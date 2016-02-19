Critical Essays on Psychoanalysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483231624, 9781483282732

Critical Essays on Psychoanalysis

1st Edition

Editors: Stanley Rachman
eBook ISBN: 9781483282732
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 298
Description

Critical Essays on Psychoanalysis focuses on the processes, methodologies, and interventions on psychoanalysis.
The selection first offers information on the psychoanalytic phenomena, including anxiety, irritability, resistance, neurosis, and dream analysis. The book also elaborates on psychoanalysis and the principles of scientific psychoanalysis. Discussions focus on the effects of psychotherapy, behaviorist account of neuroses, personal and cultural biases, compartmentalization of personality, and concepts of intuition.
The text examines infant care and personality and prognosis in unpsychoanalyzed recovery from neuroses, as well as practical and theoretical implications and features of infant care. The publication also discusses the etiology and treatment of children’s phobias and multiple personality. Topics include behavior therapy, inversion and non-acceptance, psychoanalytic evidence, and reinterpretation of psychoanalytic cases.
The selection is a vital source of data for readers interested in psychoanalysis.

Table of Contents


Contents

Contributors Introduction

Personal Accounts:

Psychoanalytic Phenomena

Was This Analysis a Success?

General Evaluations of Psychoanalysis:

The Great Psychiatric Revolution

Psychoanalysis — Myth or Science?

An Introduction to the Principles of Scientific Psychoanalysis

Aspects of Psychoanalytic Evidence:

Infant Care and Personality

Psychoanalytic Evidence: A Critique Based on Freud's Case of Little Hans

Clinical Aspects of Psychoanalysis:

The Prognosis in Unpsychoanalyzed Recovery from Neurosis

The Aetiology and Treatment of Children's Phobias: A Review

Multiple Personality

Prospect:

Phrenology versus Psychoanalysis


