Cruise to Success
1st Edition
How to Steer Your Way through the Murky Waters of Marketing Your Library
Table of Contents
Why should libraries market themselves? The library as a corporation; Creating a SWOT analysis; Areas to consider in a marketing campaign; Merchandising and branding; Marketing strategy; Poster guidelines; Other tools of communication: News announcements, public relations, newsletters and annual reports; References, further reading and resources.
Description
Cruise to Success is a hands-on guide and handbook to create a library marketing campaign. Examples and step-by-step instructions assist both the novice and expert in presenting a campaign to attract the campus community to the library’s resources.
Key Features
- Step-by-step guidelines
- How to instructions
- Clear, concise information
Readership
Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 134
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 30th January 2009
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780630021
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843344834
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843344827
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Loreen Phillips Author
Loreen Phillips, Head of Information Literacy Services at McDermott Library, coordinates the library instruction program. Her responsibilities include instruction and outreach, reference. She has been a librarian for over 20 years and has been marketing her library for over five years.
Affiliations and Expertise
McDermott Library, USA