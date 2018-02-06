Crime Scene Investigation Laboratory Manual

Marilyn Miller is a graduate of Florida Southern College with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. She earned a master’s degree in forensic chemistry from the University of Pittsburgh and a Doctorate in Education from Johnson & Wales University in post-secondary educational leadership. Miller is a tenured, associate professor in the Department of Forensic Science at Virginia Commonwealth University. As a post-secondary educator for almost twenty years, she teaches a wide variety of forensic science and crime scene investigation classes to both forensic science and criminal justice majors at the undergraduate and graduate levels. She is a Fellow in the Criminalistics section of the American Academy of Forensic Science, the Southern Association of Forensic Scientists and the American Chemical Society. Miller is a former faculty member at the University of New Haven and the Henry Lee Institute of Forensic Science/ National Crime Scene Training Center. She has presented and taught as part of hundreds of forensic seminars across the United States and foreign countries. She is the author or co-author for several textbooks or chapters concerning crime scene investigation or reconstruction and forensic science. Before coming to VCU, she worked as a supervisor and forensic scientist for law enforcement agencies in North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Florida. She has testified over 400 times in county, state and federal courts of law as an expert witness in the field of forensic sciences and crime scene reconstruction. She has participated in hundreds of crime scene investigations, both as an active investigator. Currently, she also serves as a consultant for both prosecutors and defense attorneys. Miller designed, opened and operated crime scene units and forensic laboratories on the West Coast of Florida for over ten years.