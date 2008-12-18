Critical Care Nephrology
2nd Edition
Description
Because of the increase in serious kidney diseases, including end-stage renal disease, your role as a nephrologist, intensivist, surgeon, or critical care physician is quickly expanding. Well received in its 1st edition, this 2nd edition continues to provide comprehensive coverage of the latest advances in critical care procedures for the adult or pediatric patient with renal diseases or disorders. Presents a common language and standardized guidelines to help multi-disciplinary physicians caring for the critically ill communicate more effectively. A new US editor, detailed discussions of different forms of organ support, artificial organs, infections, acute illness occurring in chronic hemodialysis patients, and much more make this book an exceptional resource for anyone who treats critically ill renal patients.
Key Features
- Presents a multi-disciplinary and international approach to critical renal care for a thorough and integrated presentation of how to care for critically ill patients with renal disease or complications.
- Addresses the full range of renal problems, from epidemiology to monitoring and diagnostic procedures to pathophysiology of organ systems in relation to kidney failure.
- Provides details on different forms of organ support, including liver, lung, and cardiac therapy.
- Defines common guidelines in nephrology and critical care medicine for better communication among clinicians.
- Places a special emphasis on therapeutic interventions and treatment procedures for a hands on clinical reference tool.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1848
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 18th December 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437711110
About the Author
Claudio Ronco
Affiliations and Expertise
Divisione di Nefrologia, Ospedale San Bortolo, Vicenza, Italy
Rinaldo Bellomo
Affiliations and Expertise
Chairman, Australian and New Zealand Intensive Care Society Clinical Trials Group; Director of Intensive Care Research, Department of Intensive Care, Austin & Repatriation Medical Centre, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
John Kellum
Affiliations and Expertise
UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, PA