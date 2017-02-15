Critical Care Neurology Part I - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444636003, 9780128035634

Critical Care Neurology Part I, Volume 140

1st Edition

Neurocritical Care

Series Volume Editors: Eelco Wijdicks Andreas Kramer
eBook ISBN: 9780128035634
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444636003
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th February 2017
Page Count: 488
Table of Contents

Section 1: Care in the neurosciences intensive care unit

Chapter 1: The history of neurocritical care

  • Abstract
  • Early beginnings of intensive care medicine and neurology
  • A new phase of critical care neurology
  • A perspective

Chapter 2: Airway management and mechanical ventilation in acute brain injury

  • Abstract
  • Epidemiology
  • Respiratory anatomy and physiology
  • Clinical presentation
  • Clinical trials and guidelines
  • Complex clinical decisions
  • Liberating of the ventilator

Chapter 3: Neuropulmonology

  • Abstract
  • Introduction
  • Neurocritical disorders associated with pulmonary disease
  • Hospital course and management
  • Conclusions

Chapter 4: Neurocardiology

  • Abstract
  • Introduction
  • Basic anatomy and physiology of neurocardiology
  • Specific cardiac diseases in neurocritically ill patients

Chapter 5: Principles of intracranial pressure monitoring and treatment

  • Abstract
  • Neuropathology and pathophysiology of intracranial hypertension:
  • Clinical presentation and neurodiagnostics
  • Hospital course and management

Chapter 6: Multimodal neurologic monitoring

  • Abstract
  • Introduction
  • Electroencephalography
  • Intracranial pressure monitoring
  • Brain tissue oxygenation
  • Brain metabolism and cerebral microdialysis
  • Transcranial doppler ultrasonography
  • Cerebral blood flow
  • Bioinformatics and the future of MMM
  • Conclusion

Chapter 7: Continuous EEG monitoring in the intensive care unit

  • Abstract
  • Detection and management of seizures:
  • Clarifying the nature of movements
  • Monitoring depth of sedation
  • Grading severity of encephalopathy
  • Prognostication
  • Technical and logistic considerations
  • Controversies and future endeavors
  • Conclusions

Chapter 8: Management of the comatose patient

  • Abstract
  • Introduction
  • Causes of coma and prevalence
  • Neuropathophysiology
  • Neurologic examination of the comatose patient
  • Laboratory tests and neuroimaging
  • Management of the comatose patient
  • Neurorehabilitation
  • Outcome prediction

Chapter 9: Management of status epilepticus

  • Abstract
  • Epidemiology
  • Neuropathology
  • Clinical presentation
  • Neurodiagnostics and imaging
  • Hospital course and management
  • Complex clinical decisions
  • Progress to anesthetics in NCSE with preservation of consciousness
  • Progress to anesthetics in comatose patients with NCSE
  • NCSE patterns in critical illness
  • Palliative care in superrefractory status epilepticus
  • Immunosuppression in autoimmune encephalitis and NORSE
  • Management of status epilepticus in pregnancy
  • Outcome prediction
  • Conclusions

Chapter 10: Critical care in acute ischemic stroke

  • Abstract
  • Introduction
  • Indications for ICU stroke care
  • Neuropathology
  • Clinical presentation
  • Neurodiagnostics and neuroimaging
  • Hospital course and management
  • Intensive care of the acute ischemic stroke patient
  • Clinical trials and guidelines
  • Complex clinical decisions
  • Neurorehabilitation

Chapter 11: Management of intracerebral hemorrhage

  • Abstract
  • Introduction
  • Epidemiology
  • Neuropathology
  • Clinical presentation
  • Neurodiagnostics and imaging
  • Hospital course and management
  • Complex clinical decisions
  • Outcome prediction
  • Neurorehabilitation

Chapter 12: Management of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage

  • Abstract
  • Epidemiology
  • Etiology
  • Neuropathology
  • Clinical presentation
  • Neurodiagnostics and imaging
  • Hospital course and management
  • Clinical trials and guidelines
  • Complex clinical decisions
  • Outcome prediction
  • Neurorehabilitation

Chapter 13: Management of acute neuromuscular disorders

  • Abstract
  • Epidemiology
  • Pathophysiology
  • Clinical features
  • Neuromuscular respiratory failure
  • Diagnostic tests
  • Hospital course
  • Neurorehabilitation
  • Conclusion

Chapter 14: Critical care management of traumatic brain injury

  • Abstract
  • Introduction
  • Epidemiology
  • Clinical neuropathology and pathophysiology
  • Clinical presentation
  • Imaging
  • Biomarkers
  • Bedside neurodiagnostics and monitoring
  • Hospital course and management
  • Clinical trials and guidelines
  • Complex clinical decisions
  • Neurorehabilitation
  • Outcome
  • Outcome prediction
  • Acknowledgments

Chapter 15: Management of acute traumatic spinal cord injuries

  • Abstract
  • Epidemiology
  • Clinical presentation and prehospital management
  • Hospital course and management
  • Complex decision making
  • Clinical trials and guidelines
  • Outcome Assessment

