Crossed-field Microwave Devices V2

Crossed-field Microwave Devices, Volume II: Principal Types of Crossed-Field Devices, Analysis of Oscillator System Performance, Regional Progress and Trends focuses on the progress and state of the art crossed-field microwave devices in theory and practice.

The selection first offers information on injection type tubes and voltage tuned oscillators. Discussions focus on the principle of the injection type traveling wave tubes, delay lines, resistive wall amplifier, space-charge effects, and grid control of magnetrons. The text then takes a look at mechanically tuned oscillators and wide band and externally stabilized tunable oscillators.

The publication examines fixed frequency magnetron oscillators and phasing by RF signals. Topics include conventional pulsed rising-sun magnetrons, long anode magnetrons, inverted magnetrons, eccentricity of the cathode in magnetrons, mutual synchronization, and modulation using phased oscillators. Frequency pushing, loading effects, and frequency modulation are also discussed.

The selection is a vital reference for readers interested in crossed-field microwave devices.