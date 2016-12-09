Critical Care Obstetrics for the Obstetrician and Gynecologist, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics of North America, Volume 43-4
1st Edition
Authors: Carolyn Zelop Stephanie Martin
eBook ISBN: 9780323477666
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323477451
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th December 2016
Description
Despite advances in medical technology and patient safety initiatives, maternal morbidity and mortality rates continue to increase. Maternal mortality trends in the US as reported from the CDC from 1989-2009 demonstrate increasing mortality trends from 7.2 deaths per 100,000 live births in 1987 to 17.8 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2009. To combat this problem, a thorough understanding of the critical medical and surgical issues that are often encountered in pregnancy is essential. Each article addresses a topic relevant to care of the critically ill gravida.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 9th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323477666
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323477451
About the Authors
Carolyn Zelop Author
Affiliations and Expertise
The Valley Hospital, Paramus, NJ
Stephanie Martin Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Southern Colorado MFM, Colorado Springs, CO
