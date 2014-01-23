Critical Care Ultrasound
1st Edition
Description
For physicians and nurses in critical care medicine, the increased demand and use of ultrasound necessitates further training. Critical Care Ultrasound helps meet that need. A straightforward, practical approach, an abundance of detailed ultrasound images and online video demonstrations provide step-by-step guidance on the principles and effective use of this important imaging modality in both diagnosis and assistance with specific procedures. Coverage includes the latest applications of ultrasound for neurologic critical care; vascular problems; chest; hemodynamic monitoring; and abdominal and emergency uses, as well as assistance in a variety of specific procedures in critical care medicine.
"...the book aims to and succeeds in fulfilling the appetite of different levels of expert in the use of ultrasound – fromthe beginner to the advanced practitioner." Reviewed by British Journal of Anaesthesia, June 2015
"This book is a tremendous resource of practical knowledge and reference material. It will be of great help to trainees, critical care specialists, ICU nursing, allied health professionals, and anyone practicing acute medicine. Editors Philip Lumb and Dimitrios Karakitsos and the contributors are to be congratulated. " Foreword by: Professor Teik E. Oh, AM , University of Western Australia, May 2015
Key Features
- Incorporate a holistic approach. Visualize all or any parts of the body, tissues, organs and systems in their live, anatomically and functionally interconnected state and in the context of the whole patient’s clinical circumstances.
- See exactly how it’s done. Numerous ultrasound images and dozens of videos demonstrate the use of ultrasound in critical care.
- Rely on the guidance of more than 80 different experts from Australia, China, Middle East, Europe, USA, and Canada regarding the current and future use of CCU.
- Adapt the use of emergency ultrasound in specialized out-of-hospital (i.e., war zones, animals) and in-hospital (i.e., pediatric units) settings. Additionally, issues regarding CCU logistics, training, and education are analyzed for the first time.
- Access the complete contents, images, and video online at Expert Consult —fully searchable!
Table of Contents
Critical Care Ultrasound
Section I – FUNDAMENTALS
1. Fundamentals: Ultrasound Physics and Principles; Equipment and Imaging Modes; Image Quality and Optimization; Artifacts; Ultrasound Technique and Safety Issues; Emergency Ultrasound; Critical Care Ultrasound
Section II – NEUROCRITICAL CARE
2. Transcranial Doppler Ultrasound in Neurocritical Care
3. Transcranial Doppler in aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage- Consultant level examination
4. Transcranial Doppler in the diagnosis of cerebral circulatory arrest- Consultant level examination
5. Use of Transcranial Doppler Sonography in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit - Consultant level examination
6. Ocular ultrasound in the intensive care unit- Consultant level examination
7. General Chest Ultrasound in Neurocritical Care
Section III – VASCULAR ULTRASOUND
8. Overview of the arterial system
9. Ultrasonography for Deep Venous Thrombosis
10. Ultrasound guided central venous access: the basics
11. UGVA Trends and Perspectives
12. How to choose the most appropriate ultrasound guided approach for central line insertion: introducing the rapid central venous assessment (RaCeVA) protocol
13. Pediatric Ultrasound Vascular Access
14. Ultrasound Guided Peripheral Intravenous Access
15. Percutaneous Inserted Central Catheters
16. Ultrasound Guided Arterial Catheterization
17. Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS)- Consultant level examination
18. Ultrasound Guided Placement of IVC Filters- Consultant level examination
Section IV – LUNG AND PLEURAL ULTRASOUND
19. Lung Ultrasound: the basics
20. Pleural Ultrasound
21. Lung Ultrasound in Trauma
22. Lung ultrasound in acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS)
23. Lung Ultrasound in Mechanically Ventilated Patients
24. Lung Ultrasound: protocols in Acute Dyspnea
25. Endobronchial Ultrasound (EBUS)- Consultant level examination
Section V – ECHOCARDIOGRAPHY
26. Transthoracic echocardiography: an overview
27. Echocardiography for Intensivists
28. Echocardiography: beyond the basics- Consultant level examination
29. Transesophageal Echocardiography
30. Echocardiography in Cardiac Trauma
31. Echocardiography in cardiac arrest
32. Evaluation of left ventricular diastolic function in the intensive care unit (ICU)- Consultant level examination
33. Evaluation of right ventricular function in the intensive care unit (ICU) by echocardiography- Consultant level examination
34. Evaluation of patients at high risk of weaning failure using Doppler echocardiography- Consultant level examinantion
35. Improving cardiovascular imaging diagnostics using patient specific numerical simulations and biomechanical analysis
Section VI – HEMODYNAMICS
36. Hemodynamic monitoring considerations in the intensive care unit
37. Measures of volume status in the intensive care unit
38. EVALUATION OF FLUID RESPONSIVENESS BY ULTRASOUND
39. Ultrasonography in Circulatory Failure
40. PERIOPERATIVE SONOGRAPHIC MONITORING IN CARDIOVASCULAR SURGERY
Section VII – ABDOMINAL AND EMERGENCY ULTRASOUND
41. Various targets in the abdomen (hepatobiliary system, spleen, pancreas, gastrointestinal tract and peritoneum)- Consultant level examination
42. Approach to the urogenital system
43. Point of Care Pelvic Ultrasound
44. Procedural Ultrasound for Surgeons- Consultant level examination
45. The Extended FAST Protocol
46. Use of Ultrasound (US) in the Evaluation and Treatment of Intra-abdominal Hypertension and Abdominal Compartment Syndrome
Section VIII –SPECIALIZED SETTINGS
47. Ultrasound in the neonatal (NICU) and pediatric (PICU) intensive care unit
48. Integrating ultrasound in emergency pre-hospital settings
49. Use of Ultrasound in War Zones
50. Ultrasound Imaging in Space Flight
Section IX – SPECIAL ULTRASOUND TECHNIQUES AND APPLICATIONS
51. Soft tissue, musculoskeletal system and miscellaneous targets
52. Ultrasound-guided percutaneous tracheostomy
53. Ultrasound in the Performance of Peripheral Nerve Blocks
54. Ultrasound in Reconstructive Microsurgery- Consultant level examination
55. Ultrasound in Animals
Section X – THE HOLA ULTRASOUND EXPERIENCE / CCU LOGISTICS, TRAINING AND CREDENTIALING
56. Integrating PACS and CPOE in the Intensive care unit (ICU): the challenge of delivering health Information Technology-enabled innovation
57. HOLA and the CCU Laboratory
58. Ultrasound: a Basic Clinical Competency
59. Integrating ultrasound into critical care teaching rounds
60. Training and competence in ultrasound-guided vascular access (UGVA)
61. Training in Critical Care Echocardiography: both sides of the Atlantic
62. Ultrasound training in critical care medicine fellowships
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 23rd January 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455753574
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323295499
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323278171
About the Author
Philip Lumb
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair, Department of Anesthesiology, Keck Medical Center of USC, Department of Anesthesiology