Crop Physiology
1st Edition
Applications for Genetic Improvement and Agronomy
Description
Never before has a holistic approach to sustainable agriculture and plant physiology been presented in one source.
This book compiles a multi-authored and international perspective on the ways in which crop physiology could be integrated with other disciplines. With a focus on genetic improvement and agronomy, this book addresses the challenges of environmentally sound production of bulk and quality food, fodder, fiber and energy, which are of ongoing international concern.
Key Features
Provides a view of crop physiology as an active source of methods, theories, ideas and tools for application in genetic improvement and agronomy
Written by leading scientists from around the world with publication records of demonstrable influence and impact
Combines environment-specific cropping systems and general principles of crop science to appeal to advanced students and scientists in agriculture-related disciplines, from molecular sciences to natural resources management
Readership
Primary: Agronomists; plant geneticists and plant breeding professionals; crop physiologists, ecologists, and ecophysiologists; plant physiologists
Secondary: horticultural scientists; those involved with grain and cereal crops and sustainable agriculture; environmental microbiologists
Tertiary: Students of plant breeding and crop ecophysiology
Table of Contents
- Sustainable Agriculture and Crop Physiology Victor Sadras, Daniel Calderini and David Connor
Part 1 –Farming Systems: Case Studies
Farming Systems of Australia: Exploiting the Synergy between Genetic Improvement and Agronomy Ralph A. Fischer
Farming Systems of Argentina: Yield Constraints and Risk Management
Pablo Calviño and Juan Monzon
Improving Farming Systems in Northern European Conditions Pirjo Peltonen-Sainio, Ari Rajala, Hannu Känkänen and Kaija Hakala
Cereal-based Cropping Systems in Asia: Nutrition and Disease Management Ram C. Sharma
Part 2 - Capture and Efficiency in the Use of Resources: Quantitative Frameworks
Improving Productivity to Face Water Scarcity in Irrigated Agriculture Elias Fereres and Victoria González-Dugo
Crop Radiation Capture and Use Efficiency: A Framework for Crop Growth Analysis Claudio O. Stöckle and Armen R. Kemanian
Quantifying Crop Responses to Nitrogen Deficiency and Avenues to Improve Nitrogen-use Efficiency Gilles Lemaire and François Gastal
Part 3 – Crop physiology, Genetic Improvement, and Agronomy
Darwinian Agriculture: Real, Imaginary and Complex Trade-offs as Constraints and Opportunities R. Ford Denison
Modelling Crop Improvement in a G x E x M Framework via Gene-trait-phenotype Relationships Carlos Messina, Graeme Hammer, Zhanshan Dong, Dean Podlich and Mark Cooper
Integration of Biotechnology, Plant Breeding and Crop Physiology: Dealing with Complex Interactions from a Physiological Perspective Fernando H. Andrade, Rodrigo G. Sala, Ana C. Pontaroli and Alberto León
Crop Development: Genetic Control, Environmental Modulation and Relevance for Genetic Improvement of Crop Yield Gustavo Slafer, Adriana Kantolic, Maria Appendino, Daniel Miralles, and Roxana Savin
Crop Roots Systems Form and Function: Improving the Capture of Water and Nutrients with Vigorous Root Systems Jairo Palta and Michelle Watt
Integrated Views in Plant Breeding: Modern Approaches for an Old Topic Grazia M. Borrelli, Pasquale De Vita, Anna M. Mastrangelo, and Luigi Cattivelli
Genetic Improvement of Grain Crops: Yield Potential M. John Foulkes, Matthew P. Reynolds, and Roger Sylvester-Bradley
Management and Breeding Strategies for the Improvement of Grain and Oil Quality Luis Aguirrezábal, Pierre Martre, Gustavo Pereyra-Irujo, Natalia Izquierdo, and Vincent Allard
Dynamics of Crop-Pathogen Interactions: From Gene to Continental Scale Robert F. Park, Michael Ayliffe, Jeremy J. Burdon, and David Guest
Improving Crop Competitiveness with Weeds: Adaptations and Tradeoffs Glenn K. McDonald and Gurjeet S. Gill
Dynamic and Functional Monitoring Technologies for Applications in Crop Management
Daniel Rodriguez, Andrew J. Robson, and Robert Belford
Crop Physiology, Modelling and Climate Change: Impact and Adaptation Strategies Senthold Asseng, Weixing Cao, Weijian Zhang and Fulco Ludwig
Whither Crop Physiology?
Antonio Hall and Victor Sadras
Details
- No. of pages:
- 604
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 15th April 2009
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080922294
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123744319
About the Editor
Victor Sadras
Affiliations and Expertise
South Australian R&D Institute, Adelaide, Australia
Daniel Calderini
Affiliations and Expertise
Universidad Austral de Chile, Valdivia, Chile
Reviews
"This volume is a compilation of 21 reviews, ably edited and presented in three parts as Farming System, Capture and Use of Resources and Crop Physiology…The scale The book contains a great deal of useful information…"---Experimental Agriculture
"This book provides deep and detailed study of the latest research problems in crop physiology for breeders, geneticist, ecologists, ecophysiologists and physiologists; therefore, this book is recommendable to practitioners of, all those who want to implement the most recent advances in crop technology. Moreover, this textbook is a valuable reference for physiology and agronomy students."--Acta Physiologiae Plantarum