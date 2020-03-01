Critical Materials

1: Why are we worried? The rare earth crisis and its impacts.

2: This is not new. A short history of supply-chain failures.

Copper and the end of the Bronze Age

The Venetian monopoly on glass

The wars of the twentieth century

Cobalt (1978)

Molybdenum (1980 and 2004)

Rhenium (2006-2008)

Niobium

Tantalum

Silicon

Lessons learned

3: Assessing the Risks.

Defining and measuring criticality

What criticality is and is not

Comparisons among different assessments

Technological, social and economic factors causing criticality to rise

Tipping points. What takes us from criticality to crisis?

Lessons learned

4: Impacts. What changed when supply crises happened?

Impacts on existing technologies (case studies)

Impacts on emerging technologies (case studies)

Lessons learned

5: Mitigating Criticality, part I. Technology Substitution.

Making do without a material

Costs and trade-offs

Short and long-term solutions

Lessons learned

6: Mitigating Criticality, part II. Material Substitution.

The new challenge of inventing materials on demand

Effective R&D tools and techniques

Building research teams

Materials Genome Initiative

A few successes

Lessons learned

7: Mitigating Criticality, part III. Source Diversification.

How are mines developed?

Conventional mines

Unconventional sources

Co-production

Lessons learned

8: Mitigating Criticality, part IV. Reuse and Recycling.

Urban mines vs. conventional mines

Technological vs. regulatory solutions

Successes and failures

Lessons learned

9: Tactical Responses to Crises and Strategies for Avoiding Them.

Starting preparations sooner

Shortening the R&D timeline

Reducing complexity – lessons from nature.