Crime and Justice in America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080238579, 9781483188881

Crime and Justice in America

1st Edition

Critical Issues for the Future

Editors: John T. O'Brien Marvin Marcus
eBook ISBN: 9781483188881
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 384
Description

Crime and Justice in America: Critical Issues for the Future details the importance of a unified justice system in the U.S. The title aims to tackle the measure that needs to be taken in order to develop a more unified system as to theory, profession, and separation of powers. The text first talks about the public role, and then proceeds to dealing with the role of private sector. Next, the selection covers organized crime, terrorism, and hostage situations. Part IV tackles laws, courts, and correction. The last part discusses the upcoming changes in the criminal justice system in terms of personnel organization. The book will be of great interest to anyone who is concerned with the criminal justice system of the U.S.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Introduction

Part I - The Public Role

1 Policing: Is There a System

2 The Future Shire Reeve - Tribune of the People

3 Future Role of the State Police in the Criminal Justice System

4 The Future of Local Law Enforcement: The Federal Role

Part II - The Private Role: Special Police

5 Private Security and Police Relations

6 Campus and School Security

Part III - Organized Crime, Terrorism and Hostage Situations

7 Intelligence Beyond 1984

8 Organized Crime and Justice, Beyond 1984

9 Political Terrorism

10 Police Response to Hostage Situations

Part IV - Law, Courts and Corrections

11 Criminal Courts of the Future

12 The Field of Correction

13 The Female Offender: The 1980s and Beyond

Part V - Personnel in the Criminal Justice System: Anticipated Changes

14 Problems in Police Leadership

15 Lateral Entry

16 From Minority Recruitment to Professionalization: New Directions in Criminal Justice

17 The Role of Police in Pollution Control

Index

About the Contributors


Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483188881

About the Editor

John T. O'Brien

Marvin Marcus

