CRISPR Genome Surgery in Stem Cells and Disease Tissues

Stephen H. Tsang is an acclaimed clinical geneticist in the care of individuals with retinal degenerations, and is known worldwide for his pivotal research in reprogramming the metabolome as a therapeutic avenue. Dr. Tsang graduated from Johns Hopkins University, where he began his medical genetics training under the tutelage of Professor Victor A. McKusick. He received his M.D.-Ph.D. degrees from the NIH-National Institute of General Medical Sciences Medical Scientist Training Program (MSTP) at Columbia University. Dr. Tsang then completed his residency at Jules Stein Eye Institute/UCLA, followed by studies with Professors Alan C. Bird and Graham E. Holder on improving the care of individuals with macular degenerations. Dr. Tsang is a recognized pioneer in genome surgery in stem cells. Most recently, he has been invited to lecture at the genome surgery workshop during the annual Association for Research in Vision & Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2015, 16 & 18 Annual Meetings; and as a Moderator for Gene Editing/Rewriting the Genome: Moving from Association to Biology and Therapeutics session during the 65th American Society of Human Genetics (ASHG) Annual Meeting, and a lecturer at 2015 & 2016 CRISPR Revolution conferences at Cold Spring Harbor. In his New York State supported stem cell program (N09G-302), he is examining embryonic stem (ES) cells to model and replace diseased human retinal cells. His contributions were recognized by the 2005 Bernard Becker Association of University Professors in Ophthalmology's Research to Prevent Blindness Award. Dr. Tsang also participates in resident teaching and had been the Columbia ophthalmology basic science course director. He is a member of the American Society of Clinical Investigation.