Critical Food Issues of the Eighties - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080246116, 9781483157627

Critical Food Issues of the Eighties

1st Edition

Pergamon Policy Studies on Socio–Economic Development

Editors: Marylin Chou David P. Harmon
eBook ISBN: 9781483157627
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 422
Description

Critical Food Issues of the Eighties: Pergamon Policy Studies — 39 focuses on the problems of the food industry, including food and nutrition policies and impact of regulation on food and agricultural productivity and agricultural chemicals.
The selection first discusses the preoccupation with food safety, as well as advances in agricultural productivity and food processing; cultural and social changes affecting the food industry; and diet-related health concerns. The book then takes a look at food price inflation, as well as price trends in the food systems, economic efficiency in the food system, imported foods, and profitability. The text reviews changing food policies and national nutrition goals. Concerns include expanded constituency and components of food policies; conquering nutrition deficiency diseases; nutrient food disclosure; and difficulty of identifying nutrient usage or food group needs. The selection also tackles the effects of government policies on technological innovation in the food industry; assessment of future technological advances in agriculture and their impact on the regulatory environment; and changing attitudes and lifestyle shaping food technology in the 1980s.
The book is a vital source of data for readers interested in the issues of the food industry in the 1980s.

Table of Contents


Contents

Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

Part I The Socioeconomic Outlook

Chapter 1 The World at a Turning Point: New Class Attitudes

Chapter 2 The Preoccupation with Food Safety

Chapter 3 Leadership and Responsibility in the Food Industry

Chapter 4 Food Price Inflation - A Heretical View

Chapter 5 Sweden: A Bellwether of Future Policy Trends

Part II The Debate: A National Nutrition Policy?

Chapter 6 The Intellectual Basis of Nutritional Science and the Practice

Chapter 7 Changing Food Policies

Chapter 8 The U.S. Quandry: Can We Formulate a Rational Nutrition Policy?

Chapter 9 National Nutrition Goals - How Far Have We Come?

Part III Agri-food Technology: Resources, Attitudes and Regulation

Chapter 10 Changing Attitudes and Lifestyles: Shaping Food Technology in the 1980s

Chapter 11 The Effect of Government Policies on Technological Innovation in the Food Industry: A Government Perspective

Chapter 12 The Effect of Government Policies on Technological Innovation in the Food Industry: An Industry Perspective

Chapter 13 Future of Engineered Foods

Chapter 14 Emerging Food Marketing Technologies: Priorities for Assessment

Chapter 15 Fuel, Food, and the Future

Chapter 16 Changing Portable Energy Sources: An Assessment

Chapter 17 Biomass Conversion and Natural Energy Requirements

Chapter 18 Agricultural Chemicals: Boon or Bane?

Chapter 19 An Assessment of Future Technological Advance in Agriculture and Their Impact on the Regulatory Environment

Part IV World Outlook

Chapter 20 Return to World Grain Surpluses: Trends and Implications

Chapter 21 A World Grain Outlook for the 1980s: Three Viewpoints

Chapter 22 The Multinational Corporation: A Buffer in the Food-Climate System

Chapter 23 Foundation Chile - A New Strategy for Industrial Development

Chapter 24 Coping with Abundance

Index

About the Contributors

Details

No. of pages:
422
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483157627

About the Editor

Marylin Chou

David P. Harmon

