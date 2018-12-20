Critical Care of the Solid Organ Transplant Patient, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 35-1

This issue of Critical Care Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Kenneth McCurry and Dr. Ali Al-Khafaji, focuses on Critical Care of the Solid Organ Transplant Patient. Dr. McCurry’s section of the issue is devoted to Heart and Lung Transplants and includes the following topics: Long term outcomes of transplantation; Mechanical ventilation; Pulmonary hypertension therapy; Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; Perioperative management of the lung graft following lung transplantation; Perioperative management of the heart graft following heart transplantation; Renal complications following lung and heart transplantation; and Infection and other complications following transplanation. Dr. Al-Khafaji’s section of the issue is devoted to Liver, Kidney, and Small Bowel Transplants and includes the following topics: The immediate postoperative period; Live donor liver transplant; Graft dysfunction and management; Extracorporeal devices; Infectious complication following solid organ transplants; and Cardiac, renal, neurological, and gastrointestinal complications.