Now in brilliant full color and reflecting recent significant changes in the field, Critical Heart Disease in Infants and Children, 3rd Edition, keeps you abreast of the skills and knowledge required to safely care for children with congenital and acquired heart disease in the ICU. Pediatric intensivists, cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, and anesthesiologists from leading centers around the world provide a well-rounded perspective on basic scientific principles, medical and pharmacologic treatments, surgical techniques, and equipment.