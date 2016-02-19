Critical Evaluation of Some Equilibrium Constants Involving Alkylammonium Extractants
1st Edition
Commission on Equilibrium Data
Authors: A. S. Kertes
eBook ISBN: 9781483137957
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 36
Description
Critical Evaluation of Some Equilibrium Constants Involving Alkylammonium Extractants reviews the data on equilibrium constants involving long-chain alkylammonium salt extractants. The book considers only two types of pertinent heterogeneous equilibria: the formation constants of alkylammonium salts; and the constants of the aggregation equilibria of these salts in organic solvents employed as diluents in solvent extraction processes. The basic principles of the most reliable and recommended experimental procedures; and the methods of treatment of numerical data and the calculations involved are also reviewed. Chemists will find this book a good reference.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Formation Constants of Salts
Tri-n-octylammonium Chloride
Tri-n-octylammonium Nitrate
Tri-n-octylammonium Sulfate
Tri-n-dodecylammonium Chloride
Tri-n-dodecylammonium Bromide
Tri-n-dodecylammonium Iodide
Tri-n-dodecylammonium Nitrate
Tri-n-dodecylammonium Perchlorate
References
Aggregation Constants of Salts
Tri-n-dodecylammonium Chloride
Tri-n-dodecylammonium Bromide
Tri-n-dodecylammonium Nitrate
Tri-n-dodecylammonium Perchlorate
References
About the Author
A. S. Kertes
