Critical Essays on Psychoanalysis
1st Edition
Description
Critical Essays on Psychoanalysis focuses on the processes, methodologies, and interventions on psychoanalysis.
The selection first offers information on the psychoanalytic phenomena, including anxiety, irritability, resistance, neurosis, and dream analysis. The book also elaborates on psychoanalysis and the principles of scientific psychoanalysis. Discussions focus on the effects of psychotherapy, behaviorist account of neuroses, personal and cultural biases, compartmentalization of personality, and concepts of intuition.
The text examines infant care and personality and prognosis in unpsychoanalyzed recovery from neuroses, as well as practical and theoretical implications and features of infant care. The publication also discusses the etiology and treatment of children’s phobias and multiple personality. Topics include behavior therapy, inversion and non-acceptance, psychoanalytic evidence, and reinterpretation of psychoanalytic cases.
The selection is a vital source of data for readers interested in psychoanalysis.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors Introduction
Personal Accounts:
Psychoanalytic Phenomena
Was This Analysis a Success?
General Evaluations of Psychoanalysis:
The Great Psychiatric Revolution
Psychoanalysis — Myth or Science?
An Introduction to the Principles of Scientific Psychoanalysis
Aspects of Psychoanalytic Evidence:
Infant Care and Personality
Psychoanalytic Evidence: A Critique Based on Freud's Case of Little Hans
Clinical Aspects of Psychoanalysis:
The Prognosis in Unpsychoanalyzed Recovery from Neurosis
The Aetiology and Treatment of Children's Phobias: A Review
Multiple Personality
Prospect:
Phrenology versus Psychoanalysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 298
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483282732