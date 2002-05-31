"I have long maintained that in a global market liberalized by free trade policies and advanced communications technology, there remains just one powerful regulatory force—the customer. In this book, Jeffrey Peel has taken a close look at customer relationship management from the perspective of large distributed companies. This is a novel approach, not really covered by dot-com/IT-based definitions. The refreshing difference is that Peel appears to understand the difficulties and suggests practical methods to do things better."—Lord Marshall of Knightsbridge, Chairman, British Airways Plc "In this book, Jeff Peel combines the deep insights of an experienced market researcher with the practical understanding of how technology can be applied to CRM to provide a truly original work. He provides a wholly new focus on how CRM impinges on marketing processes, which provides a particular challenge for marketeers and CRM practitioners to review the way they look at their separate disciplines. This book is for those marketeers, CRM practitioners, students, and academics who want to challenge the established preconceptions of what CRM is about."—Peter Hutton, Deputy Managing Director, Market & Opinion Research International (MORI), London