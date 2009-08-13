Critical Care Nursing - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323057486, 9780323066181

Critical Care Nursing

6th Edition

Diagnosis and Management

Authors: Linda Urden Kathleen Stacy Mary Lough
eBook ISBN: 9780323066181
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 13th August 2009
Page Count: 1232
Description

Adaptable to any nursing framework, this classic resource provides clear, comprehensive coverage of every aspect of critical care nursing practice. It’s organized in nine units around alterations in body systems, with a focus on evidence-based practice, collaborative management, and patient safety. The depth and scope of this textbook make it a long-lasting value that you will rely on throughout nursing school and well into clinical practice.

Key Features

  • Evidence-Based Practice: Collaborative and Evidence-Based Practice: Nursing boxes offer the latest evidence-based management guidelines for both collaborative and nursing care and highlight the importance of basing practice on strong evidence.

  • Collaborative Management boxes examine the interdependence of nursing and medical practice and demonstrate the importance of teamwork in the management of critical care patients.

  • Pharmacologic Management tables in each therapeutic management chapter provide a quick summary of drug names, recommended dosages, drug actions, and special considerations for the drugs most often used in critical care.

  • Nursing Diagnoses boxes in every disorders chapter list common diagnoses in priority order for each body system, encouraging critical thinking and effective decision-making.

  • Patient Safety Alerts highlight potential safety issues related to chapter content as identified by the Joint Commission.

  • UNIQUE! Data Collection boxes in assessment chapters outline all the information required for a complete patient assessment.

  • Patient Education boxes offer quick access to the concepts that must be taught to the patient and the family before discharge from the ICU.

  • Nursing Interventions Classification (NIC) boxes list the important nursing actions for a variety of nursing interventions that are part of the therapeutic management of a critically ill patient.

Table of Contents

UNIT I. FOUNDATIONS OF CRITICAL CARE NURSING

  1. Critical Care Nursing Practice

  2. Ethical Issues

  3. Legal Issues

  4. Genetics in Critical Care NEW!

  5. Patient and Family Education

  6. Psychosocial Alterations

  7. Sleep Alterations and Management

  8. Nutrition Alterations and Management

  9. Pain and Pain Management

  10. Sedation, Agitation, Delirium: Assessment and Management

  11. End-of-Life Issues

    12. UNIT II. SPECIAL POPULATIONS

  12. The Pediatric Patient in the Adult Critical Care Unit

  13. High-Risk and Critical Care in Obstetric Issues

  14. Gerontologic Alterations and Management

  15. Perianesthesia Management

    16. UNIT III. CARDIOVASCULAR ALTERATIONS

  16. Cardiovascular Anatomy and Physiology

  17. Cardiovascular Clinical Assessment

  18. Cardiovascular Diagnostic Procedures

  19. Cardiovascular Disorders

  20. Cardiovascular Therapeutic Management

    21. UNIT IV. PULMONARY ALTERATIONS

  21. Pulmonary Anatomy and Physiology

  22. Pulmonary Clinical Assessment

  23. Pulmonary Diagnostic Procedures

  24. Pulmonary Disorders

  25. Pulmonary Therapeutic Management

    26. UNIT V. NEUROLOGIC ALTERATIONS

  26. Neurologic Anatomy and Physiology

  27. Neurologic Clinical Assessment and Diagnostic Procedures

  28. Neurologic Disorders and Therapeutic Management

    29. UNIT VI. RENAL ALTERATIONS

  29. Renal Anatomy and Physiology

  30. Renal Clinical Assessment and Diagnostic Procedures

  31. Renal Disorders and Therapeutic Management

    32. UNIT VII. GASTROINTESTINAL ALTERATIONS

  32. Gastronintestinal Anatomy and Physiology

  33. Gastronintestinal Clinical Assessment and Diagnostic Procedures

  34. Gastronintestinal Disorders and Therapeutic Management

    35. UNIT VIII. ENDOCRINE ALTERATIONS

  35. Endocrine Anatomy and Physiology

  36. Endocrine Clinical Assessment and Diagnostic Procedures

  37. Endocrine Disorders and Therapeutic Management

    38. UNIT IX. MULTISYSTEM ALTERATIONS

  38. Trauma

  39. Shock

  40. Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome and Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome

  41. Burns

  42. Organ Donation and Transplantation

  43. Hematologic Disorders and Oncologic Emergencies

 

APPENDIX A: Nursing Management Plans of Care

APPENDIX B: Physiologic Formulas for Critical Care

About the Author

Linda Urden

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Director, Master’s, Healthcare Informatics and International Nursing Programs, Hahn School of Nursing and Health Science, Beyster Institute for Nursing Research, Advanced Practice and Simulation, University of San Diego, San Diego, California

Kathleen Stacy

Affiliations and Expertise

Critical Care Clinical Nurse Specialist, Clinical Associate Professor, Hahn School of Nursing and Health Science, Beyster Institute for Nursing Research, Advanced Practice and Simulation, University of San Diego, San Diego, California

Mary Lough

Affiliations and Expertise

Critical Care Clinical Nurse Specialist, Stanford Health Care, Clinical Assistant Professor, Stanford University, Stanford, California

