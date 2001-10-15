Critical Diagnostic Thinking in Respiratory Care
This case-based approach to decision-making in respiratory care offers a thorough introduction to the processes involved in developing critical diagnostic thinking, followed by realistic scenarios that allow readers to put critical thinking skills into practice. Readers learn how to use information from the patient's history and physical examination to arrive at a differential diagnosis. The book presents cases typical of outpatient, inpatient non-ICU, and ICU clinical settings. Each chapter begins with a clinical vignette that poses an important respiratory problem, accompanied by a description of the patient's history and physical examination, and reviews the common and uncommon causes of the patient's symptoms. Using specific features of the patient's history and physical examination, the reader must analyze the likelihood of a specific cause of the symptom. Critical Diagnostic Thinking in Respiratory Care lays the foundation for clinical practice, taking the reader beyond theory and into the real world of patient care.
Table of Contents
Section I: Background
- An Introduction to Critical Diagnostic Thinking
- Chronic Cough
- Recurrent Episodes of Purulent Phlegm
- Progressive External Dyspnea
- Progressive External Dyspnea in a 65 Year Old Man {tentative}
- Fatigue Associated With Daytime Sleepiness
- Solitary Pulmonary Nodule
- Hemoptysis
- Digital Clubbing
- Bilateral Pleural Effusions
- Unilateral Right-Sided Pleural Effusions
- Platypnea
- Chronic Hypercapnea
- Community Acquired Pneumonia
- Pleuritic Chest Pain
- Non-Pleuritic Chest Pain
- Upper Lobe Infiltrate
- Wheezing
- Stridor
- Cavitary Pulmonary Infiltrate
- Bilateral Hilar Adenopathy
- Fever and a Pulmonary Infiltrate
- Hypoxia
- Hypercapnic Respiratory Failure
- Atlectasis
- Preoperative Evaluation
- The Difficult-to-Wean Patient
- The Weak Patient
- Ventilatory Dys-synchrony
- Hypotension with Mechanical Ventilation
- Immediate Reintubation
- Subcutaneous Emphysema
- Bubbling Chest Tube
- Refractory Hypoxemia
- High Peak Airway Pressures
- Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia
James Stoller
James K. Stoller, MD, MS
Jamie
Jean Wall Bennett Professor of Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine
Chair, Education Institute
Head, Cleveland Clinic Respiratory Therapy
Desk NA 22
Cleveland Clinic
9500 Euclid Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44195
Office: (216) 444-1960
Fax: (216) 445-8160
Email: STOLLEJ@ccf.org
Professor of Medicine, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine; Vice Chairman of Medicine, Executive Director, Leadership Development, and Head, Section of Respiratory Therapy, Department of Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine, The Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
Eric Bakow
Process Improvement Specialist, Institute for Performance Improvement, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA
David Longworth
Chairman, Department of Infectious Diseases, The Cleveland Clinic Foundation, Cleveland, OH