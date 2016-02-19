Crossed-field Microwave Devices V2
1st Edition
Principal Types of Crossed-Field Devices Analysis of Oscillator system Performances Regional Progress and Trends
Crossed-field Microwave Devices, Volume II: Principal Types of Crossed-Field Devices, Analysis of Oscillator System Performance, Regional Progress and Trends focuses on the progress and state of the art crossed-field microwave devices in theory and practice.
The selection first offers information on injection type tubes and voltage tuned oscillators. Discussions focus on the principle of the injection type traveling wave tubes, delay lines, resistive wall amplifier, space-charge effects, and grid control of magnetrons. The text then takes a look at mechanically tuned oscillators and wide band and externally stabilized tunable oscillators.
The publication examines fixed frequency magnetron oscillators and phasing by RF signals. Topics include conventional pulsed rising-sun magnetrons, long anode magnetrons, inverted magnetrons, eccentricity of the cathode in magnetrons, mutual synchronization, and modulation using phased oscillators. Frequency pushing, loading effects, and frequency modulation are also discussed.
The selection is a vital reference for readers interested in crossed-field microwave devices.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume II
Foreword
Preface
Contributors to Volume I
Contents of Volume I
Part I: Principal Types of Crossed-Field Devices
Chapter 1 ∙ Injection Type Tubes
I. Principle of the Injection Type Traveling Wave Tubes. II. Delay Lines. III. Forward and Backward Wave Tubes. IV. Space-Charge Effects. V. Resistive Wall Amplifier. VI. Structures of Injection Type Traveling Wave Tubes. List of Symbols. References.
Chapter 2 ∙ Voltage Tuned Oscillators
2.1 The M-Carcinotron
2.2 The Voltage-Tunable Magnetron
2.3 Grid Control of Magnetrons
2.4 The Strophotron
Chapter 3 ∙ Mechanically Tuned Oscillators
3.1 The Circular Electric Mode Magnetron
3.2 Four-Cavity Tunable Magnetron
3.3 Mechanically Tuned Rising-Sun Magnetrons
Chapter 4 ∙ Amplifiers: Wide Band and Externally Stabilized Tunable Oscillators
4.1 ΤΡΟΜ Magnetron Amplifier
4.2 The Platinotron: Amplitron and Stabilotron
4.3 Waveguide-Coupled Crossed-Field Amplifier
4.4 An Emitting-Sole Linear Magnetron Amplifier
Chapter 5 ∙ Fixed Frequency Magnetron Oscillators
5.1 Conventional Pulsed Rising-Sun Magnetrons
5.2 Low-Field Pulsed and CW Rising-Sun Magnetrons
5.3 Long Anode Magnetrons
5.4 Further Developments of Long Anode Magnetrons
5.5 The Inverted Magnetron
5.6 The Cold Cathode Gas-Filled Magnetron
5.7 "Low-Field" Operation of Magnetrons
5.8 Some Properties of Low Power Magnetrons Using Spatial Harmonic Operation
5.9 Eccentricity of the Cathode in Magnetrons
5.10 Some Aspects of Build-Up Characteristics of Pulsed Magnetrons
Part II: Analysis of Oscillator System Performance
Chapter 1 ∙ Phasing by RF Signals
I. Introduction. II. Basic Theory. III. Synchronized Starting. IV. Mutual Synchronization. V. Modulation Using Phased Oscillators. VI. Conclusion. List of Symbols. References.
Chapter 2 ∙ Frequency Pushing
I. Introduction. II. Factors Controlling the Shape of the Pushing Curve—Experimental Data. III. Elimination of the End-Hat Emission. IV. Analysis of the Experimental Data. List of Symbols. References.
Chapter 3 ∙ Loading Effects
I. Introduction. II. Simple Equivalent Circuit. III. The Susceptance of a Mismatched Transmission Line. IV. Magnetron Instability and "Skip Length." V. Effect of Line Losses. VI. Experimental Confirmation. VII. Corrective Measures. VIII. Statistics of Voltage Standing Wave Ratio. List of Symbols. References.
Chapter 4 ∙ Frequency Modulation
I. Frequency Modulation, Tuning, or Frequency Control by Spiral Electron Beams. II. Modulation or Tuning by Electron Space-Charge Clouds. List of Symbols. References.
Chapter 5 ∙ Amplitude Modulation
I. Absorption Modulation by Use of a Spiral Electron Beam. II. Amplitude Modulation by Means of the Electron Coupler. III. Amplitude Modulation by Plate Modulation of a Magnetron with Simultaneous Frequency Control. List of Symbols. References.
Chapter 6 ∙ Spectrum Shape
I. Introduction. II. Twinning. List of Symbols. Reference.
Chapter 7 ∙ Starting Phenomena and Jitter
I. Hard-Tube Modulator. II. Electron Conductance Measurements. III. Study of Phase Coherence through RF Triggering. IV. Jitter Measurements. V. Discussion of Results. VI. Elementary Theory of Starting-Time Jitter. List of Symbols. References.
Part III: Regional Progress and Trends
Chapter 1 ∙ Status in the U. S. A.
Chapter 2 ∙ Status in France
Chapter 3 ∙ Status in Japan
Subject Index
