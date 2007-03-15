Crime Scene Photography
1st Edition
Description
Crime Scene Photography is a book wrought from years of experience, with material carefully selected for ease of use and effectiveness in training, and field tested by the author in his role as a Forensic Services Supervisor for the Baltimore County Police Department.
While there are many books on non-forensic photography, none of them adequately adapt standard image-taking to crime scene photography. The forensic photographer, or more specifically the crime scene photographer, must know how to create an acceptable image that is capable of withstanding challenges in court. This book blends the practical functions of crime scene processing with theories of photography to guide the reader in acquiring the skills, knowledge and ability to render reliable evidence.
Key Features
- Required reading by the IAI Crime Scene Certification Board for all levels of certification
- Contains over 500 photographs
- Covers the concepts and principles of photography as well as the "how to" of creating a final product
- Includes end-of-chapter exercises
Readership
Students in forensic science programs, crime scene investigator/photographers, law enforcement training centers, police academies and local agencies. Forensic consultants and forensic scientists.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Composition & Cardinal Rules Chapter 2: Basic Exposure (Non-Flash) Concepts Chapter 3: Focus, Depth of Field, and Lenses Chapter 4: Electronic Flash Concepts Chapter 5: Crime Scene Photography Chapter 6: UV, IR & Fluorescence Chapter 7: Photogrammetry Chapter 8: Digital Imaging Chapter 9: Special Photography Situations Chapter 10: Legal Issues Related to Photographs and Digital Images
Details
- No. of pages:
- 696
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 15th March 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080476926
About the Author
Edward Robinson
Edward M. Robinson began his career in law enforcement in 1971, with the Arlington County (Virginia) Police Department (ACPD). After 25 years with the ACPD, Mr. Robinson created the Crime Scene Investigation concentration at The George Washington University for their Master of Forensic Science degree program, and continues there today.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Forensic Science Department, The George Washington University, Washington, DC, USA
