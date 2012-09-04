Get the most out of your study and review with Critical Care Secrets! This easy-to-read book uses the popular and trusted Secrets Series® question-and-answer format to cover all areas of critical care medicine, focusing on the practical, "in-the-trenches" know-how you need to succeed both in practice, and on board and recertification exams. The easy-to-read approach of the Secrets books has been serving medical professionals for decades.