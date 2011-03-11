Critical Excitation Methods in Earthquake Engineering
2nd Edition
Description
After the March 11, 2011, earthquake in Japan, there is overwhelming interest in worst-case analysis, including the critical excitation method. Nowadays, seismic design of structures performed by any seismic code is based on resisting previous natural earthquakes. Critical Excitation Methods in Earthquake Engineering, 2e, develops a new framework for modeling design earthquake loads for inelastic structures. The 2e, includes three new chapters covering the critical excitation problem for multi-component input ground motions, and that for elastic-plastic structures in a more direct way are incorporated and discussed in more depth. Finally, the problem of earthquake resilience of super high-rise buildings is discussed from broader viewpoints.
Key Features
- Solves problems of earthquake resilience of super high-rise buildings
- Three new chapters on critical excitation problem for multi-component input ground motions
- Includes numerical examples of one and two-story models
Readership
Structural Engineers, Structural Designers, Earthquake Engineers and Researchers
Table of Contents
Preface to the first edition
Preface to the second edition
Chapter 1: Overview of seismic critical excitation method
1-1: What is critical excitation?
1-2: Origin of critical excitation method (Drenick's approach)
1-3: Shinozuka's approach
1-4: Historical sketch in early stage
1-5: Various measures of criticality
1-6: Subcritical excitation
1-7: Stochastic excitation
1-8: Convex models
1-9: Nonlinear or elastic-plastic SDOF system
1-10: Elastic-plastic MDOF system
1-11: Critical envelope function
1-12: Robust structural design
1-13: Critical excitation method in earthquake-resistant design
Chapter 2: Critical excitation for stationary and non-stationary random inputs 25
2-1: Introduction
2-2: Stationary input to SDOF model
2-3: Stationary input to MDOF model
2-4: Conservativeness of bounds
2-5: Non-stationary input to SDOF model
2-6: Non-stationary input to MDOF model
2-7: Numerical examples for SDOF model
2-8: Numerical examples for MDOF model
2-9: Conclusions
Chapter 3: Critical excitation for non-proportionally damped structural systems
3-1: Introduction
3-2: Modeling of input motions
3-3: Response of non-proportionally damped model to non-stationary random excitation
3-4: Critical excitation problem
3-5: Solution procedure
3-6: Critical excitation for acceleration (proportional damping)
3-7: Numerical examples (proportional damping)
3-8: Numerical examples (non-proportional damping)
3-9: Numerical examples (various types of damping concentration)
3-10: Conclusions
Chapter 4: Critical excitation for acceleration response
4-1: Introduction
4-2: Modeling of input motions
4-3: Acceleration response of non-proportionally damped model to non-stationary random input
4-4: Critical excitation problem
4-5: Solution procedure
4-6: Numerical examples
4-7: Model with non-proportional damping-1
4-8: Model with non-proportional damping-2
4-9: Model with proportional damping
4-10: Conclusions
Chapter 5: Critical excitation for elastic-plastic response
5-1: Introduction
5-2: Statistical equivalent linearization for SDOF model
5-3: Critical excitation problem for SDOF model
5-4: Solution procedure
5-5: Relation of critical response with inelastic response to recorded ground motions
5-6: Accuracy of the proposed method
5-7: Criticality of the rectangular PSD function and applicability in wider parameter range
5-8: Critical excitation for MDOF elastic-plastic structures
5-9: Statistical equivalent linearization for MDOF model
5-10: Critical excitation problem for MDOF model
5-11: Solution procedure
5-12: Relation of critical response with inelastic response to recorded ground motions
5-13: Accuracy of the proposed method
5-14: Conclusions
Chapter 6: Critical envelope function for non-stationary random earthquake input
6-1: Introduction
6-2: Non-stationary random earthquake ground motion model
6-3: Mean-square drift
6-4: Problem for finding critical envelope function
6-5: Double maximization procedure
6-6: Discretization of envelope function
6-7: Upper bound of mean-square drift
6-8: Numerical examples
