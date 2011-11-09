Crisis Information Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843346470, 9781780632872

Crisis Information Management

1st Edition

Communication and Technologies

Editors: Christine Hagar
Table of Contents

Dedication

List of figures and tables

Acknowledgments

About the contributors

Introduction

Chapter 1: The effects of continual disruption: technological resources supporting resilience in regions of conflict

Abstract:

Introduction

Technologies to aid resilient behavior

Research setting

Technological resources supporting resilience

Concluding remarks

Chapter 2: Law enforcement agency adoption and use of Twitter as a crisis communication tool

Abstract:

Introduction

Background

Research design

Findings

Discussion

Conclusion

Appendix: interview protocol

Chapter 3: Promoting structured data in citizen communications during disaster response: an account of strategies for diffusion of the 'Tweak the Tweet' syntax

Abstract:

Introduction

Social media and disaster: the emergence of the citizen reporter

Twitter and its potential for citizen reporting during crises

Tweak the Tweet: background and rationale

TtT deployment for the Haiti earthquake: bootstrapping a nascent idea

Chile earthquake: conceptualizing the deployment as a campaign

Fourmile Canyon fire in Boulder, CO: unexpected local authority

Other events

Discussion: campaign to support diffusion of a socio-technical practice

Conclusion

Chapter 4: Heritage matters in crisis informatics: how information and communication technology can support legacies of crisis events

Abstract:

Introduction

Disaster as a social process

Living heritage and collective memory practices

Overview of the research project

Three crisis cases

Discussion: a digital heritage agenda for the crisis domain

Conclusion

Acknowledgments

Chapter 5: Information needs and seeking during the 2001 UK foot-and-mouth crisis

Abstract:

Introduction

Findings

Changes in information needs at different stages of the crisis

Context in which information seeking took place

Formal and informal channels of information seeking during the crisis

Sense-making approach to information seeking during the crisis

Overlap of information and emotional needs

Trusted information sources

Need for a mix of technologies

Place and space and new venues and meeting places for communities in a crisis

ICTs as a catalyst for innovation during the crisis

Providing a local response to a national crisis

Acknowledgments

Chapter 6: The Ericsson Response – a ten-year perspective: in the light of experience

Abstract:

Key issues in emergency response phase 1: first response (days 1–14)

Key issues in emergency response phase 2: establishment (days 15–30)

Key issues in emergency response phase 3: consolidation (days 30 +)

It’s all about communication

Opportunities for improvement

Pushing the boundaries

Potential for exploiting the leading edge

Conclusion

Chapter 7: Information systems in crisis

Abstract:

Introduction

Exploring key information resources

Fundamental components of an information environment

Conclusions

Chapter 8: Community media and civic action in response to volcanic hazards

Abstract:

Introduction

Living with natural disasters

Lintas Merapi: radio for people living in a high-risk area

Living as refugees

Social capital

On the front line

Conclusion

Chapter 9: Public libraries and crisis management: roles of public libraries in hurricane/disaster preparedness and response

Abstract:

Introduction

Background

Project overview

Public library hurricane service roles

Joining the emergency response network

The web portal: a technology for crisis management

Next steps: public librarians as crisis managers

Acknowledgments

Chapter 10: Academic libraries in crisis situations: roles, responses, and lessons learned in providing crisis-related information and services

Abstract:

How academic libraries compare to public libraries in a crisis

Further consideration of the specialized role of the academic library

Case study: Louisiana State University

The academic library as locus of disaster: response deterred and deferred

Case study: Tulane University’s Howard-Tilton Memorial Library

Case study: University of Hawai’i at Manoa’s Hamilton Library

Academic libraries post-disaster: lessons learned and suggestions articulated

Index

Description

This book explores the management of information in crises, particularly the interconnectedness of information, people, and technologies during crises. Natural disasters, such as the Haiti earthquake and Hurricane Katrina, and 9/11 and human-made crises, such as the recent political disruption in North Africa and the Middle East, have demonstrated that there is a great need to understand how individuals, government, and non-government agencies create, access, organize, communicate, and disseminate information within communities during crisis situations. This edited book brings together papers written by researchers and practitioners from a variety of information perspectives in crisis preparedness, response and recovery.

Key Features

  • Edited by the author who coined the term crisis informatics
  • Provides new technological insights into crisis management information
  • Contributors are from information science, information management, applied information technology, informatics, computer science, telecommunications, and libraries

Readership

Information scientists, librarians, knowledge managers, crisis information managers, government, state and local emergency management officials, disaster and emergency policy makers, non-governmental organizations and their teams, and disaster researchers. Faculty and students of information science, information management, information systems, library science, and knowledge management.

Reviews

These post-crisis reports describe information and communication lessons learned from disasters where there are myriad challenges to be overcome., Online Information Review

About the Editors

Christine Hagar Editor

Dr. Christine Hagar is an Assistant Professor in the Graduate School of Library & Information Science at Dominican University, River Forest, USA. Dr. Hagar holds a PhD. in Library & Information Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC). Her research explores how communities manage, organize and disseminate information in crisis and emergency situations. She has worked in the USA and UK as an academic librarian, as a consultant with the British Council and the UK Department for International Development, and as a Visiting Fellow at the Mortenson Center for International Library Programs, UIUC.

Affiliations and Expertise

Dominican University, USA

