Critical Care Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080451367, 9780702050862

Critical Care Medicine

1st Edition

Churchill's Ready Reference

Authors: Jean-Louis Vincent Serge Brimioulle
eBook ISBN: 9780702050862
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 30th January 2009
Page Count: 112
Description

This book is a quick reference pocket guide for physicians involved with critical care medicine providing on-the-spot answers to everyday queries regarding laboratory and other investigations, scoring systems, invasive procedures, equipment usage and relevant drug treatment.

Key Features

  • Quick reference guide to laboratory and other test results with associated normal values
  • Includes guidance on equipment usage in the Intensive Care Unit
  • Includes the latest guidelines from the European Resuscitation Council
  • Abundant tables and artworks give rapid access to key information such as IV regimens and scoring systems
  • Provides practical guidance on sedation and pain control

Table of Contents

  1. Ethical aspects and Management essentials
    2. Resuscitation and acute respiratory failure
    3. Treatment of sepsis
    4. Abdominal compartment syndrome
    5. Cardiovascular emergencies
    6. Metabolic issues
    7. Nutritional support
    8. Sedation and analgesia
    9. Renal failure and intoxication
    10.Gastrointestinal abnormalities and hyperbilirubinaemia
    11.Trauma

Details

About the Author

Jean-Louis Vincent

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Intensive Care Medicine, Universit é Libre de Bruxelles, Department of Intensive Care, Erasme University Hospital, Brussels, Belgium

Serge Brimioulle

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Staff Physician, Department of Intensive Care, Erasme Hospital, Universite Libre de Bruxelles, Brussels, Belgium

