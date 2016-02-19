Cross-National Comparative Survey Research: Theory and Practice contains the proceedings of the Roundtable Conference on Cross-National Comparative Survey Research held in Budapest, Hungary, on July 25-29, 1972. The papers focus on the theory and practice of cross-national comparative survey research. The organization and execution of cross-national survey research products are discussed, along with analysis and interpretation in cross-national survey research and the role of theory in the research process. This book is comprised of 12 chapters and begins with a discussion on the strategy of cross-national survey research for the development of social theory. The objectives and implications of cross-national surveys are also considered. Subsequent chapters explore cross-national comparative survey research in areas such as juvenile delinquency and development; time-budget and industrialization; and values in politics. The process of cross-national survey research is outlined, together with analysis and inference in such studies and the role of theory in the research process. The final chapter looks at ways of extending the global reach of survey research.

This monograph will be of interest to social scientists, sociologists, and social science researchers.