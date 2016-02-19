Critical Evaluation of Some Equilibrium Constants Involving Alkylammonium Extractants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080215914, 9781483137957

Critical Evaluation of Some Equilibrium Constants Involving Alkylammonium Extractants

1st Edition

Commission on Equilibrium Data

Authors: A. S. Kertes
eBook ISBN: 9781483137957
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 36
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
13.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
13.99
13.99
15.99
24.95
17.46
17.46
17.46
19.96
17.46
17.46
19.96
31.95
22.36
22.36
22.36
25.56
22.36
22.36
25.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Critical Evaluation of Some Equilibrium Constants Involving Alkylammonium Extractants reviews the data on equilibrium constants involving long-chain alkylammonium salt extractants. The book considers only two types of pertinent heterogeneous equilibria: the formation constants of alkylammonium salts; and the constants of the aggregation equilibria of these salts in organic solvents employed as diluents in solvent extraction processes. The basic principles of the most reliable and recommended experimental procedures; and the methods of treatment of numerical data and the calculations involved are also reviewed. Chemists will find this book a good reference.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Formation Constants of Salts

Tri-n-octylammonium Chloride

Tri-n-octylammonium Nitrate

Tri-n-octylammonium Sulfate

Tri-n-dodecylammonium Chloride

Tri-n-dodecylammonium Bromide

Tri-n-dodecylammonium Iodide

Tri-n-dodecylammonium Nitrate

Tri-n-dodecylammonium Perchlorate

References

Aggregation Constants of Salts

Tri-n-dodecylammonium Chloride

Tri-n-dodecylammonium Bromide

Tri-n-dodecylammonium Nitrate

Tri-n-dodecylammonium Perchlorate

References


Details

No. of pages:
36
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483137957

About the Author

A. S. Kertes

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.