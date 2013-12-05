Critical Care Medicine - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323089296, 9780323476775

Critical Care Medicine

4th Edition

Principles of Diagnosis and Management in the Adult

Authors: Joseph Parrillo R. Phillip Dellinger
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323089296
eBook ISBN: 9780323476775
eBook ISBN: 9780323089302
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 5th December 2013
Page Count: 1512
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Take the best possible care of adult critical care patients with Critical Care Medicine: Principles of Diagnosis and Management in the Adult! Editors Dr. Joseph Parrillo and Dr. Phillip Dellinger, two of the most respected names in critical care medicine, combine their extensive knowledge with that of hundreds of top authorities in the field to bring you expert, state-of-the-art answers to any clinical question you may face in the intensive care unit.

Key Features

  • Offer your adult critical care patients the most effective care with practical, evidence-based guidance from many of the most trusted experts in critical care medicine.

Table of Contents

PART 1: CRITICAL CARE PROCEDURES, MONITORING, AND PHARMACOLOGY

1 Cardiac Arrest and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

2 Airway Management in the Critically Ill Adult

3 Assessment of Cardiac Filling and Blood Flow

4 Arterial, Central Venous, and Pulmonary Artery Catheters

5 Cardiac Pacing

6 Pericardials Tamponade: Clinical Presentation, Diagnosis, and Catheter-Based Therapies

7 Intra-aortic Balloon Counterpulsation

8 Echocardiography

9 General Principles of Mechanical Ventilation

10 Ventilatory Management of Obstructive Airway Disease

11 Mechanical Ventilation in Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

12 Bronchoscopy and Lung Biopsy in Critically Ill Patients

13 Noninvasive Respiratory Monitoring

14 Tracheostomy

15 Chest Tube Thoracostomy

16 Intracranial Monitoring

17 Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

18 Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy

19 Use of Sedatives, Analgesics, and Neuromuscular Blockers

20 Principles of Drug Dosing in Critically Ill Patients

PART 2: CRITICAL CARE CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE

21 Circulatory Shock

22 Cardiogenic Shock

23 Septic Shock

24 Cardiac Tamponade

25 Severe Sepsis and Multiple Organ Dysfunction

26 Hypovolemic Shock

27 Traumatic Shock and Tissue Hypoperfusion: Nonsurgical Management

28 Anaphylaxis and Anaphylactic Shock

29 Severe Heart Failure

30 Acute Coronary Syndromes and Acute Myocardial Infarction

31 Cardiac Arrhythmias

32 Valvular Heart Disease in Critical Care

33 Acute Aortic Dissection

34 Hypertensive Crises

35 General Principles of Postoperative Intensive Care Unit Care

36 Postoperative Management of the Cardiac Surgery Patient

PART 3: CRITICAL CARE PULMONARY DISEASE

37 Acute Respiratory Failure

38 Life-Threatening Asthma

39 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

40 Hypoventilation and Respiratory Muscle Dysfunction

41 Nonpulmonary Causes of Respiratory Failure

42 Pneumonia: Considerations for the Critically Ill Patient

43 Weaning from Mechanical Ventilation

44 Acute Pulmonary Embolism

45 Pulmonary Hypertension

46 Massive Hemoptysis

47 Pneumothorax and Barotrauma

48 Toxic Gas, Fume, and Smoke Inhalation

49 Immunologic Lung Disease in the Critically Ill

PART 4: CRITICAL CARE INFECTIOUS DISEASE

50 Nosocomial Infection in the Intensive Care Unit

51 Principles Governing Antimicrobial Therapy in the Intensive Care Unit

52 Antifungal and Antiviral Therapy

53 Critically Ill Immunosuppressed Host

54 Specific Infections with Critical Care Implications

PART 5: RENAL DISEASE AND METABOLIC DISORDERS IN THE CRITICALLY ILL

55 Acute Kidney Injury

56 Chronic Kidney Disease

57 Acid-Base, Electrolyte, and Metabolic Abnormalities

58 Acute Diabetic Emergencies, Glycemic Control, and Hypoglycemia

59 Adrenal Insufficiency in the Critically Ill Patient

60 Thyroid Disorders

PART 6: NEUROLOGIC DISEASE IN THE CRITICALLY ILL

61 Coma

62 Neurologic Criteria for Death in Adults

63 Stroke

64 Muscular Paralysis: Myasthenia Gravis and Guillaine-Barre Syndrome

65 Seizures in the Critically Ill

66 Head Injury

PART 7: PHYSICAL AND TOXIC INJURY IN THE CRITICALLY ILL

67 Critical Care Management of the Severely Burned Patient

68 Poisonings

69 Hypothermia, Hyperthermia, and Rhabdomyolysis

PART 8: ADMINISTRATIVE, ETHICAL, AND PSYCHOLOGICAL ISSUES IN THE CARE OF THE CRITICALLY ILL

70 Intensive Care Unit Administration and Performance Improvement

71 Ethical Considerations in Managing Critically Ill Patients

72 Delirium, Sleep, and Mental Health Disturbances in Critical Illness

73 Severity of Illness Scoring Systems

74 Education and Training in Intensive Care Medicine

PART 9: OTHER CRITICAL CARE DISORDERS AND ISSUES IN THE CRITICALLY ILL

75 Diagnosis and Management of Liver Failure in the Adult

76 Gastrointestinal Bleeding

77 Acute Pancreatitis

78 Hemorrhagic and Thrombotic Disorders

79 Use of Blood Components in the Intensive Care Unit

80 Intensive Care of the Cancer Patient

81 Critical Care Medicine in Pregnancy

82 Nutrition Support

83 Bedside Ultrasonography in the Critical Care Patient

Details

No. of pages:
1512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323089296
eBook ISBN:
9780323476775
eBook ISBN:
9780323089302

About the Author

Joseph Parrillo

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman, Heart and Vascular Hospital, Hackensack University Medical Center; Professor of Medicine, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Hackensack, New Jersey

R. Phillip Dellinger

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Cooper Medical School of Rowan University; Director, Critical Care, Cooper University Hospital, Camden, NJ

Reviews

"...sterling overview."

"This text is truly remarkable to the canons of scientific literature."

"The key-point lists which augment each chapter serve to effectively summarize data while allowing physicians to review the most salient aspects of a chapter quickly and thoroughly. Simply, Parrillo and Dellinger have built a resource that is the mirror image of critical care medicine -- this vast and ever-evolving book will challenge its reader's attention and demand their deep input (much the same as the doctor-patient relationship itself)."

- John Aiello

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.