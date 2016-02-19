Critical Food Issues of the Eighties: Pergamon Policy Studies — 39 focuses on the problems of the food industry, including food and nutrition policies and impact of regulation on food and agricultural productivity and agricultural chemicals.

The selection first discusses the preoccupation with food safety, as well as advances in agricultural productivity and food processing; cultural and social changes affecting the food industry; and diet-related health concerns. The book then takes a look at food price inflation, as well as price trends in the food systems, economic efficiency in the food system, imported foods, and profitability. The text reviews changing food policies and national nutrition goals. Concerns include expanded constituency and components of food policies; conquering nutrition deficiency diseases; nutrient food disclosure; and difficulty of identifying nutrient usage or food group needs. The selection also tackles the effects of government policies on technological innovation in the food industry; assessment of future technological advances in agriculture and their impact on the regulatory environment; and changing attitudes and lifestyle shaping food technology in the 1980s.

The book is a vital source of data for readers interested in the issues of the food industry in the 1980s.