Crisis Information Management
1st Edition
Communication and Technologies
Introduction
Chapter 1: The effects of continual disruption: technological resources supporting resilience in regions of conflict
Abstract:
Introduction
Technologies to aid resilient behavior
Research setting
Technological resources supporting resilience
Concluding remarks
Chapter 2: Law enforcement agency adoption and use of Twitter as a crisis communication tool
Abstract:
Introduction
Background
Research design
Findings
Discussion
Conclusion
Appendix: interview protocol
Chapter 3: Promoting structured data in citizen communications during disaster response: an account of strategies for diffusion of the 'Tweak the Tweet' syntax
Abstract:
Introduction
Social media and disaster: the emergence of the citizen reporter
Twitter and its potential for citizen reporting during crises
Tweak the Tweet: background and rationale
TtT deployment for the Haiti earthquake: bootstrapping a nascent idea
Chile earthquake: conceptualizing the deployment as a campaign
Fourmile Canyon fire in Boulder, CO: unexpected local authority
Other events
Discussion: campaign to support diffusion of a socio-technical practice
Conclusion
Chapter 4: Heritage matters in crisis informatics: how information and communication technology can support legacies of crisis events
Abstract:
Introduction
Disaster as a social process
Living heritage and collective memory practices
Overview of the research project
Three crisis cases
Discussion: a digital heritage agenda for the crisis domain
Conclusion
Chapter 5: Information needs and seeking during the 2001 UK foot-and-mouth crisis
Abstract:
Introduction
Findings
Changes in information needs at different stages of the crisis
Context in which information seeking took place
Formal and informal channels of information seeking during the crisis
Sense-making approach to information seeking during the crisis
Overlap of information and emotional needs
Trusted information sources
Need for a mix of technologies
Place and space and new venues and meeting places for communities in a crisis
ICTs as a catalyst for innovation during the crisis
Providing a local response to a national crisis
Chapter 6: The Ericsson Response – a ten-year perspective: in the light of experience
Abstract:
Key issues in emergency response phase 1: first response (days 1–14)
Key issues in emergency response phase 2: establishment (days 15–30)
Key issues in emergency response phase 3: consolidation (days 30 +)
It’s all about communication
Opportunities for improvement
Pushing the boundaries
Potential for exploiting the leading edge
Conclusion
Chapter 7: Information systems in crisis
Abstract:
Introduction
Exploring key information resources
Fundamental components of an information environment
Conclusions
Chapter 8: Community media and civic action in response to volcanic hazards
Abstract:
Introduction
Living with natural disasters
Lintas Merapi: radio for people living in a high-risk area
Living as refugees
Social capital
On the front line
Conclusion
Chapter 9: Public libraries and crisis management: roles of public libraries in hurricane/disaster preparedness and response
Abstract:
Introduction
Background
Project overview
Public library hurricane service roles
Joining the emergency response network
The web portal: a technology for crisis management
Next steps: public librarians as crisis managers
Chapter 10: Academic libraries in crisis situations: roles, responses, and lessons learned in providing crisis-related information and services
Abstract:
How academic libraries compare to public libraries in a crisis
Further consideration of the specialized role of the academic library
Case study: Louisiana State University
The academic library as locus of disaster: response deterred and deferred
Case study: Tulane University’s Howard-Tilton Memorial Library
Case study: University of Hawai’i at Manoa’s Hamilton Library
Academic libraries post-disaster: lessons learned and suggestions articulated
This book explores the management of information in crises, particularly the interconnectedness of information, people, and technologies during crises. Natural disasters, such as the Haiti earthquake and Hurricane Katrina, and 9/11 and human-made crises, such as the recent political disruption in North Africa and the Middle East, have demonstrated that there is a great need to understand how individuals, government, and non-government agencies create, access, organize, communicate, and disseminate information within communities during crisis situations. This edited book brings together papers written by researchers and practitioners from a variety of information perspectives in crisis preparedness, response and recovery.
- Edited by the author who coined the term crisis informatics
- Provides new technological insights into crisis management information
- Contributors are from information science, information management, applied information technology, informatics, computer science, telecommunications, and libraries
Information scientists, librarians, knowledge managers, crisis information managers, government, state and local emergency management officials, disaster and emergency policy makers, non-governmental organizations and their teams, and disaster researchers. Faculty and students of information science, information management, information systems, library science, and knowledge management.
- 228
- English
- © Chandos Publishing 2012
- 9th November 2011
- Chandos Publishing
- 9781780632872
- 9781843346470
These post-crisis reports describe information and communication lessons learned from disasters where there are myriad challenges to be overcome., Online Information Review
Christine Hagar Editor
Dr. Christine Hagar is an Assistant Professor in the Graduate School of Library & Information Science at Dominican University, River Forest, USA. Dr. Hagar holds a PhD. in Library & Information Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC). Her research explores how communities manage, organize and disseminate information in crisis and emergency situations. She has worked in the USA and UK as an academic librarian, as a consultant with the British Council and the UK Department for International Development, and as a Visiting Fellow at the Mortenson Center for International Library Programs, UIUC.
Dominican University, USA