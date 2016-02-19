Critical Food Issues of the Eighties
Description
Critical Food Issues of the Eighties: Pergamon Policy Studies — 39 focuses on the problems of the food industry, including food and nutrition policies and impact of regulation on food and agricultural productivity and agricultural chemicals.
The selection first discusses the preoccupation with food safety, as well as advances in agricultural productivity and food processing; cultural and social changes affecting the food industry; and diet-related health concerns. The book then takes a look at food price inflation, as well as price trends in the food systems, economic efficiency in the food system, imported foods, and profitability. The text reviews changing food policies and national nutrition goals. Concerns include expanded constituency and components of food policies; conquering nutrition deficiency diseases; nutrient food disclosure; and difficulty of identifying nutrient usage or food group needs. The selection also tackles the effects of government policies on technological innovation in the food industry; assessment of future technological advances in agriculture and their impact on the regulatory environment; and changing attitudes and lifestyle shaping food technology in the 1980s.
The book is a vital source of data for readers interested in the issues of the food industry in the 1980s.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part I The Socioeconomic Outlook
Chapter 1 The World at a Turning Point: New Class Attitudes
Chapter 2 The Preoccupation with Food Safety
Chapter 3 Leadership and Responsibility in the Food Industry
Chapter 4 Food Price Inflation - A Heretical View
Chapter 5 Sweden: A Bellwether of Future Policy Trends
Part II The Debate: A National Nutrition Policy?
Chapter 6 The Intellectual Basis of Nutritional Science and the Practice
Chapter 7 Changing Food Policies
Chapter 8 The U.S. Quandry: Can We Formulate a Rational Nutrition Policy?
Chapter 9 National Nutrition Goals - How Far Have We Come?
Part III Agri-food Technology: Resources, Attitudes and Regulation
Chapter 10 Changing Attitudes and Lifestyles: Shaping Food Technology in the 1980s
Chapter 11 The Effect of Government Policies on Technological Innovation in the Food Industry: A Government Perspective
Chapter 12 The Effect of Government Policies on Technological Innovation in the Food Industry: An Industry Perspective
Chapter 13 Future of Engineered Foods
Chapter 14 Emerging Food Marketing Technologies: Priorities for Assessment
Chapter 15 Fuel, Food, and the Future
Chapter 16 Changing Portable Energy Sources: An Assessment
Chapter 17 Biomass Conversion and Natural Energy Requirements
Chapter 18 Agricultural Chemicals: Boon or Bane?
Chapter 19 An Assessment of Future Technological Advance in Agriculture and Their Impact on the Regulatory Environment
Part IV World Outlook
Chapter 20 Return to World Grain Surpluses: Trends and Implications
Chapter 21 A World Grain Outlook for the 1980s: Three Viewpoints
Chapter 22 The Multinational Corporation: A Buffer in the Food-Climate System
Chapter 23 Foundation Chile - A New Strategy for Industrial Development
Chapter 24 Coping with Abundance
Index
About the Contributors
Details
422
- 422
English
- English
© Pergamon 1979
- © Pergamon 1979
1st January 1979
- 1st January 1979
Pergamon
- Pergamon
9781483157627
- 9781483157627