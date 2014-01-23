Critical Care Ultrasound - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455753574, 9780323295499

Critical Care Ultrasound

1st Edition

Authors: Philip Lumb
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455753574
eBook ISBN: 9780323295499
eBook ISBN: 9780323278171
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd January 2014
Page Count: 360
Description

For physicians and nurses in critical care medicine, the increased demand and use of ultrasound necessitates further training. Critical Care Ultrasound helps meet that need. A straightforward, practical approach, an abundance of detailed ultrasound images and online video demonstrations provide step-by-step guidance on the principles and effective use of this important imaging modality in both diagnosis and assistance with specific procedures. Coverage includes the latest applications of ultrasound for neurologic critical care; vascular problems; chest; hemodynamic monitoring; and abdominal and emergency uses, as well as assistance in a variety of specific procedures in critical care medicine.

"...the book aims to and succeeds in fulfilling the appetite of different levels of expert in the use of ultrasound – fromthe beginner to the advanced practitioner." Reviewed by British Journal of Anaesthesia, June 2015

"This book is a tremendous resource of practical knowledge and reference material. It will be of great help to trainees, critical care specialists, ICU nursing, allied health professionals, and anyone practicing acute medicine. Editors Philip Lumb and Dimitrios Karakitsos and the contributors are to be congratulated. " Foreword by: Professor Teik E. Oh, AM , University of Western Australia, May 2015

Key Features

  • Incorporate a holistic approach. Visualize all or any parts of the body, tissues, organs and systems in their live, anatomically and functionally interconnected state and in the context of the whole patient’s clinical circumstances.

  • See exactly how it’s done. Numerous ultrasound images and dozens of videos demonstrate the use of ultrasound in critical care.

  • Rely on the guidance of more than 80 different experts from Australia, China, Middle East, Europe, USA, and Canada regarding the current and future use of CCU.

  • Adapt the use of emergency ultrasound in specialized out-of-hospital (i.e., war zones, animals) and in-hospital (i.e., pediatric units) settings. Additionally, issues regarding CCU logistics, training, and education are analyzed for the first time.

  • Access the complete contents, images, and video online at Expert Consult —fully searchable!

Table of Contents

Critical Care Ultrasound

Section I – FUNDAMENTALS

1. Fundamentals: Ultrasound Physics and Principles; Equipment and Imaging Modes; Image Quality and Optimization; Artifacts; Ultrasound Technique and Safety Issues; Emergency Ultrasound; Critical Care Ultrasound

  

Section II – NEUROCRITICAL CARE

2. Transcranial Doppler Ultrasound in Neurocritical Care  

3. Transcranial Doppler in aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage- Consultant level examination

4. Transcranial Doppler in the diagnosis of cerebral circulatory arrest- Consultant level examination

5. Use of Transcranial Doppler Sonography in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit - Consultant level examination

6. Ocular ultrasound in the intensive care unit- Consultant level examination

 7. General Chest Ultrasound in Neurocritical Care

  

Section III – VASCULAR ULTRASOUND

8. Overview of the arterial system

9. Ultrasonography for Deep Venous Thrombosis  

10. Ultrasound guided central venous access: the basics  

11. UGVA Trends and Perspectives   

12. How to choose the most appropriate ultrasound guided approach for central line insertion: introducing the rapid central venous assessment (RaCeVA) protocol

13. Pediatric Ultrasound Vascular Access  

14. Ultrasound Guided Peripheral Intravenous Access

15. Percutaneous Inserted Central Catheters

16. Ultrasound Guided Arterial Catheterization  

17. Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS)- Consultant level examination   

18. Ultrasound Guided Placement of IVC Filters- Consultant level examination

Section IV – LUNG AND PLEURAL ULTRASOUND

19. Lung Ultrasound: the basics

  

20. Pleural Ultrasound

21. Lung Ultrasound in Trauma   

22. Lung ultrasound in acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)  

23. Lung Ultrasound in Mechanically Ventilated Patients  

24. Lung Ultrasound: protocols in Acute Dyspnea   

25. Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS)- Consultant level examination

  

Section V – ECHOCARDIOGRAPHY

26. Transthoracic echocardiography: an overview

27. Echocardiography for Intensivists

28. Echocardiography: beyond the basics- Consultant level examination

29. Transesophageal Echocardiography

30. Echocardiography in Cardiac Trauma

31. Echocardiography in cardiac arrest

32. Evaluation of left ventricular diastolic function in the intensive care unit (ICU)- Consultant level examination

33. Evaluation of right ventricular function in the intensive care unit (ICU) by echocardiography- Consultant level examination

  34. Evaluation of patients at high risk of weaning failure using Doppler echocardiography- Consultant level examinantion

35. Improving cardiovascular imaging diagnostics using patient specific numerical simulations and biomechanical analysis

Section VI – HEMODYNAMICS

36. Hemodynamic monitoring considerations in the intensive care unit

37. Measures of volume status in the intensive care unit

38. EVALUATION OF FLUID RESPONSIVENESS BY ULTRASOUND

39. Ultrasonography in Circulatory Failure

  40. PERIOPERATIVE SONOGRAPHIC MONITORING IN CARDIOVASCULAR SURGERY

Section VII – ABDOMINAL AND EMERGENCY ULTRASOUND

41. Various targets in the abdomen (hepatobiliary system, spleen, pancreas, gastrointestinal tract and peritoneum)- Consultant level examination

42. Approach to the urogenital system

43. Point of Care Pelvic Ultrasound

44. Procedural Ultrasound for Surgeons- Consultant level examination

45. The Extended FAST Protocol

46. Use of Ultrasound (US) in the Evaluation and Treatment of Intra-abdominal Hypertension and Abdominal Compartment Syndrome

Section VIII –SPECIALIZED SETTINGS

47. Ultrasound in the neonatal (NICU) and pediatric (PICU) intensive care unit

48. Integrating ultrasound in emergency pre-hospital settings

49. Use of Ultrasound in War Zones

50. Ultrasound Imaging in Space Flight

Section IX – SPECIAL ULTRASOUND TECHNIQUES AND APPLICATIONS

51. Soft tissue, musculoskeletal system and miscellaneous targets

52. Ultrasound-guided percutaneous tracheostomy   

53. Ultrasound in the Performance of Peripheral Nerve Blocks

54. Ultrasound in Reconstructive Microsurgery- Consultant level examination

55. Ultrasound in Animals

  

Section X – THE HOLA ULTRASOUND EXPERIENCE / CCU LOGISTICS, TRAINING AND CREDENTIALING

56. Integrating PACS and CPOE in the Intensive care unit (ICU): the challenge of delivering health Information Technology-enabled innovation

57. HOLA and the CCU Laboratory

58. Ultrasound: a Basic Clinical Competency

59. Integrating ultrasound into critical care teaching rounds

60. Training and competence in ultrasound-guided vascular access (UGVA)

61. Training in Critical Care Echocardiography: both sides of the Atlantic

62. Ultrasound training in critical care medicine fellowships

About the Author

Philip Lumb

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair, Department of Anesthesiology, Keck Medical Center of USC, Department of Anesthesiology

