Critical Care Considerations of the Morbidly Obese, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 26-4
1st Edition
Authors: Marilyn Haupt Mary Reed
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724370
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th November 2010
Description
This issue of Critical Care Clinics, Guest Edited by Marilyn Haupt and Mary Reed will include articles such as: Special Populations; Obesity Paradox; Airway Management; Trauma in the Morbidly Obese; Procedures in the Morbidly Obese Critically Ill.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 18th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437724370
About the Authors
Marilyn Haupt Author
Mary Reed Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.