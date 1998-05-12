Criminology and Criminal Justice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750697316, 9780080943695

Criminology and Criminal Justice

1st Edition

Comparing, Contrasting, and Intertwining Disciplines

Authors: M. L. Dantzker
eBook ISBN: 9780080943695
Paperback ISBN: 9780750697316
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 12th May 1998
Page Count: 208
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
5700.00
4845.00
67.27
57.18
66.95
56.91
50.95
43.31
40.99
34.84
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Criminology and Criminal Justice describes and discusses criminology and criminal justice as social foci and as academic disciplines. Its comparative and contrasting nature allows readers to gain a better understanding of both topics as separate entities, but also how they are more intertwined than most might recognize. The book covers the most important aspects of these disciplines, beginning with laying the groundwork of nature and content and ending with a look into the future. At the book's conclusion, the reader should better understand the similarities and differences of the two, as well as recognize their singularly distinctive traits. Discussion questions are included at the end of each chapter to facilitate critical thinking.

M.L. Dantzker is an associate professor of Political Science at Georgia Southern University teaching in the Justice Studies Program. He received his Ph.D. in Administration from the University of Texas-Arlington. Prior to entering academia full-time, Dr. Dantzker was a police officer in Indiana and in Texas. He has researched, consulted, and published in the areas of police stress, police job satisfaction, educational issues, criminal justice statistics, and police chief requirements.

Key Features

  • Unique approach to understanding how the disciplines of criminology and criminal justice are related
  • Discussion questions facilitate critical thinking

Readership

Undergraduate students in upper-level criminal justice courses, graduate students

Table of Contents

Foundations
Definitions
Criminology
Criminal Justice
Comparing, Contrasting, and Intertwining
Research and Practical Applications
The Future

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080943695
Paperback ISBN:
9780750697316

About the Author

M. L. Dantzker

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor: Director of Graduate Program, Department of Criminal Justice, University of Texas-Pan American

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.