, engineers and scientists who want to have a reference for the use of Boolean functions in cryptography.

Table of Contents

Preface; A Bit of History; Fourier Analysis of Boolean Functions; Basic Definitions on Boolean Functions; Avalanche and Propagation Criteria; Correlation Immunity and Resiliency; Bent Boolean Functions; Stream Cipher Design; Block Ciphers; Boolean Cayley Graphs; Bibliography; Index

Details

No. of pages:
248
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080952222
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123748904

About the Author

Thomas Cusick

Thomas Cusick has 25 years of experience in cryptography, 60 published papers in that subject and 8 Ph. D. students whose thesis work was in that area. He is currently located at the State University of New York in Buffalo, New York.

Affiliations and Expertise

State University of New York, Buffalo, USA

Pantelimon Stanica

Pantelimon Stanica has more than 15 years of experience in the area of cryptography and Boolean functions, more than 35 papers in this subject and 3 Ph.D. students working in the area. He is currently located at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.

Affiliations and Expertise

Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, CA USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.