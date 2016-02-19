Crime and Justice in America
1st Edition
Critical Issues for the Future
Description
Crime and Justice in America: Critical Issues for the Future details the importance of a unified justice system in the U.S. The title aims to tackle the measure that needs to be taken in order to develop a more unified system as to theory, profession, and separation of powers. The text first talks about the public role, and then proceeds to dealing with the role of private sector. Next, the selection covers organized crime, terrorism, and hostage situations. Part IV tackles laws, courts, and correction. The last part discusses the upcoming changes in the criminal justice system in terms of personnel organization. The book will be of great interest to anyone who is concerned with the criminal justice system of the U.S.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Introduction
Part I - The Public Role
1 Policing: Is There a System
2 The Future Shire Reeve - Tribune of the People
3 Future Role of the State Police in the Criminal Justice System
4 The Future of Local Law Enforcement: The Federal Role
Part II - The Private Role: Special Police
5 Private Security and Police Relations
6 Campus and School Security
Part III - Organized Crime, Terrorism and Hostage Situations
7 Intelligence Beyond 1984
8 Organized Crime and Justice, Beyond 1984
9 Political Terrorism
10 Police Response to Hostage Situations
Part IV - Law, Courts and Corrections
11 Criminal Courts of the Future
12 The Field of Correction
13 The Female Offender: The 1980s and Beyond
Part V - Personnel in the Criminal Justice System: Anticipated Changes
14 Problems in Police Leadership
15 Lateral Entry
16 From Minority Recruitment to Professionalization: New Directions in Criminal Justice
17 The Role of Police in Pollution Control
Index
About the Contributors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483188881