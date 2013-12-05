"...sterling overview."



"This text is truly remarkable to the canons of scientific literature."



"The key-point lists which augment each chapter serve to effectively summarize data while allowing physicians to review the most salient aspects of a chapter quickly and thoroughly. Simply, Parrillo and Dellinger have built a resource that is the mirror image of critical care medicine -- this vast and ever-evolving book will challenge its reader's attention and demand their deep input (much the same as the doctor-patient relationship itself)."



- John Aiello