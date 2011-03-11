Critical Excitation Methods in Earthquake Engineering - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080994369, 9780080994291

Critical Excitation Methods in Earthquake Engineering

2nd Edition

Authors: Izuru Takewaki
eBook ISBN: 9780080994291
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080994369
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 21st June 2013
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
165.00
140.25
100.00
85.00
124.00
105.40
177.23
150.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
122.00
103.70
99.00
84.15
162.00
137.70
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

After the March 11, 2011, earthquake in Japan, there is overwhelming interest in worst-case analysis, including the critical excitation method. Nowadays, seismic design of structures performed by any seismic code is based on resisting previous natural earthquakes. Critical Excitation Methods in Earthquake Engineering, 2e, develops a new framework for modeling design earthquake loads for inelastic structures. The 2e, includes three new chapters covering the critical excitation problem for multi-component input ground motions, and that for elastic-plastic structures in a more direct way are incorporated and discussed in more depth. Finally, the problem of earthquake resilience of super high-rise buildings is discussed from broader viewpoints.

Key Features

  • Solves problems of earthquake resilience of super high-rise buildings

  • Three new chapters on critical excitation problem for multi-component input ground motions

  • Includes numerical examples of one and two-story models

Readership

Structural Engineers, Structural Designers, Earthquake Engineers and Researchers

Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Preface to the first edition

Preface to the second edition

Chapter 1: Overview of seismic critical excitation method

1-1: What is critical excitation?

1-2: Origin of critical excitation method (Drenick's approach)

1-3: Shinozuka's approach

1-4: Historical sketch in early stage

1-5: Various measures of criticality

1-6: Subcritical excitation

1-7: Stochastic excitation

1-8: Convex models

1-9: Nonlinear or elastic-plastic SDOF system

1-10: Elastic-plastic MDOF system

1-11: Critical envelope function

1-12: Robust structural design

1-13: Critical excitation method in earthquake-resistant design

Chapter 2: Critical excitation for stationary and non-stationary random inputs 25

2-1: Introduction

2-2: Stationary input to SDOF model

2-3: Stationary input to MDOF model

2-4: Conservativeness of bounds

2-5: Non-stationary input to SDOF model

2-6: Non-stationary input to MDOF model

2-7: Numerical examples for SDOF model

2-8: Numerical examples for MDOF model

2-9: Conclusions

Chapter 3: Critical excitation for non-proportionally damped structural systems

3-1: Introduction

3-2: Modeling of input motions

3-3: Response of non-proportionally damped model to non-stationary random excitation

3-4: Critical excitation problem

3-5: Solution procedure

3-6: Critical excitation for acceleration (proportional damping)

3-7: Numerical examples (proportional damping)

3-8: Numerical examples (non-proportional damping)

3-9: Numerical examples (various types of damping concentration)

3-10: Conclusions

Chapter 4: Critical excitation for acceleration response

4-1: Introduction

4-2: Modeling of input motions

4-3: Acceleration response of non-proportionally damped model to non-stationary random input

4-4: Critical excitation problem

4-5: Solution procedure

4-6: Numerical examples

4-7: Model with non-proportional damping-1

4-8: Model with non-proportional damping-2

4-9: Model with proportional damping

4-10: Conclusions

Chapter 5: Critical excitation for elastic-plastic response

5-1: Introduction

5-2: Statistical equivalent linearization for SDOF model

5-3: Critical excitation problem for SDOF model

5-4: Solution procedure

5-5: Relation of critical response with inelastic response to recorded ground motions

5-6: Accuracy of the proposed method

5-7: Criticality of the rectangular PSD function and applicability in wider parameter range

5-8: Critical excitation for MDOF elastic-plastic structures

5-9: Statistical equivalent linearization for MDOF model

5-10: Critical excitation problem for MDOF model

5-11: Solution procedure

5-12: Relation of critical response with inelastic response to recorded ground motions

5-13: Accuracy of the proposed method

5-14: Conclusions

Chapter 6: Critical envelope function for non-stationary random earthquake input

6-1: Introduction

6-2: Non-stationary random earthquake ground motion model

6-3: Mean-square drift

6-4: Problem for finding critical envelope function

6-5: Double maximization procedure

6-6: Discretization of envelope function

6-7: Upper bound of mean-square drift

6-8: Numerical examples

6-9: Critical excitation for variable envelope functions and variable frequency contents

