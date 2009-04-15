Crop Physiology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123744319, 9780080922294

Crop Physiology

1st Edition

Applications for Genetic Improvement and Agronomy

Editors: Victor Sadras Daniel Calderini
Authors: Victor Sadras Daniel Calderini
eBook ISBN: 9780080922294
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123744319
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th April 2009
Page Count: 604
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.00
61.20
117.95
100.26
89.95
76.46
114.00
96.90
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Never before has a holistic approach to sustainable agriculture and plant physiology been presented in one source.

This book compiles a multi-authored and international perspective on the ways in which crop physiology could be integrated with other disciplines. With a focus on genetic improvement and agronomy, this book addresses the challenges of environmentally sound production of bulk and quality food, fodder, fiber and energy, which are of ongoing international concern.

Key Features

  • Provides a view of crop physiology as an active source of methods, theories, ideas and tools for application in genetic improvement and agronomy

  • Written by leading scientists from around the world with publication records of demonstrable influence and impact

  • Combines environment-specific cropping systems and general principles of crop science to appeal to advanced students and scientists in agriculture-related disciplines, from molecular sciences to natural resources management

Readership

Primary: Agronomists; plant geneticists and plant breeding professionals; crop physiologists, ecologists, and ecophysiologists; plant physiologists

Secondary: horticultural scientists; those involved with grain and cereal crops and sustainable agriculture; environmental microbiologists

Tertiary: Students of plant breeding and crop ecophysiology

Table of Contents

  1. Sustainable Agriculture and Crop Physiology Victor Sadras, Daniel Calderini and David Connor

Part 1 –Farming Systems: Case Studies

  1. Farming Systems of Australia: Exploiting the Synergy between Genetic Improvement and Agronomy Ralph A. Fischer

  2. Farming Systems of Argentina: Yield Constraints and Risk Management
    Pablo Calviño and Juan Monzon

  3. Improving Farming Systems in Northern European Conditions Pirjo Peltonen-Sainio, Ari Rajala, Hannu Känkänen and Kaija Hakala

  4. Cereal-based Cropping Systems in Asia: Nutrition and Disease Management Ram C. Sharma

Part 2 - Capture and Efficiency in the Use of Resources: Quantitative Frameworks

  1. Improving Productivity to Face Water Scarcity in Irrigated Agriculture Elias Fereres and Victoria González-Dugo

  2. Crop Radiation Capture and Use Efficiency: A Framework for Crop Growth Analysis Claudio O. Stöckle and Armen R. Kemanian

  3. Quantifying Crop Responses to Nitrogen Deficiency and Avenues to Improve Nitrogen-use Efficiency Gilles Lemaire and François Gastal

Part 3 – Crop physiology, Genetic Improvement, and Agronomy

  1. Darwinian Agriculture: Real, Imaginary and Complex Trade-offs as Constraints and Opportunities R. Ford Denison

  2. Modelling Crop Improvement in a G x E x M Framework via Gene-trait-phenotype Relationships Carlos Messina, Graeme Hammer, Zhanshan Dong, Dean Podlich and Mark Cooper

  3. Integration of Biotechnology, Plant Breeding and Crop Physiology: Dealing with Complex Interactions from a Physiological Perspective Fernando H. Andrade, Rodrigo G. Sala, Ana C. Pontaroli and Alberto León

  4. Crop Development: Genetic Control, Environmental Modulation and Relevance for Genetic Improvement of Crop Yield Gustavo Slafer, Adriana Kantolic, Maria Appendino, Daniel Miralles, and Roxana Savin

  5. Crop Roots Systems Form and Function: Improving the Capture of Water and Nutrients with Vigorous Root Systems Jairo Palta and Michelle Watt

  6. Integrated Views in Plant Breeding: Modern Approaches for an Old Topic Grazia M. Borrelli, Pasquale De Vita, Anna M. Mastrangelo, and Luigi Cattivelli

  7. Genetic Improvement of Grain Crops: Yield Potential M. John Foulkes, Matthew P. Reynolds, and Roger Sylvester-Bradley

  8. Management and Breeding Strategies for the Improvement of Grain and Oil Quality Luis Aguirrezábal, Pierre Martre, Gustavo Pereyra-Irujo, Natalia Izquierdo, and Vincent Allard

  9. Dynamics of Crop-Pathogen Interactions: From Gene to Continental Scale Robert F. Park, Michael Ayliffe, Jeremy J. Burdon, and David Guest

  10. Improving Crop Competitiveness with Weeds: Adaptations and Tradeoffs Glenn K. McDonald and Gurjeet S. Gill

  11. Dynamic and Functional Monitoring Technologies for Applications in Crop Management
    Daniel Rodriguez, Andrew J. Robson, and Robert Belford

  12. Crop Physiology, Modelling and Climate Change: Impact and Adaptation Strategies Senthold Asseng, Weixing Cao, Weijian Zhang and Fulco Ludwig

  13. Whither Crop Physiology?
    Antonio Hall and Victor Sadras

Details

No. of pages:
604
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080922294
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123744319

About the Editor

Victor Sadras

Affiliations and Expertise

South Australian R&D Institute, Adelaide, Australia

Daniel Calderini

Affiliations and Expertise

Universidad Austral de Chile, Valdivia, Chile

About the Author

Victor Sadras

Affiliations and Expertise

South Australian R&D Institute, Adelaide, Australia

Daniel Calderini

Affiliations and Expertise

Universidad Austral de Chile, Valdivia, Chile

Reviews

"This volume is a compilation of 21 reviews, ably edited and presented in three parts as Farming System, Capture and Use of Resources and Crop Physiology…The scale The book contains a great deal of useful information…"---Experimental Agriculture

"This book provides deep and detailed study of the latest research problems in crop physiology for breeders, geneticist, ecologists, ecophysiologists and physiologists; therefore, this book is recommendable to practitioners of, all those who want to implement the most recent advances in crop technology. Moreover, this textbook is a valuable reference for physiology and agronomy students."--Acta Physiologiae Plantarum

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.