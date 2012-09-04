Critical Care Secrets - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323085007, 9780323091251

Critical Care Secrets

5th Edition

Authors: Polly Parsons Jeanine Wiener-Kronish
eBook ISBN: 9780323091251
Paperback ISBN: 9780323085007
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 4th September 2012
Page Count: 672
Table of Contents

1. General Approach to the Critically Ill Patient

2. General Approach to Trauma victims

3. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

4. Assessments of Oxygenation

5. Pulse Oximetry, Capnography, and Blood Gas Analysis

6. Hemodynamic Monitoring

7. Fluid Therapy

8. Nutrition in Critically Ill Patients

9. Mechanical Ventilation/Non-invasive

10. Discontinuation of Mechanical Ventilation

11. Arterial and Central Venous Catheters

12. Ultrasound in the Intensive Care Unit

13. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenator (ECMO)

14. Tracheal Intubation and Airway Management

15. Tracheotomy and Upper Airway Obstruction

16. Chest Tubes

17. Bronchoscopy

18. Pacemakers and Defibrillators

19. Circulatory Assist Devices

20. Acute Bacterial Pneumonia

21. Asthma

22. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

23. Cor Pulmonale

24. Acute Respiratory Failure/ARDS and Acute Chest Syndrome/ALI

25. Hemoptysis

26. Venous Thromboembolism and Fat Embolism

27. Heart Failure and Valvular Heart Disease

28. Acute Myocardial Infarction

29. Dysrhythmias and Tachyarrhythmias

30. Aortic Dissection

31. Pericardial Disease (Pericarditis and Pericardial Tamponade)

32. Sepsis, Severe Sepsis Syndrome, and Septic Shock

33. Endocarditis

34. Meningitis and Encephalitis in the Intensive Care Unit

35. Disseminated Fungal Infections

36. Multidrug-Resistant Bacteria

37. Bioterrorism

38. Skin and Soft Tissue Infections

39. H1N1/Influenza

40. Immunocompromised Host

41. Hypertension

42. Acute Renal Failure

43. Renal Replacement Therapy and Rhabdomyolysis

44. Hypokalemia and Hyperkalemia

45. Hyponatremia and Hypernatremia

46. Gastrointestinal Bleeding in the Critically Ill Patient

47. Acute Pancreatitis

48. Hepatitis and Cirrhosis

49. Acute Abdomen/Peritonitis

50. Diabetic Ketoacidosis and Hyperglycemic/Hyperosmolar Syndrome

51. Management of Hyperglycemia in the Critically Ill

52. Adrenal Insufficiency in the Intensive Care Unit

53. Thyroid Disease in the Intensive Care Unit

54. Blood Products and Coagulation

55. Thrombocytopenia and Platelets

56. Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation

57. Oncologic Emergencies (Including Hypercalcemia)

58. Rheumatologic Disease in the Intensive Care Unit

59. Coma

60. Brain Death

61. Status Epilepticus

62. Stroke

63. Guillain-Barre Syndrome

64. Myasthenia Gravis

65. Alcohol Withdrawal

66. Burns and Frostbite

67. Pneumothorax

68. Flail Chest and Pulmonary Contusion

69. Cardiac Trauma

70. Liver and Heart Transplantation

71. Use of Paralytic Agents in the Intensive Care Unit

72. Pain Management in the Intensive Care Unit

73. Sedation, Analgesia, and Delirium

74. Disaster Medicine

75. Allergy and Anaphylaxis

76. Hypothermia

77. Heat Stroke

78. General Toxicology and Toxidromes

79. Analgesics and Antidepressants

80. Toxic Alcohol Poisoning

81. Poisoning by Cardiovascular Drugs

82. Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome

83. Care of the Critically Ill Pregnant Patient

84. Ethics

85. Palliative Care

86. Organ Donation

87. ICU Organization, Management, and Value

88. Quality Assurance and Patient Safety in the Intensive Care Unit

89. Scoring Systems for Comparison of Disease Severity in ICU Patients

Description

Get the most out of your study and review with Critical Care Secrets! This easy-to-read book uses the popular and trusted Secrets Series® question-and-answer format to cover all areas of critical care medicine, focusing on the practical, "in-the-trenches" know-how you need to succeed both in practice, and on board and recertification exams. The easy-to-read approach of the Secrets books has been serving medical professionals for decades.

Key Features

  • Expedite your reference and review with a question-and-answer format that's conversational and easy to read.
  • Zero in on key information with bulleted lists, mnemonics, practical tips from the authors, and "Key Points" boxes that provide a concise overview of important board-relevant content.
  • Explore effective solutions to patients' medical and ethical problems related to a wide range of specialties, including pulmonology, surgery, anesthesiology, pharmacy, and infectious disease.
  • Get the evidence-based guidance you need to provide optimal care for the critically ill.

Details

No. of pages:
672
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323091251
Paperback ISBN:
9780323085007

About the Authors

Polly Parsons Author

Affiliations and Expertise

E.L. Amidon Professor and Chair, Department of Medicine, University of Vermont College of Medicine; Medicine Health Care Service Leader, Fletcher Allen Health Care, Burlington, Vermont

Jeanine Wiener-Kronish Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Anesthetist-in-Chief, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