6-10: Conclusions

Chapter 7: Robust stiffness design for structure-dependent critical excitation

7-1: Introduction

7-2: Problem for fixed design

7-3: Problem for structure-dependent critical excitation

7-4: Solution procedure

7-5: Numerical design examples

7-6: Response to a broader class of excitations

7-7: Response to code-specified design earthquakes

7-8: Conclusions

Chapter 8: Critical excitation for earthquake energy input in SDOF system

8-1: Introduction

8-2: Earthquake input energy to SDOF system in frequency domain

8-3: Property of energy transfer function and constancy of earthquake input energy

8-4: Critical excitation problem for earthquake input energy with acceleration constraint

8-5: Critical excitation problem for earthquake input energy with velocity constraint

8-6: Actual earthquake input energy and its bound for recorded ground motions

8-7: Conclusions

Chapter 9: Critical excitation for earthquake energy input in MDOF system

9-1: Introduction

9-2: Earthquake input energy to proportionally damped MDOF system (frequency-domain modal analysis)

9-3: Earthquake input energy to non-proportionally damped MDOF system (frequency-domain modal analysis)

9-4: Earthquake input energy without modal decomposition

9-5: Examples

9-6: Critical excitation for earthquake energy input in MDOF system

9-7: Conclusions

Chapter 10: Critical excitation for earthquake energy input in soil-structure interaction system

10-1: Introduction

10-2: Earthquake input energy to fixed-base SDOF system

10-3: Earthquake input energy to SSI systems

10-4: Actual earthquake input energy to fixed-base model and SSI system

10-5: Critical excitation for earthquake energy input in SSI system

10-6: Critical excitation problem

10-7: Upper bound of Fourier amplitude spectrum of input

10-8: Solution procedure and upper bound of input energy

10-9: Critical excitation problem for velocity constraints

10-10: Solution procedure for velocity constraint problems

10-11: Numerical examples-1 (one-story model)

10-12: Numerical examples-2 (three-story model)

10-13: Conclusions

Chapter 11: Critical excitation for earthquake energy input in structure-pile-soil system

11-1: Introduction

11-2: Transfer function to bedrock acceleration input

11-3: Earthquake input energy to structure-pile system

11-4: Earthquake input energy to structure

11-5: Input energies by damage-limit level earthquake and safety-limit level earthquake

11-6: Critical excitation for earthquake energy input in structure-pile-soil system

11-7: Conclusions

Chapter 12: Critical excitation for earthquake energy input rate

12-1: Introduction

12-2: Non-stationary ground motion model

12-3: Probabilistic earthquake energy input rate: a frequency-domain Approach

12-4: Critical excitation problem for earthquake energy input rate

12-5: Solution procedure for double maximization problem

12-6: Mean energy input rate for special envelope function

12-7: Critical excitation problem for non-uniformly modulated ground motion model

12-8: General problem for variable envelope function and variable frequency content

12-9: Numerical examples

12-10: Conclusions

Chapter 13: Critical excitation for multi-component inputs

13-1: Introduction

13-2: Horizontal and vertical simultaneous inputs

13-3: Bi-directional horizontal inputs

13-4: Interpretation using inner product

13-5: Conclusions

Chapter 14: Critical excitation for elastic-plastic response using deterministic approach

14-1: Introduction

14-2: Abbas and Manohar’s approach

14-3: Moustafa and Takewaki’s approach

14-4: Conclusions

Chapter 15: Earthquake resilience evaluation of building structures with critical excitation methods

15-1: Introduction

15-2: Robustness, redundancy and resilience

15-3: Representation of uncertainty in selecting design ground motions

15-4: Uncertainty expression in terms of info-gap model

15-5: Worst combination of structural parameters and input parameters

15-6: Reality of resonance and its investigation

15-7: Conclusions

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080994291
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080994369

About the Author

Izuru Takewaki

Affiliations and Expertise

Kyoto University, Department of Urban and Environmental Engineering, Kyoto, Japan

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.