Critical Care Nephrology

Because of the increase in serious kidney diseases, including end-stage renal disease, your role as a nephrologist, intensivist, surgeon, or critical care physician is quickly expanding. Well received in its 1st edition, this 2nd edition continues to provide comprehensive coverage of the latest advances in critical care procedures for the adult or pediatric patient with renal diseases or disorders. Presents a common language and standardized guidelines to help multi-disciplinary physicians caring for the critically ill communicate more effectively. A new US editor, detailed discussions of different forms of organ support, artificial organs, infections, acute illness occurring in chronic hemodialysis patients, and much more make this book an exceptional resource for anyone who treats critically ill renal patients.