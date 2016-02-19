Crop Resources - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126349504, 9781483270449

Crop Resources

1st Edition

Editors: David S. Seigler
eBook ISBN: 9781483270449
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 248
Description

Crop Resources contains papers that were originally presented as a symposium on Crop Resources at the 17th Annual Meeting of the Society for Economic Botany in Urbana, Illinois, 13-17 June 1976. The volume attempts to evaluate (a) the possible nonfood uses of cultivated plants; (b) the extent to which new and additional food resources may become available; (c) the prospects of several specialized uses of plants such as drugs, insecticides, rubber, and condiments; and (d) the origin of four major crops of the American Midwest and prospects for their future development. The discussions include the possibilities of developing new crops from the view of a chemist; the use of currently cultivated oil-seed crops for industrial purposes; the industrial uses of carbohydrates, principally starch and cellulose; the uses of plant materials as medicines; the successes and shortcomings of the Green Revolution; and the uses of plant materials for insecticides. This book should be of interest to anyone with a concern for natural resources, both renewable and nonrenewable. It should be of particular interest to agronomists, horticulturalists, chemists, chemical engineers, botanists, biologists, pharmacognosists, and anthropologists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Potential Wealth in New Crops: Research and Development

Plant Introductions—A Source of New Crops

Nonfood Uses for Commercial Vegetable Oil Crops

New Industrial Potentials for Carbohydrates

The Current Importance of Plants as a Source of Drugs

Potentials for Development of Wild Plants as Row Crops for Use by Man

Recent Evidence in Support of the Tropical Origin of New World Crops

Requirements for a Green Revolution

How Green Can a Revolution Be?

Increasing Cereal Yields: Evolution under Domestication

Hevea Rubber: Past and Future

Horseradish—Problems and Research in Illinois

Dioscorea—The Pill Crop

Plant Derivatives for Insect Control

Evolutionary Dynamics of Sorghum Domestication

The Origin and Future of Wheat

Current Thoughts on Origins, Present Status, and Future of Soybeans

The Origin of Corn—Studies of the Last Hundred Years

Index

Details

No. of pages:
248
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483270449

