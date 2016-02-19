Critical Essays on Psychoanalysis focuses on the processes, methodologies, and interventions on psychoanalysis.

The selection first offers information on the psychoanalytic phenomena, including anxiety, irritability, resistance, neurosis, and dream analysis. The book also elaborates on psychoanalysis and the principles of scientific psychoanalysis. Discussions focus on the effects of psychotherapy, behaviorist account of neuroses, personal and cultural biases, compartmentalization of personality, and concepts of intuition.

The text examines infant care and personality and prognosis in unpsychoanalyzed recovery from neuroses, as well as practical and theoretical implications and features of infant care. The publication also discusses the etiology and treatment of children’s phobias and multiple personality. Topics include behavior therapy, inversion and non-acceptance, psychoanalytic evidence, and reinterpretation of psychoanalytic cases.

