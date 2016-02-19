Critical Evaluation of Some Equilibrium Constants Involving Organophosphorus Extractants is a supplementary text to the compilation "Equilibrium Constants of Liquid-Liquid Distribution Reactions (Introduction, and Part I: Organophosphorus Extractants).

The book contains a number of well documented chemical reactions that are critically evaluated. The reactions evaluated comprise those from List 1 for which data are available. There are, however, a great variety of reactions that cannot be critically evaluated due to lack of experimental data and unverifiable results.

Chemists will find this compendium very useful.