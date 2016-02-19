Critical Evaluation of Some Equilibrium Constants Involving Organophosphorus Extractants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408706469, 9781483278780

Critical Evaluation of Some Equilibrium Constants Involving Organophosphorus Extractants

1st Edition

Authors: Y. Marcus
eBook ISBN: 9781483278780
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 100
Description

Critical Evaluation of Some Equilibrium Constants Involving Organophosphorus Extractants is a supplementary text to the compilation "Equilibrium Constants of Liquid-Liquid Distribution Reactions (Introduction, and Part I: Organophosphorus Extractants).

The book contains a number of well documented chemical reactions that are critically evaluated. The reactions evaluated comprise those from List 1 for which data are available. There are, however, a great variety of reactions that cannot be critically evaluated due to lack of experimental data and unverifiable results.

Chemists will find this compendium very useful.

Table of Contents


Introduction

I H+ + DBP- = HDBP

II HDBP = HDBP

III 2 HDBP = (HDBP)2

IV 1/2 (HDBP)2 + TBP = HDBP · TBP and (HDBP)2 + TBP = (HDBP)2 · TBP

V TBP=TBP

VI H2O + TBP = H2O · TBP

VII H+ + NO-3 + TBP = HNO3 · TBP

VIII H+ + Cl- + TBP = HC1 · TBP

IX H+ + DE-HP- = HDE-HP; HDE-HP = HDE-HP; 2 HDE-HP = (HDE-HP)2

X 1/2(HDE-HP)2 + TBP (or TOPO) = HDE-HP · TBP (or TOPO); (HDE-HP)2 + TBP (or TOPO) = (HDE-HP)2 · TBP (or TOPO)

XI UO2+ 2 + 2NO-3 + 2 TBP = UO2(NO3)2(TBP)2

XII Pu4+ + 4NO-3 + 2 TBP = Pu(NO3)4(TBP)2

XIII H+ + NO-3 + TOPO = HNO3 · TOPO

XIV UO2+ 2 + 2NO-3 + 2TBPO = UO2(NO3)2(TB'PO)2

XV H+ + NO-3 + DBB'P = HNO3 · DBB'P

XVI UO2+ 2 + 2NO-3 + 2 DBB'P = UO2(NO3)2(DBB'P)2

