Critical Care of the Solid Organ Transplant Patient, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 35-1
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Liver, Kidney, and Small Bowel section
1. The immediate Post Operative Period
2. Critical Care Management of Living Donor Liver Transplants
3. Graft Dysfunction and Management in Liver Transplantation
4. Extracorporeal Devices
5. Infectious Complications Following Solid Organ Transplantation
6. Cardiac, Renal, Neurological and Gastrointestinal Complications
Heart & Lung section
7. Brief Overview of Lung, Heart and Heart-Lung Transplantation
8. Bridging to Lung Transplantation
9. Perioperative Management of the Lung Graft Following Lung Transplantation
10. Perioperative Management of The Cardiac Transplant Recipient
11. Renal Complications following Lung Transplantation and Heart Transplantation
12. Infections in Heart and Lung Transplant Recipients
Description
This issue of Critical Care Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Kenneth McCurry and Dr. Ali Al-Khafaji, focuses on Critical Care of the Solid Organ Transplant Patient. Dr. McCurry’s section of the issue is devoted to Heart and Lung Transplants and includes the following topics: Long term outcomes of transplantation; Mechanical ventilation; Pulmonary hypertension therapy; Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; Perioperative management of the lung graft following lung transplantation; Perioperative management of the heart graft following heart transplantation; Renal complications following lung and heart transplantation; and Infection and other complications following transplanation. Dr. Al-Khafaji’s section of the issue is devoted to Liver, Kidney, and Small Bowel Transplants and includes the following topics: The immediate postoperative period; Live donor liver transplant; Graft dysfunction and management; Extracorporeal devices; Infectious complication following solid organ transplants; and Cardiac, renal, neurological, and gastrointestinal complications.
About the Authors
Kenneth McCurry Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, OH
Ali Al-Khafaji Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Critical Care Medicine, Director, Transplant Intensive Care Unit University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Pittsburgh, PA