Cross-National Comparative Survey Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080209791, 9781483154640

Cross-National Comparative Survey Research

1st Edition

Theory and Practice

Editors: Alexander Szalai Riccardo Petrella Stein Rokkan
eBook ISBN: 9781483154640
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 516
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
39.89
39.89
39.89
45.59
39.89
39.89
45.59
70.95
49.66
49.66
49.66
56.76
49.66
49.66
56.76
93.95
65.77
65.77
65.77
75.16
65.77
65.77
75.16
131.77
92.24
92.24
92.24
105.42
92.24
92.24
105.42
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Cross-National Comparative Survey Research: Theory and Practice contains the proceedings of the Roundtable Conference on Cross-National Comparative Survey Research held in Budapest, Hungary, on July 25-29, 1972. The papers focus on the theory and practice of cross-national comparative survey research. The organization and execution of cross-national survey research products are discussed, along with analysis and interpretation in cross-national survey research and the role of theory in the research process. This book is comprised of 12 chapters and begins with a discussion on the strategy of cross-national survey research for the development of social theory. The objectives and implications of cross-national surveys are also considered. Subsequent chapters explore cross-national comparative survey research in areas such as juvenile delinquency and development; time-budget and industrialization; and values in politics. The process of cross-national survey research is outlined, together with analysis and inference in such studies and the role of theory in the research process. The final chapter looks at ways of extending the global reach of survey research.
This monograph will be of interest to social scientists, sociologists, and social science researchers.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Part One: The State of the Art (Theme Reports)

Chapter 1 The Strategy of Cross-National Survey Research for the Development of Social Theory

Chapter 2 The Organization and Execution of Cross-National Survey Research Products

Chapter 3 Analysis and Interpretation in Cross-National Survey Research

Part Two: Cross-National Comparative Survey Research at Work (Project Reports)

Chapter 4 Juvenile delinquency and development

Chapter 5 The Cross-National Program in Political and Social Change: a History and some Comments

Chapter 6 The Time-Budget and Industrialization

Chapter 7 Leaders' Values and Community Activeness: The International Studies of Values in Politics

Chapter 8 The Images of the World in the Year 2000

Part Three: Points and Counterpoints in Review (Session Reports)

Chapter 9 The Role of Theory in the Process of Cross-National Survey Research

Chapter 10 Analysis and Inference in Cross-National Survey Research

Chapter 11 The Process of Cross-National Survey Research

Chapter 12 Internationalization and Application: Extending the Reach of Survey Research

Comments on Ulf Himmelstrand's Paper

Comments on Ulf Himmelstrand's Paper

Details

No. of pages:
516
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483154640

About the Editor

Alexander Szalai

Riccardo Petrella

Stein Rokkan

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.