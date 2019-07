Unit 1: Foundations of Critical Care Nursing

1. Critical Care Nursing Practice

2. Ethical Issues

3. Legal Issues

4. Genetic Issues

5. Patient and Family Education

6. Psychosocial Alterations and Management

7. Nutrition Alterations and Management

8. Pain and Pain Management

9. Sedation, Agitation, and Delirium Management

10. End-of-Life Care

Unit 2: Cardiovascular Alterations

11. Cardiovascular Anatomy and Physiology

12. Cardiovascular Clinical Assessment

13. Cardiovascular Diagnostic Procedures

14. Cardiovascular Disorders

15. Cardiovascular Therapeutic Management

Unit 3: Pulmonary Alterations

16. Pulmonary Anatomy and Physiology

17. Pulmonary Clinical Assessment

18. Pulmonary Diagnostic Procedures

19. Pulmonary Disorders

20. Pulmonary Therapeutic Management

Unit 4: Neurologic Alterations

21. Neurologic Anatomy and Physiology

22. Neurologic Clinical Assessment and Diagnostic Procedures

23. Neurologic Disorders and Therapeutic Management

Unit 5: Kidney Alterations

24. Kidney Anatomy and Physiology

25. Kidney Clinical Assessment and Diagnostic Procedures

26. Kidney Disorders and Therapeutic Management

Unit 6: Gastrointestinal Alterations

27. Gastrointestinal Anatomy and Physiology

28. Gastrointestinal Clinical Assessment and Diagnostic Procedures

29. Gastrointestinal Disorders and Therapeutic Management

Unit 7: Endocrine Alterations

30. Endocrine Anatomy and Physiology

31. Endocrine Clinical Assessment and Diagnostic Procedures

32. Endocrine Disorders and Therapeutic Management

Unit 8: Multisystem Alterations

33. Trauma

34. Shock, Sepsis, and Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome

35. Burns

36. Organ Donation and Transplantation

37. Hematologic and Oncologic Emergencies

Unit 9: Special Populations

38. The Obstetric Patient

39. The Pediatric Patient

40. The Older Adult Patient

41. The Perianesthesia Patient

Appendix A. Nursing Management Plans

Appendix B. Physiologic Formulas for Critical Care