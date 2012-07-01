Critical Care Ultrasound Manual
1st Edition
Description
Critical Care Ultrasound Manual is a concise step-by-step guide on the assessment of ultrasounds. It trains critical care physicians in applying Rapid Assessment by Cardiac Echo (RACE) and Focused Assessment with Sonography in Trauma (FAST) to sonography principles. Animated video clips of procedures assist the reader in comprehending the content covered in the manual.
Key Features
- Focus on helping readers obtain rapid practical information to assist management decisions.
- User-friendly layout.
- Explanatory diagrams, ultrasound images enhance the learning experience.
- DVD showing video clips of procedures cross-referenced in the book.
- Practical tips and cautions are highlighted in Boxes.
- MCQs on each chapter allow readers to analyse what they’ve learnt.
- The Appendices provide a checklist to assist interpretation of transthoracic echocardiogram in a systematic way, and a chapter on Doppler principles for those who wish to prepare the way for Doppler measurements.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Basic 2D ultrasound physics
Chapter 2: Knobology
Chapter 3: Common ultrasound artefacts in 2D imaging
Chapter 4: Transthoracic echocardiogram – views and anatomy
Chapter 5: RACE outline
Chapter 6: Left heart assessment
Chapter 7: Right heart assessment
Chapter 8: Pericardial assessment
Chapter 9: Intravascular volume (preload assessment)
Chapter 10: Other pathologies
Chapter 11: Vascular ultrasound: rapid Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) assessment
Chapter 12: Ultrasound-guided vascular access
Chapter 13: Lung and pleural ultrasound
Chapter 14: The standard FAST protocol
Chapter 15: Critical care abdominal ultrasound
Appendix A: Basic Doppler Physics
Appendix B: Normal reference values for transthoracic echocardiography
Appendix C: RACE study checklist and sample report
Appendix D: Critical care ultrasound level of competency
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2013
- Published:
- 1st July 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729580939
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729592000
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729590860
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780729540933
About the Author
Anthony McLean
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head of Discipline, Intensive Care Medicine, Sydney Medical School, University of Sydney, Australia Director of Intensive Care, Nepean Hospital, Sydney, Australia Director, Cardiovascular Ultrasound Laboratory, Nepean Hospital Director, Nepean Institute Critical Care Education and Research Member, Boards of DDU(Critical Care Ultrasound) and CCPU(Critical Care Echo), Australasian Society of Ultrasound in Medicine
Stephen Huang
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Intensive Care Medicine, Sydney Medical School, University of Sydney, Australia Principal Research Scientist, Intensive Care Unit, Nepean Hospital, Sydney, Australia Director, Nepean Institute of Critical Care Education and Research Member, Curriculum Board for CCPU (Critical Care Echo), Australasian Society of Ultrasound in Medicine