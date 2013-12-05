Critical Care Medicine
4th Edition
Principles of Diagnosis and Management in the Adult
Take the best possible care of adult critical care patients with Critical Care Medicine: Principles of Diagnosis and Management in the Adult! Editors Dr. Joseph Parrillo and Dr. Phillip Dellinger, two of the most respected names in critical care medicine, combine their extensive knowledge with that of hundreds of top authorities in the field to bring you expert, state-of-the-art answers to any clinical question you may face in the intensive care unit.
Offer your adult critical care patients the most effective care with practical, evidence-based guidance from many of the most trusted experts in critical care medicine.
PART 1: CRITICAL CARE PROCEDURES, MONITORING, AND PHARMACOLOGY
1 Cardiac Arrest and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
2 Airway Management in the Critically Ill Adult
3 Assessment of Cardiac Filling and Blood Flow
4 Arterial, Central Venous, and Pulmonary Artery Catheters
5 Cardiac Pacing
6 Pericardials Tamponade: Clinical Presentation, Diagnosis, and Catheter-Based Therapies
7 Intra-aortic Balloon Counterpulsation
8 Echocardiography
9 General Principles of Mechanical Ventilation
10 Ventilatory Management of Obstructive Airway Disease
11 Mechanical Ventilation in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
12 Bronchoscopy and Lung Biopsy in Critically Ill Patients
13 Noninvasive Respiratory Monitoring
14 Tracheostomy
15 Chest Tube Thoracostomy
16 Intracranial Monitoring
17 Gastrointestinal Endoscopy
18 Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy
19 Use of Sedatives, Analgesics, and Neuromuscular Blockers
20 Principles of Drug Dosing in Critically Ill Patients
PART 2: CRITICAL CARE CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE
21 Circulatory Shock
22 Cardiogenic Shock
23 Septic Shock
24 Cardiac Tamponade
25 Severe Sepsis and Multiple Organ Dysfunction
26 Hypovolemic Shock
27 Traumatic Shock and Tissue Hypoperfusion: Nonsurgical Management
28 Anaphylaxis and Anaphylactic Shock
29 Severe Heart Failure
30 Acute Coronary Syndromes and Acute Myocardial Infarction
31 Cardiac Arrhythmias
32 Valvular Heart Disease in Critical Care
33 Acute Aortic Dissection
34 Hypertensive Crises
35 General Principles of Postoperative Intensive Care Unit Care
36 Postoperative Management of the Cardiac Surgery Patient
PART 3: CRITICAL CARE PULMONARY DISEASE
37 Acute Respiratory Failure
38 Life-Threatening Asthma
39 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
40 Hypoventilation and Respiratory Muscle Dysfunction
41 Nonpulmonary Causes of Respiratory Failure
42 Pneumonia: Considerations for the Critically Ill Patient
43 Weaning from Mechanical Ventilation
44 Acute Pulmonary Embolism
45 Pulmonary Hypertension
46 Massive Hemoptysis
47 Pneumothorax and Barotrauma
48 Toxic Gas, Fume, and Smoke Inhalation
49 Immunologic Lung Disease in the Critically Ill
PART 4: CRITICAL CARE INFECTIOUS DISEASE
50 Nosocomial Infection in the Intensive Care Unit
51 Principles Governing Antimicrobial Therapy in the Intensive Care Unit
52 Antifungal and Antiviral Therapy
53 Critically Ill Immunosuppressed Host
54 Specific Infections with Critical Care Implications
PART 5: RENAL DISEASE AND METABOLIC DISORDERS IN THE CRITICALLY ILL
55 Acute Kidney Injury
56 Chronic Kidney Disease
57 Acid-Base, Electrolyte, and Metabolic Abnormalities
58 Acute Diabetic Emergencies, Glycemic Control, and Hypoglycemia
59 Adrenal Insufficiency in the Critically Ill Patient
60 Thyroid Disorders
PART 6: NEUROLOGIC DISEASE IN THE CRITICALLY ILL
61 Coma
62 Neurologic Criteria for Death in Adults
63 Stroke
64 Muscular Paralysis: Myasthenia Gravis and Guillaine-Barre Syndrome
65 Seizures in the Critically Ill
66 Head Injury
PART 7: PHYSICAL AND TOXIC INJURY IN THE CRITICALLY ILL
67 Critical Care Management of the Severely Burned Patient
68 Poisonings
69 Hypothermia, Hyperthermia, and Rhabdomyolysis
PART 8: ADMINISTRATIVE, ETHICAL, AND PSYCHOLOGICAL ISSUES IN THE CARE OF THE CRITICALLY ILL
70 Intensive Care Unit Administration and Performance Improvement
71 Ethical Considerations in Managing Critically Ill Patients
72 Delirium, Sleep, and Mental Health Disturbances in Critical Illness
73 Severity of Illness Scoring Systems
74 Education and Training in Intensive Care Medicine
PART 9: OTHER CRITICAL CARE DISORDERS AND ISSUES IN THE CRITICALLY ILL
75 Diagnosis and Management of Liver Failure in the Adult
76 Gastrointestinal Bleeding
77 Acute Pancreatitis
78 Hemorrhagic and Thrombotic Disorders
79 Use of Blood Components in the Intensive Care Unit
80 Intensive Care of the Cancer Patient
81 Critical Care Medicine in Pregnancy
82 Nutrition Support
83 Bedside Ultrasonography in the Critical Care Patient
No. of pages: 1512
- 1512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 5th December 2013
Imprint: Mosby
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323089296
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323476775
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323089302
Joseph Parrillo
Chairman, Heart and Vascular Hospital, Hackensack University Medical Center; Professor of Medicine, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Hackensack, New Jersey
R. Phillip Dellinger
Professor of Medicine, Cooper Medical School of Rowan University; Director, Critical Care, Cooper University Hospital, Camden, NJ
"...sterling overview."
"This text is truly remarkable to the canons of scientific literature."
"The key-point lists which augment each chapter serve to effectively summarize data while allowing physicians to review the most salient aspects of a chapter quickly and thoroughly. Simply, Parrillo and Dellinger have built a resource that is the mirror image of critical care medicine -- this vast and ever-evolving book will challenge its reader's attention and demand their deep input (much the same as the doctor-patient relationship itself)."
- John Aiello