6-9: Critical excitation for variable envelope functions and variable frequency contents
6-10: Conclusions
Chapter 7: Robust stiffness design for structure-dependent critical excitation
7-1: Introduction
7-2: Problem for fixed design
7-3: Problem for structure-dependent critical excitation
7-4: Solution procedure
7-5: Numerical design examples
7-6: Response to a broader class of excitations
7-7: Response to code-specified design earthquakes
7-8: Conclusions
Chapter 8: Critical excitation for earthquake energy input in SDOF system
8-1: Introduction
8-2: Earthquake input energy to SDOF system in frequency domain
8-3: Property of energy transfer function and constancy of earthquake input energy
8-4: Critical excitation problem for earthquake input energy with acceleration constraint
8-5: Critical excitation problem for earthquake input energy with velocity constraint
8-6: Actual earthquake input energy and its bound for recorded ground motions
8-7: Conclusions
Chapter 9: Critical excitation for earthquake energy input in MDOF system
9-1: Introduction
9-2: Earthquake input energy to proportionally damped MDOF system (frequency-domain modal analysis)
9-3: Earthquake input energy to non-proportionally damped MDOF system (frequency-domain modal analysis)
9-4: Earthquake input energy without modal decomposition
9-5: Examples
9-6: Critical excitation for earthquake energy input in MDOF system
9-7: Conclusions
Chapter 10: Critical excitation for earthquake energy input in soil-structure interaction system
10-1: Introduction
10-2: Earthquake input energy to fixed-base SDOF system
10-3: Earthquake input energy to SSI systems
10-4: Actual earthquake input energy to fixed-base model and SSI system
10-5: Critical excitation for earthquake energy input in SSI system
10-6: Critical excitation problem
10-7: Upper bound of Fourier amplitude spectrum of input
10-8: Solution procedure and upper bound of input energy
10-9: Critical excitation problem for velocity constraints
10-10: Solution procedure for velocity constraint problems
10-11: Numerical examples-1 (one-story model)
10-12: Numerical examples-2 (three-story model)
10-13: Conclusions
Chapter 11: Critical excitation for earthquake energy input in structure-pile-soil system
11-1: Introduction
11-2: Transfer function to bedrock acceleration input
11-3: Earthquake input energy to structure-pile system
11-4: Earthquake input energy to structure
11-5: Input energies by damage-limit level earthquake and safety-limit level earthquake
11-6: Critical excitation for earthquake energy input in structure-pile-soil system
11-7: Conclusions
Chapter 12: Critical excitation for earthquake energy input rate
12-1: Introduction
12-2: Non-stationary ground motion model
12-3: Probabilistic earthquake energy input rate: a frequency-domain Approach
12-4: Critical excitation problem for earthquake energy input rate
12-5: Solution procedure for double maximization problem
12-6: Mean energy input rate for special envelope function
12-7: Critical excitation problem for non-uniformly modulated ground motion model
12-8: General problem for variable envelope function and variable frequency content
12-9: Numerical examples
12-10: Conclusions
Chapter 13: Critical excitation for multi-component inputs
13-1: Introduction
13-2: Horizontal and vertical simultaneous inputs
13-3: Bi-directional horizontal inputs
13-4: Interpretation using inner product
13-5: Conclusions
Chapter 14: Critical excitation for elastic-plastic response using deterministic approach
14-1: Introduction
14-2: Abbas and Manohar’s approach
14-3: Moustafa and Takewaki’s approach
14-4: Conclusions
Chapter 15: Earthquake resilience evaluation of building structures with critical excitation methods
15-1: Introduction
15-2: Robustness, redundancy and resilience
15-3: Representation of uncertainty in selecting design ground motions
15-4: Uncertainty expression in terms of info-gap model
15-5: Worst combination of structural parameters and input parameters
15-6: Reality of resonance and its investigation
15-7: Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2013
- Published:
- 21st June 2013
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080994291
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080994369
About the Author
Izuru Takewaki
Affiliations and Expertise
Kyoto University, Department of Urban and Environmental Engineering, Kyoto, Japan