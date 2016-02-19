Crime and Justice in America: Critical Issues for the Future details the importance of a unified justice system in the U.S. The title aims to tackle the measure that needs to be taken in order to develop a more unified system as to theory, profession, and separation of powers. The text first talks about the public role, and then proceeds to dealing with the role of private sector. Next, the selection covers organized crime, terrorism, and hostage situations. Part IV tackles laws, courts, and correction. The last part discusses the upcoming changes in the criminal justice system in terms of personnel organization. The book will be of great interest to anyone who is concerned with the criminal justice system of the U.S.