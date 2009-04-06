Critical Care Intravenous Infusion Drug Handbook
3rd Edition
Description
Compact and easy to use, this handy reference focuses on the information you need to administer intravenous medications in critical care and emergency environments. Essential coverage of 48 of the most common and complex IV drugs, including drip rate calculation charts, drug calculation formulae, and much more help you safely and efficiently administer IV drugs.
Key Features
- Fully updated coverage includes the newest IV treatments with magnesium, conivaptan, potassium, and nicardipine, helping you provide the most effective care possible.
- Current drug dosing charts for 48 of the most common, and most difficult to administer, intravenous infusion critical care drugs ensure that the information you need is readily available.
- Quick reference drug compatibility charts provide instant access to this crucial information.
- Drip Rates and Dosing information are arranged in tabular manner for each drug referenced in the text, allowing you to quickly prepare drugs in critical situations.
- A Drug Calculation Formulae section includes a list of the formulae most useful in determining IV drug concentration, doses, and infusion rates, helping you to eliminate memorization errors when calculating these important parameters.
- Calculation factors based on patient weight enable you to quickly change a patient’s infusion dose and titrate the drug to reduce the chance of medication errors.
- Nursing Considerations in each drug monograph offer practical information on administration and monitoring.
- Trade and generic drug name indexes help you find information quickly no matter what name is used.
- A handy reference to ACLS guidelines allows you to quickly see how infusion therapy fits into the ACLS protocol.
Table of Contents
Sources
Drug Calculation Formulae
Section I: Critical Care Intravenous Infusion Drugs –Mixing and Compatibility
Quick Mixing Guide
Compatibility and Incompatibility Chart
Section II: Intravenous Infusion Drugs
1. Abciximab (ReoPro)
2. Alteplase (Activase)
3. Aminophylline (Theophylline)
4. Amiodarone (Cordarone)
5. Argatroban (Acova)
6. Atracurium (Tracrium)
7. Bivalriudin (Angiomax)
8. Cisatracurium (Nimbex)
9. Conivaptan (Vaprisol) NEW!
10. Dexmedetomidine (Precedex)
11. Diltiazem (Cardziem)
12. Dobutamine (Dobutrex)
13. Dopamine (Intropin)
14. Drotrecogin Alfa (Xigris)
15. Epinephrine (Adrenalin) Injection
16. Eptifibatide (Integrilin)
17. Esmolol (Brevibloc)
18. Fenoldopam (Corlopam)
19. Haloperidol (Haldol)
20. Heparin
21. Ibutilide (Corvert)
22. Immune Globulin Intravenous (Gamimune, Gammargard, Gammar-P, Sandoglobulin)
23. Inamrinone (Inocor)
24. Infliximab (Remicade)
25. Insulin Drip
26. Isoproterenol (Isuprel)
27. Labetalol (Trandate)
28. Lepirudin (Refludan)
29. Lidocaine (Xylocaine)
30. Lorazepam (Ativan)
31. Magnesium Sulfate NEW!
32. Midazolam (Versed)
33. Milrinone (Primacor)
34. Nesiritide (Natrecor)
35. Nicardipine (Cardene) NEW!
36. Nitroglycerin
37. Nitroprusside (Nipride)
38. Norepinephrine (Levophed)
39. Octreotide (Sandostatin)
40. Pantoprazole (Protonix)
41. Phenylephrine (Neo-Synephrine)
42. Potassium Chloride NEW!
43. Procainamide (Pronestyl)
44. Propofol (Diprivan)
45. Reteplase (Retavase)
46. Tenecteplase (TNKase)
47. Tirofiban HCL (Aggrastat)
48. Vasopressin (Pitressin)
Section III: ACLS Guidelines for Adult Emergency Cardiac Care Algorithms
Pulseless Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)/Ventricular Fibrillation (VF)
Asystole
Pulseless Electrical Activity (PEA)
Pulseless Electrical Activity (PEA): Clinical Signs and Treatment
Symptomatic Bradycardia
Narrow QRS Tachycardia
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 6th April 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323086059
About the Author
Gary Algozzine
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Pharmacy, Blake Medical Center , Bradenton, FL; Assistant Clinical Professor, College of Pharmacy, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL
Deborah Lilly
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Nurse Specialist, Critical Care Training and Development, Blake Medical Center, Bradenton, FL
Robert Algozzine
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, College of Education, Department of Educational Leadership, The University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Charlotte, NC