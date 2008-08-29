Cross-Layer Resource Allocation in Wireless Communications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123741417, 9780080920887

Cross-Layer Resource Allocation in Wireless Communications

1st Edition

Techniques and Models from PHY and MAC Layer Interaction

Authors: Ana Perez-Neira Marc Realp Campalans
eBook ISBN: 9780080920887
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123741417
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th August 2008
Page Count: 192
Description

Cross-Layer Resource Allocation in Wireless Communications offers practical techniques and models for the design and optimisation of cross-layer resource allocation – one of the hottest topics in wireless communications.

Resource allocation in wireless networks is traditionally approached either through information theory or communications networks. To break down the barriers between these distinct approaches, this book bridges the physical and network layers by providing cross-layer resource allocation techniques, models, and methodologies. Its unique approach allows optimisation of network resources and will enable engineers to improve signal quality, enhance network and spectrum utilization, increase throughput, and solve the problem of shadowing. Topics covered include different views of spectral efficiency, the role of spatial diversity, of delay in resource allocation, and possible extensions to OFDMA systems.

This will be an ideal reference on cross-layer resource allocation between the PHY and MAC layers for R&D and network design engineers and researchers in universities dealing with sensor networks and cognitive systems.

Key Features

  • Gives a full description of the characteristics of the PHY layer that promote efficient resource allocation strategies
  • Gives special emphasis on cross-layer design for spatial diversity schemes
  • Provides a framework for interaction between the PHY and MAC layers, their parameters of performance and their relationship
  • Presents resource allocation as a cross-layer design based on an optimization of MAC layer parameters with an accurate model of the PHY layer

Readership

R&D engineers in communications and networks; network design engineers; applied researchers in universities

Table of Contents

Introduction PHY layer parameters for Resource Allocation Different views of spectral efficiency Formulation of the cross-layer resource allocation problem Cross-layer resource allocation in SISO systems Cross-layer resource allocation in SIMO systems Cross-layer resource allocation in MISO systems The role of delay in resource allocation Possible extensions to OFDMA systems

About the Author

Ana Perez-Neira

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre Tecnologic Telecomunicaciones, Barcelona, Spain

Marc Realp Campalans

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre Tecnologic Telecomunicaciones, Barcelona, Spain

Reviews

"This is a nice treatise on the cross-layer optimization of wireless systems. The authors offer a useful guide on a timely subject most relevant to future generation of wireless communications." – Lang Tong, Irwin and Joan Jacobs Professor in Engineering, School of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Cornell University, USA

"The authors have written a book that offers to researchers and practitioners a thorough and comprehensive overview, with a cross-layer perspective, of theory, models and methods related to resource allocation in multi-user wireless systems." – Professor Velio Tralli, University of Ferrara Communication Technologies Laboratory

Ratings and Reviews

