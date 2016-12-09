Critical Care Obstetrics for the Obstetrician and Gynecologist, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics of North America, Volume 43-4

Despite advances in medical technology and patient safety initiatives, maternal morbidity and mortality rates continue to increase. Maternal mortality trends in the US as reported from the CDC from 1989-2009 demonstrate increasing mortality trends from 7.2 deaths per 100,000 live births in 1987 to 17.8 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2009. To combat this problem, a thorough understanding of the critical medical and surgical issues that are often encountered in pregnancy is essential. Each article addresses a topic relevant to care of the critically ill gravida.