Critical Care Considerations of the Morbidly Obese, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437724370

Critical Care Considerations of the Morbidly Obese, An Issue of Critical Care Clinics, Volume 26-4

1st Edition

Authors: Marilyn Haupt Mary Reed
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724370
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th November 2010
Description

This issue of Critical Care Clinics, Guest Edited by Marilyn Haupt and Mary Reed will include articles such as: Special Populations; Obesity Paradox; Airway Management; Trauma in the Morbidly Obese; Procedures in the Morbidly Obese Critically Ill.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437724370

About the Authors

Marilyn Haupt Author

Mary Reed Author

