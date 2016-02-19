Critical Point Theory in Global Analysis and Differential Topology, Volume 33
1st Edition
An introduction
Series Editors: Marston Morse Stewart Cairns
eBook ISBN: 9780080873459
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 388
Details
- No. of pages:
- 388
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080873459
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
Marston Morse Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
INSTITUTE FOR ADVANCED STUDY, PRINCETON, NEW JERSEY
Stewart Cairns Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
DEPARTMENT OF MATHEMATICS, UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS URBANA, ILLINOIS
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.