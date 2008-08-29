Cross-Layer Resource Allocation in Wireless Communications offers practical techniques and models for the design and optimisation of cross-layer resource allocation – one of the hottest topics in wireless communications.

Resource allocation in wireless networks is traditionally approached either through information theory or communications networks. To break down the barriers between these distinct approaches, this book bridges the physical and network layers by providing cross-layer resource allocation techniques, models, and methodologies. Its unique approach allows optimisation of network resources and will enable engineers to improve signal quality, enhance network and spectrum utilization, increase throughput, and solve the problem of shadowing. Topics covered include different views of spectral efficiency, the role of spatial diversity, of delay in resource allocation, and possible extensions to OFDMA systems.

This will be an ideal reference on cross-layer resource allocation between the PHY and MAC layers for R&D and network design engineers and researchers in universities dealing with sensor networks and cognitive systems.