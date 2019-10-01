Critical Thinking, Clinical Reasoning, and Clinical Judgment
7th Edition
A Practical Approach
Description
Learn to apply critical thinking and clinical reasoning to every clinical experience! Alfaro's Critical Thinking, Clinical Reasoning, and Clinical Judgment, 7th Edition brings the concepts of critical thinking, clinical reasoning, and clinical judgment to life through engaging text, diverse learning activities, and real-life examples. This easy-to-read, engaging textbook uses a "how to" approach to help you prepare for the NCLEX® Examination and, even more importantly, think like an expert nurse in clinical practice. The 7th edition emphasizes the need for critical thinking and critical appraisal when searching online for healthcare information, an increased focus on interprofessional collaboration, and expanded content on the growing trends of competency assessment, electronic charting (informatics) and "thinking beyond the EHR", and much more making the book even more relevant to clinical practice.
Key Features
- Uses a clear, straightforward approach and motivational writing style including vivid examples, memorable anecdotes, and real-life case scenarios to make content come alive.
- Practical strategies to promote critical thinking, clinical reasoning, and clinical judgment are incorporated along with supporting evidence as to why the strategies work.
- Focus on application (or "how to") and inclusion of supporting rationales (theory) make difficult concepts easy to learn.
- Critical Thinking Indicators feature evidence-based descriptions from the author of behaviors that promote critical thinking in nursing practice.
- Highlighted features and sections that promote deep learning include This Chapter at a Glance, Learning Outcomes, Key Concepts, Guiding Principle boxes, Critical Moments boxes, Other Perspectives features, Think-Pair-Share activities, H.M.O (Help Me Out) cartoons, real-life clinical scenarios, Key Points, Critical Thinking Exercises, and more!
- Discussion of Tanner's and Benner’s most recent work on what the research says about critical thinking and clinical judgment in nursing provides a current evidence-base for critical thinking strategies.
- Cultural, spiritual, and lifespan content features the nurse’s role in hospitals, communities, and long-term care settings, presenting a broad approach to critical thinking.
- Inclusion of ethics- and standards-based professional practice reflects today’s professional climate, which demands increasing accountability.
- Incorporates timely coverage of the latest in nursing education and critical thought including concept-based learning, QSEN and IOM standards, problem-focused versus outcome-focused thinking, prioritization and delegation, developing a culture of safety, healthy work environments, expanding roles related to diagnosis and management, improving grades and passing tests the first time, NCLEX preparation, ensuring that documentation reflects critical thinking, communication and interpersonal skills, strategies for common workplace challenges, and more.
Table of Contents
1. What are Critical Thinking, Clinical Reasoning, and Clinical Judgment?
2. Becoming a Critical Thinker
3. Critical Thinking and Learning Cultures: Teaching, Learning, and Taking Tests
4. Interprofessional Clinical Reasoning, Decision-Making, and Judgment
5. Ethical Reasoning, Professionalism, Evidence-Based Practice, and Quality Improvement
6. Practicing Clinical Reasoning, Clinical Judgment, and Decision-making Skills
7. Interprofessional Practice Skills: Communication, Teamwork, and Self-Management NEW interprofessional collaboration focus!
Appendices
Appendix A. Concept Mapping
Appendix B. Nursing Process Summary
Appendix C. Examples of CTIs within 4-Circle Model (New)
Appendix D. Patient’s Rights and Nurses’ Rights
Appendix E. DEAD ON game
Appendix F. Key Brain Parts Involved in Thinking
Appendix G. Example SBAR Tool
Appendix H. Results of Two Studies Describing Critical Thinking Skills
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323581257
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323676922
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323594745
About the Author
Rosalinda Alfaro-LeFevre
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Teaching Smart/Learning Easy, Stuart, FL