Cruise to Success - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843344827, 9781780630021

Cruise to Success

1st Edition

How to Steer Your Way through the Murky Waters of Marketing Your Library

Authors: Loreen Phillips
eBook ISBN: 9781780630021
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843344834
Paperback ISBN: 9781843344827
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 30th January 2009
Page Count: 134
Table of Contents

Why should libraries market themselves? The library as a corporation; Creating a SWOT analysis; Areas to consider in a marketing campaign; Merchandising and branding; Marketing strategy; Poster guidelines; Other tools of communication: News announcements, public relations, newsletters and annual reports; References, further reading and resources.

Description

Cruise to Success is a hands-on guide and handbook to create a library marketing campaign. Examples and step-by-step instructions assist both the novice and expert in presenting a campaign to attract the campus community to the library’s resources.

Key Features

  • Step-by-step guidelines
  • How to instructions
  • Clear, concise information

Readership

Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science

Details

No. of pages:
134
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780630021
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843344834
Paperback ISBN:
9781843344827

About the Authors

Loreen Phillips Author

Loreen Phillips, Head of Information Literacy Services at McDermott Library, coordinates the library instruction program. Her responsibilities include instruction and outreach, reference. She has been a librarian for over 20 years and has been marketing her library for over five years.

Affiliations and Expertise

McDermott Library, USA

