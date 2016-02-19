Critical Survey of Stability Constants of EDTA Complexes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080220093, 9781483137940

Critical Survey of Stability Constants of EDTA Complexes

1st Edition

Critical Evaluation of Equilibrium Constants in Solution: Stability Constants of Metal Complexes

Authors: G. Anderegg
eBook ISBN: 9781483137940
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 48
Description

Critical Survey of Stability Constants of EDTA Complexes focuses on the computations, values, and characteristics of stability constants. The book emphasizes that for a critical discussion of experimentally determined stability constants, it is important to consider the precision of the values that manifests the self-consistency of the constant, taking into consideration the random errors. The publication reviews the stability constants of metal complexes. The numerical calculations affirm the reactions and transformations of metal ions when exposed to varying conditions. The text also presents a list of enthalpies of reactions with (ethylenedinitrito)tetra-acetic acid (EDTA) obtained by direct calorimetric measurements. The book also notes that in order to identify reliable metal complex stability constants for a ligand, it is important to know the formation constants of protonated species. The text is a dependable reference for readers wanting to dig deeper into the stability constants of EDTA complexes.

Table of Contents


Contents

General Remarks

The Protonation Constants of EDTA

The Stability Constants of Metal Complexes

Supplement

Reference Index

Appendix

G. Anderegg

