Cross-National Comparative Survey Research
1st Edition
Theory and Practice
Description
Cross-National Comparative Survey Research: Theory and Practice contains the proceedings of the Roundtable Conference on Cross-National Comparative Survey Research held in Budapest, Hungary, on July 25-29, 1972. The papers focus on the theory and practice of cross-national comparative survey research. The organization and execution of cross-national survey research products are discussed, along with analysis and interpretation in cross-national survey research and the role of theory in the research process.
This book is comprised of 12 chapters and begins with a discussion on the strategy of cross-national survey research for the development of social theory. The objectives and implications of cross-national surveys are also considered. Subsequent chapters explore cross-national comparative survey research in areas such as juvenile delinquency and development; time-budget and industrialization; and values in politics. The process of cross-national survey research is outlined, together with analysis and inference in such studies and the role of theory in the research process. The final chapter looks at ways of extending the global reach of survey research.
This monograph will be of interest to social scientists, sociologists, and social science researchers.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Part One: The State of the Art (Theme Reports)
Chapter 1 The Strategy of Cross-National Survey Research for the Development of Social Theory
Chapter 2 The Organization and Execution of Cross-National Survey Research Products
Chapter 3 Analysis and Interpretation in Cross-National Survey Research
Part Two: Cross-National Comparative Survey Research at Work (Project Reports)
Chapter 4 Juvenile delinquency and development
Chapter 5 The Cross-National Program in Political and Social Change: a History and some Comments
Chapter 6 The Time-Budget and Industrialization
Chapter 7 Leaders' Values and Community Activeness: The International Studies of Values in Politics
Chapter 8 The Images of the World in the Year 2000
Part Three: Points and Counterpoints in Review (Session Reports)
Chapter 9 The Role of Theory in the Process of Cross-National Survey Research
Chapter 10 Analysis and Inference in Cross-National Survey Research
Chapter 11 The Process of Cross-National Survey Research
Chapter 12 Internationalization and Application: Extending the Reach of Survey Research
Comments on Ulf Himmelstrand's Paper
Details
- No. of pages:
- 516
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483154640