Chapter 16: Decompressive craniectomy in acute brain injury

  • Abstract
  • Introduction
  • Pathophysiology
  • Decompressive craniectomy for trauma
  • Decompressive hemicraniectomy for hemispheric stroke
  • Decompressive craniectomy combined with hypothermia
  • Complications of decompressive craniectomy
  • Quality of life after decompressive craniectomy
  • Conclusions

Chapter 17: Diagnosis and management of spinal cord emergencies

  • Abstract
  • Introduction
  • Epidemiology
  • Neuropathology
  • Clinical presentation
  • Neurodiagnostics and imaging
  • Hospital course and management
  • Outcome prediction
  • Neurorehabilitation
  • Disclosures

Chapter 18: Diagnosis and management of acute encephalitis

  • Abstract
  • Introduction
  • Epidemiology
  • Clinical presentation
  • Neurodiagnostics and neuroimaging
  • Hospital course in specific disorders
  • Hospital management
  • Neurorehabilitation
  • Conclusions

Chapter 19: Management of bacterial central nervous system infections

  • Abstract
  • Introduction
  • Epidemiology
  • Neuropathology
  • Clinical presentation
  • Neurodiagnostics And imaging
  • Hospital course and management
  • Clinical trials and guidelines
  • Complex clinical decisions
  • Outcome prediction
  • Neurorehabilitation

Chapter 20: Management of infections associated with neurocritical care

  • Abstract
  • Introduction
  • Infections in the neurosciences intensive care unit
  • Conclusion

Chapter 21: Determinants of prognosis in neurocatastrophes

  • Abstract
  • Definition of severe brain injury
  • Etiologic classification of severe brain injury
  • Trajectories of recovery
  • Neurobiology
  • Prognostic variables
  • Multivariable models

Chapter 22: Family discussions on life-sustaining interventions in neurocritical care

  • Abstract
  • Introduction
  • Common neurologic disorders frequently requiring assessment of life-sustaining interventions
  • Surrogate decision makers
  • General principles of effective communication
  • Communication strategies in the ICU
  • Role of prognostic models and factors associated with de-escalation of life-sustaining interventions
  • Discussion on illness trajectories
  • discussion of significance of mechanical ventilation
  • Conflict and conflict resolution
  • Religious and spiritual support
  • Brain death and organ donation
  • Conclusions

Chapter 23: Organ donation protocols

  • Abstract
  • Background
  • Donation after circulatory determination of death
  • Donation after brain determination of death
  • Conclusion

Description

Critical Care Neurology, Part I: Neurocritical Care focuses on the care specialists and general neurologists that consult in the ICU and their work with patients in acute, life-threatening situations who are dealing with neurologic or neurosurgical crises emanating from either a preexisting neurologic syndrome or from a new neurologic complication appearing as a result of another medical or surgical critical illness.

These two separate clinical situations form the pillars of neurocritical care, hence these practices are addressed via two separate, but closely related, HCN volumes. Chapters in both focus on pathophysiology and management, and are tailored for both general neurologists and active neurocritical specialists, with a specific focus on management over diagnostics.

Part I addresses the principles of neurocritical care and the management of various neurologic diseases. Part II addresses the interplay between neurologic complications and the surgical, medical, cardiac, and trauma of critical illnesses that most typically present in the ICU.

Key Features

  • Provides an essential neurocritical care overview for general neurologists
  • Presents neurocritical care specialists with an update on severe neurological illness management
  • Offers coverage of all the most frequent neurologic diseases requiring intensive care
  • Includes chapters authored by global leaders in the field, providing the broadest, most expert coverage available on the topics discussed

Readership

Researchers, clinicians and advanced students in the fields of neurology, psychiatry, and clinical neuroscience

Details

No. of pages:
488
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128035634
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444636003

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Eelco Wijdicks

Eelco Wijdicks Series Volume Editor

Eelco F.M. Wijdicks MD is Professor of Neurology, College of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Chair of the Division of Critical Care Neurology and attending in the Neurosciences Intensive Care Unit at Saint Marys Hospital (Mayo Clinic Rochester).He is the founding editor of the journal Neurocritical care, the official journal of the Neurocritical Care Society. He has single authored 12 books on Neurocritical Care and edited or co-authored 7 additional books all currently in print. He has over 750 research papers, topic reviews and editorials to his credit.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Neurology, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Chair, Division of Critical Care Neurology; Consultant, Neurosciences Intensive Care Unit, Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus, Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota

Andreas Kramer

Andreas Kramer Series Volume Editor

Dr. Kramer is a Clinical Associate Professor in the Departments of Critical Care Medicine and Clinical Neurosciences at the University of Calgary. He is an academic critical care physician and neurocritical care consultant at the Foothills Medical Centre, and also serves as the Medical Director of the Southern Alberta Organ and Tissue Donation Program. He has a wide range of research interests in neurocritical care, especially pertaining to the prevention and treatment of secondary brain injury, increasing accuracy and transparency of neuroprognostication, and promoting excellence in practices related to organ and tissue donation. He is a member of the Editorial Boards of Neurocritical Care and Critical Care Medicine.

Affiliations and Expertise

Hotchkiss Brain Institute, University of Calgary, Calgary, AB, Canada

