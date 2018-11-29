Critical Heart Disease in Infants and Children
3rd Edition
Authors: Ross Ungerleider Kristen Nelson David Cooper Jon Meliones Jeffrey Jacobs
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455707607
eBook ISBN: 9781455751006
eBook ISBN: 9780323550970
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th November 2018
Page Count: 960
Description
Now in brilliant full color and reflecting recent significant changes in the field, Critical Heart Disease in Infants and Children, 3rd Edition, keeps you abreast of the skills and knowledge required to safely care for children with congenital and acquired heart disease in the ICU. Pediatric intensivists, cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, and anesthesiologists from leading centers around the world provide a well-rounded perspective on basic scientific principles, medical and pharmacologic treatments, surgical techniques, and equipment.
Key Features
- Employs well-documented tables, text boxes, and algorithms to make clinical information easy to access.
- Features chapters each written and reviewed by intensivists, surgeons, and cardiologists.
- Integrates the authors' extensive experiences with state-of-the-art knowledge from the literature.
Table of Contents
- The Segmental Approach to Congenital Heart Disease
2. Cardiovascular Physiology and Shock
3. Regulation of Pulmonary Vascular Resistance and Blood Flow
4. Renal Function and Heart Disease
5. Splanchnic Function and Heart Disease
6. Cerebral Function and Heart Disease
7. Pharmacology of Cardiovascular Drugs
8. Pediatric Arrhythmias
9. Pericardial Effusion and Tamponade
10. Anesthesia for Pediatric Cardiac Surgery
11. Applied Respiratory Physiology
12. Respiratory Support
13. Cardiac Arrest and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
14. Coagulation Disorders in Congenital Heart Disease
15. Nutrition
16. Transplantation
17. Noninvasive Diagnosis of Heart Disease
18. Diagnostic and Therapeutic Cardiac Catheterization
19. Perioperative Monitoring
20. Cardiopulmonary Bypass
21. Mechanical Circulatory Support in Infants and Children
22. Nursing Care
23. Perioperative Management of Patients with Congenital Heart Disease
24. ASD/VSD
25. Atrioventricular Septal Defects
26. Aortic Valve Disease
27. CoA and IAA
28. Mitral Valve Disease
29. AP Window/PDA
30. ACLA
31. Persistent Truncus Arteriosus
32. Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Return
33. Transposition of the Great Arteries and the Arterial Switch Operation
34. DORV/DOLV
35. TOF with PAT and VSD
36. Pulmonary Atresia with Intact Ventricular Septum (PA/IVS)
37. Ebstein’s Anomaly
38. Single Ventricle
39. Tricuspid Atresia and the Fontan Operation
40. HLHS
41. Staged Operative Management of the SV
42. Critical Appraisal and Use of Evidence about Therapy
43. Cor Pulmonale
44. Inflammatory Heart Disease
45. Infective Endocarditis
46. Syndromes and Congenital Heart Defects
47. Heritable Disease
48. Cardiomyopathy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 960
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 29th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455707607
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455751006
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323550970
About the Author
Ross Ungerleider
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief of Pediatric Surgery, Driscoll Children's Hospital, Children's Heart Program, Corpus Christi, TX
Kristen Nelson
David Cooper
Jon Meliones
Jeffrey Jacobs
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.