Critical Care Nursing
6th Edition
Diagnosis and Management
Description
Adaptable to any nursing framework, this classic resource provides clear, comprehensive coverage of every aspect of critical care nursing practice. It’s organized in nine units around alterations in body systems, with a focus on evidence-based practice, collaborative management, and patient safety. The depth and scope of this textbook make it a long-lasting value that you will rely on throughout nursing school and well into clinical practice.
Key Features
- Evidence-Based Practice: Collaborative and Evidence-Based Practice: Nursing boxes offer the latest evidence-based management guidelines for both collaborative and nursing care and highlight the importance of basing practice on strong evidence.
- Collaborative Management boxes examine the interdependence of nursing and medical practice and demonstrate the importance of teamwork in the management of critical care patients.
- Pharmacologic Management tables in each therapeutic management chapter provide a quick summary of drug names, recommended dosages, drug actions, and special considerations for the drugs most often used in critical care.
- Nursing Diagnoses boxes in every disorders chapter list common diagnoses in priority order for each body system, encouraging critical thinking and effective decision-making.
- Patient Safety Alerts highlight potential safety issues related to chapter content as identified by the Joint Commission.
- UNIQUE! Data Collection boxes in assessment chapters outline all the information required for a complete patient assessment.
- Patient Education boxes offer quick access to the concepts that must be taught to the patient and the family before discharge from the ICU.
- Nursing Interventions Classification (NIC) boxes list the important nursing actions for a variety of nursing interventions that are part of the therapeutic management of a critically ill patient.
Table of Contents
UNIT I. FOUNDATIONS OF CRITICAL CARE NURSING
- Critical Care Nursing Practice
- Ethical Issues
- Legal Issues
- Genetics in Critical Care NEW!
- Patient and Family Education
- Psychosocial Alterations
- Sleep Alterations and Management
- Nutrition Alterations and Management
- Pain and Pain Management
- Sedation, Agitation, Delirium: Assessment and Management
- End-of-Life Issues
- The Pediatric Patient in the Adult Critical Care Unit
- High-Risk and Critical Care in Obstetric Issues
- Gerontologic Alterations and Management
- Perianesthesia Management
- Cardiovascular Anatomy and Physiology
- Cardiovascular Clinical Assessment
- Cardiovascular Diagnostic Procedures
- Cardiovascular Disorders
- Cardiovascular Therapeutic Management
- Pulmonary Anatomy and Physiology
- Pulmonary Clinical Assessment
- Pulmonary Diagnostic Procedures
- Pulmonary Disorders
- Pulmonary Therapeutic Management
- Neurologic Anatomy and Physiology
- Neurologic Clinical Assessment and Diagnostic Procedures
- Neurologic Disorders and Therapeutic Management
- Renal Anatomy and Physiology
- Renal Clinical Assessment and Diagnostic Procedures
- Renal Disorders and Therapeutic Management
- Gastronintestinal Anatomy and Physiology
- Gastronintestinal Clinical Assessment and Diagnostic Procedures
- Gastronintestinal Disorders and Therapeutic Management
- Endocrine Anatomy and Physiology
- Endocrine Clinical Assessment and Diagnostic Procedures
- Endocrine Disorders and Therapeutic Management
- Trauma
- Shock
- Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome and Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome
- Burns
- Organ Donation and Transplantation
- Hematologic Disorders and Oncologic Emergencies
UNIT II. SPECIAL POPULATIONS
UNIT III. CARDIOVASCULAR ALTERATIONS
UNIT IV. PULMONARY ALTERATIONS
UNIT V. NEUROLOGIC ALTERATIONS
UNIT VI. RENAL ALTERATIONS
UNIT VII. GASTROINTESTINAL ALTERATIONS
UNIT VIII. ENDOCRINE ALTERATIONS
UNIT IX. MULTISYSTEM ALTERATIONS
APPENDIX A: Nursing Management Plans of Care
APPENDIX B: Physiologic Formulas for Critical Care
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 13th August 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323066181
About the Author
Linda Urden
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Master’s, Healthcare Informatics and International Nursing Programs, Hahn School of Nursing and Health Science, Beyster Institute for Nursing Research, Advanced Practice and Simulation, University of San Diego, San Diego, California
Kathleen Stacy
Affiliations and Expertise
Critical Care Clinical Nurse Specialist, Clinical Associate Professor, Hahn School of Nursing and Health Science, Beyster Institute for Nursing Research, Advanced Practice and Simulation, University of San Diego, San Diego, California
Mary Lough
Affiliations and Expertise
Critical Care Clinical Nurse Specialist, Stanford Health Care, Clinical Assistant Professor, Stanford University, Stanford, California