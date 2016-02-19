Critical Aspects of Safety and Loss Prevention reflects the author's managerial experience and safety operations experience. This book is a collection of almost 400 thoughts and observations on safety and loss prevention, illustrated by accounts of accidents. The items, mostly short, are arranged alphabetically and cross-references are provided. The accident reports in this volume highlight the ignorance, incompetence and folly but also originality and inventiveness in the cause of accident prevention. This book also argues on the importance of loss prevention over the traditional safety approach. This book will be of interest to persons who work in design, operations and maintenance and to safety professionals.

Table of Contents



Critical Aspects of Safety and Loss Prevention

Introduction

Chapter 1. A

Abbeystead

Abdication, management by

Aberfan

Absolute requirements

Abstractions

Acceptable risk

Access

Accident

Accident chains

Accident investigation

Accident-prone

Accident reports

Accident statistics

Accuracy

Acids

Action

Action replays

Acts of God

Add-ons

Addresses

Adequacy

Advice

Aerosol cans

Air

Air coolers

Airlines

Alara

Alarms

Alarp

Alcohol

Alertness

Alternatives

Amalgamation

Amateurism

Ammonia

Anaesthetics

Analysis

Anomalies

Area classification

Arsenic

Arson

Asbestos

Assessment

Assumptions

Astonishment

Asymptote

Attenuation

Attitude

Audits

Australia

Auto-ignition temperature

Automation

Aversion to risk

Avoidance of risk

Chapter 2. B

Back flow

Batch processes

Benzene

Bhopal

Bible

Big plants

(Are things as) Black as they seem?

Black books

Blame

BLEVE

Blind

Blind-eyes

Boilers

Boil-over

Bolts

Books on process safety and loss prevention

safety) Books

Boredom

Breaking the rules

Bretherick

Bridges

Brunner Mond

Buckets

Buck-passing

Buildings

Burns

Chapter 3. C

Cancer

Canvey Island

Care

Carelessness

Caring

Cause

Cause and effect

Caution

Centrifuges

Chains

Challenger

(absence of) Change

Change – new problems

Change – old problems

Check lists

Chemstar

Chernobyl

Chlorine

Choice of problems

Chokes

CIMAH Regulations

Cleanliness

Codes of practice

Cognitive dissonance

Coincidences

Cold readings

Combustible gas detectors

Combustion

Common mode failures

Communication

Comparisons

Complacency

Compressed air

Compromise

Compressor houses

Computers

Confidence limits

Confidentiality

Construction

Containers

Contamination

Context

Contractors

Contradictory instructions

Control

'Controversial chemicals'

Corner cutting

Corrosion

Corrosive chemicals

COSHH Regulations

Cost estimates

Cost of saving a life

Costs

Cranes

Creativity

Creep

Criminals

Criteria

Culture

Custom and practice

Cyanates

Cyanides

Cyclohexane

Cylinders

Chapter 4. D

Damage control

Danger

Dangerous occurrence

Data

Dead-ends

Debts

Decisions

Defense in depth

Definitions

Demolition

Design

Deterministic accidents

Detail

Diesel engines

Difference of opinion

Dioxin

Disbelief

Discretion

Dismantling

Dispersion

Distillation

Distraction

Diversity

Dolls

Domino effects

Drains

Drugs

Drums

Du Pont

Dusts and powders

Chapter 5. E

Early involvement in design

Effects

Electrical area classification

Electricity

Emergencies

Emergency equipment

Emergency isolation valves

Employer's responsibilities

Empty vessels

Enforcement

Entry

Equipment

Ε shift jobs

Evangelicalism, evangelism

Exchanging one problem for another

(loss of) Expectation of life

Expenditure proposals

Experience

(learning from others') Experience

(limitations of) Experience

Experts

Expert systems

Explosions

Explosion venting

Extrapolation

Extravagance

Eyebolts

Eye protection

Chapter 6. F

Factories Acts, Factory Inspectors

Fail-safe

Failures

Failure rates

False alarms

Falsification

Familiarity

Fatal accident rate

Fate

Feedback to design

Fencing

Fermi estimates

Feyzin

Fin-fans

Fire

Flame traps

Flammable atmospheres

Flare stacks

Flashing liquids

Flexes

Flixborough

Foam-over, froth-over

Follow-up

Folly

Food

Force

Forecasts

Foresight

Forgetfulness

Forgotten knowledge

Fractional dead time

Friendly plants

Froth-over

Fugitive emissions

Full-scale deflection

Furnaces

Chapter 7. G

Gas detection

Gas dispersion

Giving up

Glass

Good practice

Grimaldi

Guarding

Guidance notes

'Gut feel'

Chapter 8. H

Hazard analysis (Hazan)

Hazard and operability study (Hazop)

