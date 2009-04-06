Critical Care Intravenous Infusion Drug Handbook - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323066570, 9780323086059

Critical Care Intravenous Infusion Drug Handbook

3rd Edition

Authors: Gary Algozzine Deborah Lilly Robert Algozzine
eBook ISBN: 9780323086059
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 6th April 2009
Page Count: 360
Description

Compact and easy to use, this handy reference focuses on the information you need to administer intravenous medications in critical care and emergency environments. Essential coverage of 48 of the most common and complex IV drugs, including drip rate calculation charts, drug calculation formulae, and much more help you safely and efficiently administer IV drugs.

Key Features

  • Fully updated coverage includes the newest IV treatments with magnesium, conivaptan, potassium, and nicardipine, helping you provide the most effective care possible.
  • Current drug dosing charts for 48 of the most common, and most difficult to administer, intravenous infusion critical care drugs ensure that the information you need is readily available.
  • Quick reference drug compatibility charts provide instant access to this crucial information.
  • Drip Rates and Dosing information are arranged in tabular manner for each drug referenced in the text, allowing you to quickly prepare drugs in critical situations.
  • A Drug Calculation Formulae section includes a list of the formulae most useful in determining IV drug concentration, doses, and infusion rates, helping you to eliminate memorization errors when calculating these important parameters.
  • Calculation factors based on patient weight enable you to quickly change a patient’s infusion dose and titrate the drug to reduce the chance of medication errors.
  • Nursing Considerations in each drug monograph offer practical information on administration and monitoring.
  • Trade and generic drug name indexes help you find information quickly no matter what name is used.
  • A handy reference to ACLS guidelines allows you to quickly see how infusion therapy fits into the ACLS protocol.

Table of Contents

Sources

Drug Calculation Formulae

Section I: Critical Care Intravenous Infusion Drugs –Mixing and Compatibility

Quick Mixing Guide

Compatibility and Incompatibility Chart


Section II: Intravenous Infusion Drugs

1. Abciximab (ReoPro)

2. Alteplase (Activase)

3. Aminophylline (Theophylline)

4. Amiodarone (Cordarone)

5. Argatroban (Acova)

6. Atracurium (Tracrium)

7. Bivalriudin (Angiomax)

8. Cisatracurium (Nimbex)

9. Conivaptan (Vaprisol) NEW!

10. Dexmedetomidine (Precedex)

11. Diltiazem (Cardziem)

12. Dobutamine (Dobutrex)

13. Dopamine (Intropin)

14. Drotrecogin Alfa (Xigris)

15. Epinephrine (Adrenalin) Injection

16. Eptifibatide (Integrilin)

17. Esmolol (Brevibloc)

18. Fenoldopam (Corlopam)

19. Haloperidol (Haldol)

20. Heparin

21. Ibutilide (Corvert)

22. Immune Globulin Intravenous (Gamimune, Gammargard, Gammar-P, Sandoglobulin)

23. Inamrinone (Inocor)

24. Infliximab (Remicade)

25. Insulin Drip

26. Isoproterenol (Isuprel)

27. Labetalol (Trandate)

28. Lepirudin (Refludan)

29. Lidocaine (Xylocaine)

30. Lorazepam (Ativan)

31. Magnesium Sulfate NEW!

32. Midazolam (Versed)

33. Milrinone (Primacor)

34. Nesiritide (Natrecor)

35. Nicardipine (Cardene) NEW!

36. Nitroglycerin

37. Nitroprusside (Nipride)

38. Norepinephrine (Levophed)

39. Octreotide (Sandostatin)

40. Pantoprazole (Protonix)

41. Phenylephrine (Neo-Synephrine)

42. Potassium Chloride NEW!

43. Procainamide (Pronestyl)

44. Propofol (Diprivan)

45. Reteplase (Retavase)

46. Tenecteplase (TNKase)

47. Tirofiban HCL (Aggrastat)

48. Vasopressin (Pitressin)


Section III: ACLS Guidelines for Adult Emergency Cardiac Care Algorithms

Pulseless Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)/Ventricular Fibrillation (VF)

Asystole

Pulseless Electrical Activity (PEA)

Pulseless Electrical Activity (PEA): Clinical Signs and Treatment

Symptomatic Bradycardia

Narrow QRS Tachycardia

About the Author

Gary Algozzine

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Pharmacy, Blake Medical Center , Bradenton, FL; Assistant Clinical Professor, College of Pharmacy, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL

Deborah Lilly

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Nurse Specialist, Critical Care Training and Development, Blake Medical Center, Bradenton, FL

Robert Algozzine

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, College of Education, Department of Educational Leadership, The University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Charlotte, NC

