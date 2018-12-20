Critical Care of the Solid Organ Transplant Patient, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323654630, 9780323654647

Critical Care of the Solid Organ Transplant Patient, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 35-1

1st Edition

Authors: Kenneth McCurry Ali Al-Khafaji
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323654630
eBook ISBN: 9780323654647
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th December 2018
Table of Contents

Preface

Liver, Kidney, and Small Bowel section

1. The immediate Post Operative Period

2. Critical Care Management of Living Donor Liver Transplants

3. Graft Dysfunction and Management in Liver Transplantation

4. Extracorporeal Devices

5. Infectious Complications Following Solid Organ Transplantation

6. Cardiac, Renal, Neurological and Gastrointestinal Complications

Heart & Lung section

7. Brief Overview of Lung, Heart and Heart-Lung Transplantation

8. Bridging to Lung Transplantation

9. Perioperative Management of the Lung Graft Following Lung Transplantation

10. Perioperative Management of The Cardiac Transplant Recipient

11. Renal Complications following Lung Transplantation and Heart Transplantation

12. Infections in Heart and Lung Transplant Recipients

Description

This issue of Critical Care Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Kenneth McCurry and Dr. Ali Al-Khafaji, focuses on Critical Care of the Solid Organ Transplant Patient. Dr. McCurry’s section of the issue is devoted to Heart and Lung Transplants and includes the following topics: Long term outcomes of transplantation; Mechanical ventilation; Pulmonary hypertension therapy; Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; Perioperative management of the lung graft following lung transplantation; Perioperative management of the heart graft following heart transplantation; Renal complications following lung and heart transplantation; and Infection and other complications following transplanation. Dr. Al-Khafaji’s section of the issue is devoted to Liver, Kidney, and Small Bowel Transplants and includes the following topics: The immediate postoperative period; Live donor liver transplant; Graft dysfunction and management; Extracorporeal devices; Infectious complication following solid organ transplants; and Cardiac, renal, neurological, and gastrointestinal complications.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323654630
eBook ISBN:
9780323654647

About the Authors

Kenneth McCurry Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH

Ali Al-Khafaji Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Critical Care Medicine, Director, Transplant Intensive Care Unit University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, PA

