Criminal Profiling
5th Edition
An Introduction to Behavioral Evidence Analysis
Resources
Description
Criminal Profiling, An Introduction to Behavioral Evidence Analysis, Fifth Edition maintains the same core foundation that made previous editions best sellers in the professional and academic community worldwide. Written for practicing behavioral analysts and aspiring students alike, this work emphasizes an honest understanding of crime and criminals. Newly updated, mechanisms for the examination and classification of both victim and offender behavior have been improved. In addition to refined approaches toward international perspectives, chapters on psychological autopsies, scene investigation reconstruction, court issues and racial profiling have also been added.
Key Features
- Outlines the scientific principles and practice standards of BEA-oriented criminal profiling, with an emphasis on applying theory to real cases
- Contains contributions from law enforcement, academia, mental health fields, and forensic science communities
- Includes a complete glossary of terms, along with an instructor website and student companion site
Readership
Advanced undergraduate and post-graduate students in forensic science programs; criminal profiling, psychology, sociology programs. Practicing forensic scientists, forensic practitioners, law enforcement and legal practitioners
Table of Contents
Section 1 An Intro to Criminal Profiling
1. A History of Criminal Profiling
2. Criminal Profiling: Science, Logic, and Cognition
3. Alternative Methods of Criminal Profiling
4. Forensic Psychology, Forensic Psychiatry and Criminal Profiling
5. Applied Behavioral Evidence Analysis: International Perspectives
Section 2 Forensic Victimology
6. Forensic Victimology
7. Sexual Deviance
8. Sexual Asphyxia
9. False Allegations
10. Psychological Autopsies
Section 3 Crime Scene Analysis
11. Crime Scene Investigation and Reconstruction
12. Crime Scene Analysis
13. Crime Scene Characteristics
14. Cyberpatterns: Criminal Behavior on the Internet
15. Fire and Explosives: Behavioral Aspects
16. Case Linkage
Section 4 Offender Characteristics
17. Interpreting Offender Motive
18. Psychopathic and Sadistic Behavior at the Crime Scene
19. Offender Characteristics: Rendering a Criminal Profile
20. Examining Mass Homicide
21. Serial Cases
22. An Introduction to Terrorism
Section 5 Professional Issues
23. Criminal Profiling in Court
24. Criminal Profiling: Post-Graduate Education and Certification
25. Criminal Profiling: Ethical Standards and Practice
26. Racial Profiling
Details
- No. of pages:
- 680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128155837
About the Editor
Brent Turvey
Brent E. Turvey spent his first years in college on a pre-med track only to change his course of study once his true interests took hold. He received a Bachelor of Science degree from Portland State University in Psychology, with an emphasis on Forensic Psychology, and an additional Bachelor of Science degree in History. He went on to receive his Masters of Science in Forensic Science after studying at the University of New Haven, in West Haven, Connecticut.
Since graduating in 1996, Brent has consulted with many agencies, attorneys, and police departments in the United States, Australia, China, Canada, Barbados and Korea on a range of rapes, homicides, and serial/ multiple rape/ death cases, as a forensic scientist and criminal profiler. He has also been court qualified as an expert in the areas of criminal profiling, forensic science, victimology, and crime reconstruction. In August of 2002, he was invited by the Chinese People's Police Security University (CPPSU) in Beijing to lecture before groups of detectives at the Beijing, Wuhan, Hanzou, and Shanghai police bureaus. In 2005, he was invited back to China again, to lecture at the CPPSU, and to the police in Beijing and Xian - after the translation of the 2nd edition of his text into Chinese for the University. In 2007, he was invited to lecture at the 1st Behavioral Sciences Conference at the Home Team (Police) Academy in Singapore, where he also provided training to their Behavioral Science Unit. In 2012 Brent completed his PhD in Criminology from Bond University in Gold Coast, Australia.
He is the author of Criminal Profiling: An Introduction to Behavioral Evidence Analysis, 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Editions (1999, 2002, 2008, 2011); co- author of the Rape Investigation Handbook, 1st and 2nd Editions (2004, 2011), Crime Reconstruction 1st and 2nd Editions (2006, 2011), Forensic Victimology (2008) and Forensic Fraud (2013) - all with Elsevier Science. He is currently a full partner, Forensic Scientist, Criminal Profiler, and Instructor with Forensic Solutions, LLC, and an Adjunct Professor of Justice Studies at Oklahoma City University. He can be contacted via email at: bturvey@forensic-science.com.
Affiliations and Expertise
Forensic Solutions LLC, Sitka, AK; USA Director, The Institute of Forensic Investigation & Criminal Profiling, Aguascalientes, MX