Hazard and risk

Hazardous substances

Health and Safety at Work Act

Heavy oils

Higee

Hired equipment

History of safety

Honesty

Hoses

Hubris

Human failing

Humour

Hydrogen

Hydrogenation

Chapter 9. I

latrogenesis

ICI

Ideas

Identification of equipment

Identification of hazards

Ignition

Ignorance

Impatience

Improvement notice

Incentive schemes

Inconsistency

Indices of woe

Industrial hygiene

Inert gas

Influences

Information

Inherently safer design

Innovation

Inhibitors

Inspection

Instructions

Instruments

Insularity

Insulation

Insurance

Intangibles

Intensification

Interference

Isle of Man

Ionizing radiations

Isolation

Investigation

Chapter 10. J

Joints

Joint ventures

Judgment

Chapter 11. K

King's Cross

Knock-on effects

Knowledge

Knowledge of what we don't know

Chapter 12. L

Labels

Language

Large plants

(better) Late than never

Law

Layered accident investigations

Layout and location

Lead

Leaks

Leak tests

Learning

Level glasses

Life

Limitations

Liquefied petroleum gas

Location

Loss

Loss control

Loss prevention

Lost knowledge

Lost-time accident rate

LPG

Lying

Chapter 13. M

Machinery

Magic charm to prevent accidents

Maintenance

Major hazard

Management

Manliness

Materials of construction

Measurement of safety

Meccano or dolls?

Mechanical accidents

Memory

Methods of working

Methyl isocyanate

Mexico city

Minimum standards

Misquotations

Modern standards

Modifications

Modifications after an accident

Money

Morality

Motivation

Myths

Chapter 14. N

Near-miss

'Need to know'

Never

New hazards

New processes

Nitrogen

Non-events

Non-return valves

Non-sparking tools

'Normal Accidents'

Nothing

Novelty

Nuclear power

Nuts and bolts

Chapter 15. O

Occupational disease

Old days

Old equipment

Old plants and modern standards

Old-timer

Operations research

Optional extras

Other industries

Overreaction

Over-reporting

Oxidation

Oxygen

Chapter 16. P

Packaged deals

Panic

Patience

Penny-pinching

Perception of risk

Permits-to-work

Persistence

Perspective

Persuasion

Philosophers' stone

Photography

Pipe failures

Piper Alpha

Plastics

Platitudes

Plugs

Poisons

Policy

Polymerization

Poor equipment

Posters

Powders

Practicable

Practice

Pressure

Pressure tests

Pressure vessels

Priorities

Probabilities

Probit

Problems

Procedures

Process safety

Production or safety?

Prohibition Notice

(self-fulfilling) Prophecies

Prosecution

Protective clothing

Protective equipment

Publication

Pumps

(accidental) Purification

Chapter 17. Q

Qualitative

Quantitative

Chapter 18. R

Radioactivity

Railways

Random accidents

Reactions

Reactors

'Reasonable care'

'Reasonably practicable'

Recognition

Redundancy

Recognition

Regulations

Reliability

Reliability data

Relief devices

Remedies

Removing equipment or procedures

Reorganization

Repeated accidents

Research

Responsibility

(legal) Responsibility

(managerial) Responsibility

(personal) Responsibility

Retribution

Reverse flow

Risk

Risk compensation

Risk criteria

Risk management

Risk perception

Rotameters

Rules and regulations

Runaway reactions

Chapter 19. S

Sabotage

Safety

'Safety first'

Safety professionals

Sampling

Scale-up

Scrap

Secrecy

Security

Selling safety

Serendipity

Service lines

Seveso

Shipping

Short cuts

Sight glasses

Simple causes

Simplicity

Single-Stream plants

(visit accident) Sites

Sleeping beauties

Slop-over

Sloppy thinking

Small companies

Smoke

Smoke screens

Smoking

Software

Solvents

Spark-resistant tools

Stacks

Standards

(five) Star Grading System

Statistics

Static electricity

Steam

Storage

Strength of equipment

Stress

Substitution

Success

Summerland

Surprise

Surveys

(treating) Symptoms instead of diseases

System accidents

Systems of work

Chapter 20. T

Take-over

Talebearing

Tankers

Tanks

Tay Bridge

Team working

Temporary jobs

Tests

'They'

Thinking

Threads

Three Mile Island

Threshold limit values

Tidiness

Time and money

Timebombs

Time of response

Time span of forgetfulness

Tolerable risk

Tolerance

Tools

Top event

Total loss control

Toxicity

Trade-off

Tradition

Training

Transport

Trapped pressure

Traps

Triangles

Trips

Chapter 21. U

Underestimated hazards

Under-reporting

Unexpected hazards

Uniformity

United Kingdom

United States

Unlikely hazards

Useless equipment and operations

Utilities

Chapter 22. V

Vacuum

Valves

Variety

Vents

Ventilation

Vessels

Viruses

Chapter 23. W

Water

Welding

Whistle blowing

Will and might

Windows

Wolves in sheep's clothing

Working practice

Chapter 24. Z

Zeebrugge

