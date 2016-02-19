Critical Aspects of Safety and Loss Prevention
1st Edition
Description
Critical Aspects of Safety and Loss Prevention reflects the author's managerial experience and safety operations experience. This book is a collection of almost 400 thoughts and observations on safety and loss prevention, illustrated by accounts of accidents. The items, mostly short, are arranged alphabetically and cross-references are provided. The accident reports in this volume highlight the ignorance, incompetence and folly but also originality and inventiveness in the cause of accident prevention. This book also argues on the importance of loss prevention over the traditional safety approach. This book will be of interest to persons who work in design, operations and maintenance and to safety professionals.
Table of Contents
Critical Aspects of Safety and Loss Prevention
Introduction
Chapter 1. A
Abbeystead
Abdication, management by
Aberfan
Absolute requirements
Abstractions
Acceptable risk
Access
Accident
Accident chains
Accident investigation
Accident-prone
Accident reports
Accident statistics
Accuracy
Acids
Action
Action replays
Acts of God
Add-ons
Addresses
Adequacy
Advice
Aerosol cans
Air
Air coolers
Airlines
Alara
Alarms
Alarp
Alcohol
Alertness
Alternatives
Amalgamation
Amateurism
Ammonia
Anaesthetics
Analysis
Anomalies
Area classification
Arsenic
Arson
Asbestos
Assessment
Assumptions
Astonishment
Asymptote
Attenuation
Attitude
Audits
Australia
Auto-ignition temperature
Automation
Aversion to risk
Avoidance of risk
Chapter 2. B
Back flow
Batch processes
Benzene
Bhopal
Bible
Big plants
(Are things as) Black as they seem?
Black books
Blame
BLEVE
Blind
Blind-eyes
Boilers
Boil-over
Bolts
Books on process safety and loss prevention
safety) Books
Boredom
Breaking the rules
Bretherick
Bridges
Brunner Mond
Buckets
Buck-passing
Buildings
Burns
Chapter 3. C
Cancer
Canvey Island
Care
Carelessness
Caring
Cause
Cause and effect
Caution
Centrifuges
Chains
Challenger
(absence of) Change
Change – new problems
Change – old problems
Check lists
Chemstar
Chernobyl
Chlorine
Choice of problems
Chokes
CIMAH Regulations
Cleanliness
Codes of practice
Cognitive dissonance
Coincidences
Cold readings
Combustible gas detectors
Combustion
Common mode failures
Communication
Comparisons
Complacency
Compressed air
Compromise
Compressor houses
Computers
Confidence limits
Confidentiality
Construction
Containers
Contamination
Context
Contractors
Contradictory instructions
Control
'Controversial chemicals'
Corner cutting
Corrosion
Corrosive chemicals
COSHH Regulations
Cost estimates
Cost of saving a life
Costs
Cranes
Creativity
Creep
Criminals
Criteria
Culture
Custom and practice
Cyanates
Cyanides
Cyclohexane
Cylinders
Chapter 4. D
Damage control
Danger
Dangerous occurrence
Data
Dead-ends
Debts
Decisions
Defense in depth
Definitions
Demolition
Design
Deterministic accidents
Detail
Diesel engines
Difference of opinion
Dioxin
Disbelief
Discretion
Dismantling
Dispersion
Distillation
Distraction
Diversity
Dolls
Domino effects
Drains
Drugs
Drums
Du Pont
Dusts and powders
Chapter 5. E
Early involvement in design
Effects
Electrical area classification
Electricity
Emergencies
Emergency equipment
Emergency isolation valves
Employer's responsibilities
Empty vessels
Enforcement
Entry
Equipment
Ε shift jobs
Evangelicalism, evangelism
Exchanging one problem for another
(loss of) Expectation of life
Expenditure proposals
Experience
(learning from others') Experience
(limitations of) Experience
Experts
Expert systems
Explosions
Explosion venting
Extrapolation
Extravagance
Eyebolts
Eye protection
Chapter 6. F
Factories Acts, Factory Inspectors
Fail-safe
Failures
Failure rates
False alarms
Falsification
Familiarity
Fatal accident rate
Fate
Feedback to design
Fencing
Fermi estimates
Feyzin
Fin-fans
Fire
Flame traps
Flammable atmospheres
Flare stacks
Flashing liquids
Flexes
Flixborough
Foam-over, froth-over
Follow-up
Folly
Food
Force
Forecasts
Foresight
Forgetfulness
Forgotten knowledge
Fractional dead time
Friendly plants
Froth-over
Fugitive emissions
Full-scale deflection
Furnaces
Chapter 7. G
Gas detection
Gas dispersion
Giving up
Glass
Good practice
Grimaldi
Guarding
Guidance notes
'Gut feel'
Chapter 8. H
Hazard analysis (Hazan)
Hazard and operability study (Hazop)
Hazard and risk
Hazardous substances
Health and Safety at Work Act
Heavy oils
Higee
Hired equipment
History of safety
Honesty
Hoses
Hubris
Human failing
Humour
Hydrogen
Hydrogenation
Chapter 9. I
latrogenesis
ICI
Ideas
Identification of equipment
Identification of hazards
Ignition
Ignorance
Impatience
Improvement notice
Incentive schemes
Inconsistency
Indices of woe
Industrial hygiene
Inert gas
Influences
Information
Inherently safer design
Innovation
Inhibitors
Inspection
Instructions
Instruments
Insularity
Insulation
Insurance
Intangibles
Intensification
Interference
Isle of Man
Ionizing radiations
Isolation
Investigation
Chapter 10. J
Joints
Joint ventures
Judgment
Chapter 11. K
King's Cross
Knock-on effects
Knowledge
Knowledge of what we don't know
Chapter 12. L
Labels
Language
Large plants
(better) Late than never
Law
Layered accident investigations
Layout and location
Lead
Leaks
Leak tests
Learning
Level glasses
Life
Limitations
Liquefied petroleum gas
Location
Loss
Loss control
Loss prevention
Lost knowledge
Lost-time accident rate
LPG
Lying
Chapter 13. M
Machinery
Magic charm to prevent accidents
Maintenance
Major hazard
Management
Manliness
Materials of construction
Measurement of safety
Meccano or dolls?
