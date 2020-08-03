CRISPR Genome Surgery in Stem Cells and Disease Tissues - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128178768

CRISPR Genome Surgery in Stem Cells and Disease Tissues

1st Edition

Editors: Stephen Tsang
Paperback ISBN: 9780128178768
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 3rd August 2020
Page Count: 225
Description

CRISPR Genome Surgery in Stem Cells and Disease Tissues: From Discovery to Therapy focuses uniquely on clinical applications of CRISPR/Cas9 based technology. Topics include the latest advances in gene editing and its translational applications to various diseases such as: retinal degenerative disease, recessively inherited diseases, and dominantly inherited diseases, to name a few.

The target audience includes researchers, students, clinicians, and the general public; all drawn to the book by its applicability to their research and patients. This is a space that is not currently served by any existing resource like this and the publication fills a gap in current literature.

Key Features

  • Provides thorough review of CRISPR-Cas9, from discovery to therapy
  • Covers the latest advances in gene editing and its translational applications to various diseases
  • Written by global leaders in the fields of gene editing and stem cell therapy

Readership

Scientists involved in stem cell engineering and gene editing, and individuals of any medical subspecialty

Table of Contents

1. History of CRISPR
2. Different Kinds of CRISPR (SpCas9, CjCas9, CaCas9, etc.)
3. Genome engineering in iPSC cells
4. CRISPR manipulations in stem cell lines for neurological diseases
5. Gene editing for the cornea
6. CRISPR screening for eye diseases
7. Employing Non-homologous End Joining and Homology-directed Repair for Treatment of Leber Congenital Amaurosis and Retinal Degeneration
8. Ethics of Gene Editing in Human Stem Cells
9. sGRNA
10. CRISPR vs ZFN/TALEN

Details

No. of pages:
225
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
3rd August 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128178768

About the Editor

Stephen Tsang

Stephen H. Tsang is an acclaimed clinical geneticist in the care of individuals with retinal degenerations, and is known worldwide for his pivotal research in reprogramming the metabolome as a therapeutic avenue. Dr. Tsang graduated from Johns Hopkins University, where he began his medical genetics training under the tutelage of Professor Victor A. McKusick. He received his M.D.-Ph.D. degrees from the NIH-National Institute of General Medical Sciences Medical Scientist Training Program (MSTP) at Columbia University. Dr. Tsang then completed his residency at Jules Stein Eye Institute/UCLA, followed by studies with Professors Alan C. Bird and Graham E. Holder on improving the care of individuals with macular degenerations. Dr. Tsang is a recognized pioneer in genome surgery in stem cells. Most recently, he has been invited to lecture at the genome surgery workshop during the annual Association for Research in Vision & Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2015, 16 & 18 Annual Meetings; and as a Moderator for Gene Editing/Rewriting the Genome: Moving from Association to Biology and Therapeutics session during the 65th American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting, and a lecturer at 2015 & 2016 CRISPR Revolution conferences at Cold Spring Harbor. In his New York State supported stem cell program (N09G-302), he is examining embryonic stem (ES) cells to model and replace diseased human retinal cells. His contributions were recognized by the 2005 Bernard Becker Association of University Professors in Ophthalmology's Research to Prevent Blindness Award. Dr. Tsang also participates in resident teaching and had been the Columbia ophthalmology basic science course director. He is a member of the American Society of Clinical Investigation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Genomic Medicine, Columbia University, New York, USA

Ratings and Reviews

