Crop Resources contains papers that were originally presented as a symposium on Crop Resources at the 17th Annual Meeting of the Society for Economic Botany in Urbana, Illinois, 13-17 June 1976. The volume attempts to evaluate (a) the possible nonfood uses of cultivated plants; (b) the extent to which new and additional food resources may become available; (c) the prospects of several specialized uses of plants such as drugs, insecticides, rubber, and condiments; and (d) the origin of four major crops of the American Midwest and prospects for their future development. The discussions include the possibilities of developing new crops from the view of a chemist; the use of currently cultivated oil-seed crops for industrial purposes; the industrial uses of carbohydrates, principally starch and cellulose; the uses of plant materials as medicines; the successes and shortcomings of the Green Revolution; and the uses of plant materials for insecticides. This book should be of interest to anyone with a concern for natural resources, both renewable and nonrenewable. It should be of particular interest to agronomists, horticulturalists, chemists, chemical engineers, botanists, biologists, pharmacognosists, and anthropologists.
Potential Wealth in New Crops: Research and Development
Plant Introductions—A Source of New Crops
Nonfood Uses for Commercial Vegetable Oil Crops
New Industrial Potentials for Carbohydrates
The Current Importance of Plants as a Source of Drugs
Potentials for Development of Wild Plants as Row Crops for Use by Man
Recent Evidence in Support of the Tropical Origin of New World Crops
Requirements for a Green Revolution
How Green Can a Revolution Be?
Increasing Cereal Yields: Evolution under Domestication
Hevea Rubber: Past and Future
Horseradish—Problems and Research in Illinois
Dioscorea—The Pill Crop
Plant Derivatives for Insect Control
Evolutionary Dynamics of Sorghum Domestication
The Origin and Future of Wheat
Current Thoughts on Origins, Present Status, and Future of Soybeans
The Origin of Corn—Studies of the Last Hundred Years