Mechanical accidents
Memory
Methods of working
Methyl isocyanate
Mexico city
Minimum standards
Misquotations
Modern standards
Modifications
Modifications after an accident
Money
Morality
Motivation
Myths
Chapter 14. N
Near-miss
'Need to know'
Never
New hazards
New processes
Nitrogen
Non-events
Non-return valves
Non-sparking tools
'Normal Accidents'
Nothing
Novelty
Nuclear power
Nuts and bolts
Chapter 15. O
Occupational disease
Old days
Old equipment
Old plants and modern standards
Old-timer
Operations research
Optional extras
Other industries
Overreaction
Over-reporting
Oxidation
Oxygen
Chapter 16. P
Packaged deals
Panic
Patience
Penny-pinching
Perception of risk
Permits-to-work
Persistence
Perspective
Persuasion
Philosophers' stone
Photography
Pipe failures
Piper Alpha
Plastics
Platitudes
Plugs
Poisons
Policy
Polymerization
Poor equipment
Posters
Powders
Practicable
Practice
Pressure
Pressure tests
Pressure vessels
Priorities
Probabilities
Probit
Problems
Procedures
Process safety
Production or safety?
Prohibition Notice
(self-fulfilling) Prophecies
Prosecution
Protective clothing
Protective equipment
Publication
Pumps
(accidental) Purification
Chapter 17. Q
Qualitative
Quantitative
Chapter 18. R
Radioactivity
Railways
Random accidents
Reactions
Reactors
'Reasonable care'
'Reasonably practicable'
Recognition
Redundancy
Recognition
Regulations
Reliability
Reliability data
Relief devices
Remedies
Removing equipment or procedures
Reorganization
Repeated accidents
Research
Responsibility
(legal) Responsibility
(managerial) Responsibility
(personal) Responsibility
Retribution
Reverse flow
Risk
Risk compensation
Risk criteria
Risk management
Risk perception
Rotameters
Rules and regulations
Runaway reactions
Chapter 19. S
Sabotage
Safety
'Safety first'
Safety professionals
Sampling
Scale-up
Scrap
Secrecy
Security
Selling safety
Serendipity
Service lines
Seveso
Shipping
Short cuts
Sight glasses
Simple causes
Simplicity
Single-Stream plants
(visit accident) Sites
Sleeping beauties
Slop-over
Sloppy thinking
Small companies
Smoke
Smoke screens
Smoking
Software
Solvents
Spark-resistant tools
Stacks
Standards
(five) Star Grading System
Statistics
Static electricity
Steam
Storage
Strength of equipment
Stress
Substitution
Success
Summerland
Surprise
Surveys
(treating) Symptoms instead of diseases
System accidents
Systems of work
Chapter 20. T
Take-over
Talebearing
Tankers
Tanks
Tay Bridge
Team working
Temporary jobs
Tests
'They'
Thinking
Threads
Three Mile Island
Threshold limit values
Tidiness
Time and money
Timebombs
Time of response
Time span of forgetfulness
Tolerable risk
Tolerance
Tools
Top event
Total loss control
Toxicity
Trade-off
Tradition
Training
Transport
Trapped pressure
Traps
Triangles
Trips
Chapter 21. U
Underestimated hazards
Under-reporting
Unexpected hazards
Uniformity
United Kingdom
United States
Unlikely hazards
Useless equipment and operations
Utilities
Chapter 22. V
Vacuum
Valves
Variety
Vents
Ventilation
Vessels
Viruses
Chapter 23. W
Water
Welding
Whistle blowing
Will and might
Windows
Wolves in sheep's clothing
Working practice
Chapter 24. Z
Zeebrugge
Details
No. of pages:
- 360
Language:
- English
Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1990
Published:
- 20th February 1990
Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
