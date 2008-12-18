Critical Care Nephrology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781416042525, 9781437711110

Critical Care Nephrology

2nd Edition

Authors: Claudio Ronco Rinaldo Bellomo John Kellum
eBook ISBN: 9781437711110
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th December 2008
Page Count: 1848
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Because of the increase in serious kidney diseases, including end-stage renal disease, your role as a nephrologist, intensivist, surgeon, or critical care physician is quickly expanding. Well received in its 1st edition, this 2nd edition continues to provide comprehensive coverage of the latest advances in critical care procedures for the adult or pediatric patient with renal diseases or disorders. Presents a common language and standardized guidelines to help multi-disciplinary physicians caring for the critically ill communicate more effectively. A new US editor, detailed discussions of different forms of organ support, artificial organs, infections, acute illness occurring in chronic hemodialysis patients, and much more make this book an exceptional resource for anyone who treats critically ill renal patients.

Key Features

  • Presents a multi-disciplinary and international approach to critical renal care for a thorough and integrated presentation of how to care for critically ill patients with renal disease or complications.
  • Addresses the full range of renal problems, from epidemiology to monitoring and diagnostic procedures to pathophysiology of organ systems in relation to kidney failure.
  • Provides details on different forms of organ support, including liver, lung, and cardiac therapy.
  • Defines common guidelines in nephrology and critical care medicine for better communication among clinicians.
  • Places a special emphasis on therapeutic interventions and treatment procedures for a hands on clinical reference tool.

Details

No. of pages:
1848
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437711110

About the Author

Claudio Ronco

Affiliations and Expertise

Divisione di Nefrologia, Ospedale San Bortolo, Vicenza, Italy

Rinaldo Bellomo

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman, Australian and New Zealand Intensive Care Society Clinical Trials Group; Director of Intensive Care Research, Department of Intensive Care, Austin & Repatriation Medical Centre, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

John Kellum

Affiliations and Expertise

UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, PA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.